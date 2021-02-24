By Will Davis
Monroe County commissioners on Jan. 19 awarded Warren and Associates the job of building a new High Falls Fire Station on state park property at the corner of High Falls Road and Lakeshore Drive.
Warren and Associates, which just competed the new District Attorney/Public Defender offices, beat out Spratlin & Sons, Proform Construction and Renfroe Construction in the design-build contract bids. The cost is estimated to be about $1 million.
County manager Jim Hedges unveiled tentative plans for the fire station, which will go on 1.6 acres. Hedges said he wants to the station to blend with the park’s natural setting, perhaps using stone, basing it roughly on a fire station in Winder, Ga. at Fort Yargo State Park. The initial drawing included three double bays for trucks, sleeping quarters, a day room, offices, an office for a sheriff’s deputy and a community room. However, District 4 commissioner George Emami, who spearheaded the idea, said he wants to enlarge the community room as civic clubs and debates are often held at the existing but dated fire station in High Falls.
“I want a much bigger community room,” said Emami.
“Everything can be adjusted,” replied Hedges.
Warren Selby of Warren and Associates was on hand for the bid award, and Emami told that he wants to be hands on with the project because he can help get lower bids from subcontractors and get materials donated.
“There are a lot of things I want to do to keep costs down,” said Emami. “I would like to see us not have to use all the funding and Warren has to be comfortable with me being intrusive.”
Emami said he had gotten a bid for $1.2 million to renovate the Forsyth ice house for his new Fox City Brewery, yet was able to pull it off for just $700,000.
“There’s a big margin out there if you’re not careful,” said Emami. “This project is a godsend for High Falls. It’s built in a way to have 24-hour surveillance in an area that needs it. I’ve had this in mind for a while and it’s morphed over the course of time. I We have a ton of vision for bringing the community to the area and I want you to know the heart behind it. I want as much of it to go to benefit the men and women up there as we can.”
Selby said he was very transparent and open while building the just-completed district attorney building and will do the same for the High Falls fire station.
“Our goal is to make our customers happy,” said Selby.