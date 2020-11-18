Mike and Meagan Buss hope opening a French Market in Forsyth will be their contribution to their hometown become a thriving, prosperous downtown that draws people from all over.
“We’re city people, and we both would like to see Forsyth flourish,” Michael told the Reporter. “We want everybody to have a prosperous and comfortable place and would love nothing more than to see people coming from church to eat at the restaurants here and just have a great hometown feel.”
The Busses, who moved to River Forest a few years ago, bought the popular French Market in Locust Grove in January 2018. They said they’ve been looking for somewhere to expand in Forsyth and for a while. The former Minori’s location, long an anchor of the downtown square as the Royal Palm and the Farm House restaurant, even looks like their location in Locust Grove.
“It kind of worked out,” said Michael. “The square lends itself to the French Market. It has a great hometown feel. The atmosphere on the square is very southern, and that’s the look and the concept we look for.”
The Busses will be investing in the building to make it fit their concept. Most of the renovations will be in the bar and market/gift shop area on the left side if you’re facing the building. The Busses say they’ll have a big unveiling when they open, probably in January. The dining area will remain on the right side of the building but they will also offer outside seating on the sidewalk. The Busses are also adding a French Market in the Vinings area of Atlanta.
If it goes well here, the Busses say they would like to add other concepts they own in Forsyth. Along with what will be three French Market locations, the Busses also own Peach Pit Bar and Grill in Locust Grove and Little Five Points Pizza in Atlanta and soon in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
With all those businesses to run, the Busses say they won’t be in the Forsyth location every day. But as residents of Forsyth, they say they’ll be investing lots of time and energy to make sure its successful.
The French Market Forsyth will have the same menu as the one in Locust Grove, said the Busses. They said they expect the Sunday brunch to be very popular.
The Busses said from the support they’re already getting, they expect to do well.
“When you’re looking to expand your business, support from the community is key,” said the Busses. “And everyone has been super wonderful here.”