Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce welcomed its members and the community to its new office on North Jackson Street with Business After Hours and a ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 25. The spacious, convenient-to-downtown location soon filled with local business people and community leaders.
Chamber CEO Rebecca Stone said the office will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Until June 1 it will be closed to the public on Wednesdays so that the Chamber can focus on preparation, especially for the Forsythia Festival, which will be held on May 22 and 23 this year.
Along with Stone, Pam Davis will be available at the office daily. Davis joined the Chamber staff on March 24, just in time to get ready for the ribbon cutting and Business After Hours. She will be the office manager and is ready to assist members and visitors to the Chamber.
Stone said the Chamber moved to its new location on Feb. 1 and has a one-year lease. It will be the place for Chamber board of directors meetings, Chamber Foundation board meetings, committees planning events and other Chamber-sponsored activities.
“We have a lot going on,” said Stone.
On Saturday, April 24 the Chamber is sponsoring a Food Truck Frenzy that will bring about 13 food trucks to the parking lot of Monroe County Fine Arts Center at 27 Brooklyn Ave. May 7 is the annual Rising Star awards ceremony to recognize academic achievement by students at Monroe County Middle School. The event is supported by a large number of community sponsors.
Later in May will be Taco Week, a new activity the Chamber is planning this year. Then Forsyth will hold its biggest day for visitors as the Forsythia Festival is back for 2021 a week before Memorial Day weekend.
Stone said that thanks to a successful Fall Golf Tournament, the Chamber Foundation will be able to award two $1,000 scholarships to Mary Persons graduates this year. The Mary Person graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 28. One of the scholarships is earmarked for a student who will enroll in a technical college to gain career skills.
“We are very excited about that,” said Stone. “We’ll begin accepting applications next week.”
The Chamber has decided not to hold a 2021 Leadership Monroe Class but will begin accepting applications for the 2022 Leadership Monroe Class in September. Stone said the Chamber recently resumed its “Surprise Patrol,” where it pays an unannounced visit to a member business with treats and encouragement. She said it will soon bring back the “Lunch Mob,” when members are invited to join for lunch at a local eatery, with a twist.
Members of the 2021 Chamber board of directors, who took their positions in January, are Chrissy Donovan (chair), Rachel Garza (vice chair), Tommy Johnston (secretary/treasurer), Kelly Hiers (immediate past chair), Nick Morgan, Michael Bittick, Michael Corrigan, Dr. Tatrabian Jackson, Lorraine Smith, Daniel Stickler, Wes Cone, Ricky Shurley, Brad Edenfield, and Cassandra Cox.
Stone said the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is growing as the community grows. She said it has gained new members and has had some old members rejoin.
“”We’re happy to be in our new home,” said Donovan as she welcomed everyone to the ribbon cutting.