A 6-year-old Monroe County boy has graduated from treatments for cancerous tumors found behind his eyes and is now a rambunctious first grader who loves Disney World and the Minecraft video game.
The Mary Persons football squad finished a challenging non-region slate with a perfect 5-0 record, and the Bulldogs will now shift their focus to winning their fourth consecutive Region 2-AAAA title.
I have always had a great appreciation for Art. Anytime I have the opportunity to see the great works of Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Monet, Renoir, an…
Forsyth’s first Art Walk brought together artists and art lovers in downtown Forsyth and added students in elementary, middle school and high …
A hand-hewn log cabin has stood just inside Monroe County’s northern boundary, on Fawn Road, for about 180 years, since before the land line o…
Myles Johnson led the Mary Persons Bulldogs Marching Band for the last two years as drum major. This year he is representing Valdosta State Un…
