Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission approved re-zoning and conditional use for an 80-unit apartment complex off Hwy. 18 near the Industrial Park. But the approval squeaked by on a 3-2 vote with commission members saying that although Forsyth needs affordable housing, this isn’t the right place.
Integrity Development Partners (IDP) of Valdosta applied to have 9.45 acres on Industrial Park Drive re-zoned from Manufacturing Industrial to Highway Business and then granted a conditional use under Highway Business for multi-family residential. The property is behind Shoney’s and borders Shoney’s Road, Willingham Pond Road and Industrial Park Drive.
The representative for IDP said the apartments, tentatively named Willingham Place, will be one, two and three bedrooms and will serve those who are working but have income below a certain level. He said it won’t be subsidized housing but will be affordable. He compared the rental model to that of Brentwood Apartments in Forsyth. He said the rent will be a percentage of the average household income for the area rather than based on the renter’s income.
He said IDP has been developing “work force affordable housing” for 25 years, mainly in rural and suburban areas rather than urban ones. IDP asked for 24 months for the conditional use to get funding and plans in place. A P&Z commission member asked how IDP profits if it doesn’t get government rent subsidies or HUD funding. The answer was that it gets tax incentives for providing needed housing and sells those tax incentives.
IDP is building an apartment complex with 72 units in Perry that will be similar to the one planned for Forsyth. He said IDP already has 180 applications for the apartments in Perry. The IDP representative said it will include a community building, playground, dumpsters and picnic tables. The complex is planned for 7.5 acres of the property. He said IDP is required to monitor the complex for 15 years and will make sure the construction is quality.
“We take a hands-on approach,” he said.
“You will have families on a very industrial road with a lot of trucks coming in and out,” said P&Z commission member Kathy Rowland.
The property is next to the CDI Truck Driving Institute, a concrete plant and a feed mill, and the corner lot is owned and being marketed by Monroe County Development Authority. The IDP representative said he knows the site doesn’t have everything to make it good for an apartment complex, but it is the only site IDP could get funding for in the area.
IDP said the apartments will have two entrances/exits. He said the complex won’t be gated (as Brentwood Apartments are) because IDP has found that gates are too often damaged and then left open.
Commission member Phillip English said it’s low, but Brentwood is gated.
Coleman, Presley and Ben Granitz voted for the rezoning and conditional use. Rowland and English voted against it. Cason Ogletree and Hal Clarke were absent. The applications will go to Forsyth city council for final decision after being advertised.