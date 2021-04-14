Forsyth Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has negotiated the sale of the former city administration building at 26 North Jackson Street to Brian and Christie Lambert, owners of Scoops, the tenant in the building. At the DDA meeting on April 12, Forsyth economic development director Tammie Pierson told Authority members that the sale is moving forward and she expects to close by the first of June.
DDA chair Kerri Swearingen clarified that the sale won’t include any repairs on the building by the DDA. Authority member Eric Thomas said the Authority should add an amendment that the price is the same, no improvements are included in the sale and the date of the sale is later. Authority members present (Swearingen, Thomas, Wes Cone, Denise Buff) approved the amendment unanimously. Members Stan Hickman, Cason Ogletree and Greg Goolsby were absent from the meeting.
In the DDA financial report Pierson said DDA is paying $173/month on the insurance policy for the building, with an annual premium of $1,673.
At its April 5 meeting, city manager Janice Hall told city council that a leaking water heater caused damage to the former city hall annex building on the square, including the Scoops building. Hall said a demolition crew will remove wet sheetrock and other damaged material.
Lambert obtained a permit for $80,000 of work on the commercial building at 26 N. Jackson Street in February.
Scoops has occupied the building on the corner of Jackson and Johnston Streets since May 2019. It is the only tenant DDA has had in the building since renovating it in the early months of 2019. The city deeded the building to its DDA to handle renovations and marketing.