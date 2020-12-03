The Monroe County Zoning Board voted to defer a variance for a grouping of tiny homes to be built on Smith Road. The land is owned by George Emami and would be managed by his company, The Brokery. Because Emami was on vacation, he had attorney Joel Sherlock speak on his behalf. The project would consist of 20 tiny homes on a 10.59-acre tract. Because the tiny homes would be rented and all construction would fall on Emami’s land, it would fall under residential zoning and not a subdivision.
Sherlock stated that Emami would build his own private drive and there would be no cost to Monroe County at all. The homes would only be rented to quality tenants under strict leasing terms, with no loud noise or parking on the main road allowed. Because there is no tiny home ordinance in Monroe County, the issue falls in a grey area. For that reason, Sherlock offered to work with the board and nearby residents to create a variance that everyone could be happy with. After hearing from the opposition, Sherlock said the Brokery will try to craft conditions that are acceptable for everyone. That way, if there’s a violation down the road, there’ll be a file to turn to.
Sherlock concluded by saying that the tiny homes appear to be the way of the future. They have grown increasing popular in metro-Atlanta, Houston County, Bibb and other areas. While Sherlock admitted that he wouldn’t personally live there, many young people like the ample space and lack of maintenance. There are several different model tiny homes that average around 700 square feet and rest on less than ½ an acre. All are one bedroom and support two cars max.
After Sherlock finished, David Ogle took the podium for five residents in attendance. Ogle pointed out that he had moved from Henry County to Monroe to get away from growing urbanization. He admitted that this is the 2nd variance meeting he’s had to attend since moving to Smith Road 18 months ago. The other was for a trailer park project that was since shot down. Ogle stated that he didn’t like the idea of being near a testing ground for this tiny homes concept. He stated that it was unlikely they’d attract the same kind of clientele found at River Forest. Ogle claimed the houses looked premade and cheap based on his construction experience. He also expressed concern about increased traffic on the road, with a potential 40 new residents driving by his mailbox every day. Lastly, Ogle pointed out that only 20% of the land is being used and if Emami wished, he could easily build 40 more tiny homes using the same variance.
Melissa Brooks, Ogle’s neighbor, asked about fire services in the area. She pointed out that two separate houses had burned down on that road recently due to slow fire department response time. Board member Connie Gantt echoed her sentiments, stating that the tiny homes were too close together (approx. 5 ft) and that one fire could easily spread to all the homes and the neighbors’ properties. Gantt recommended fewer homes be built with more space between them and that fireplugs be installed to meet fire department standards.
Another neighbor, Kevin Williamson, expressed concern with property value. He also commented that the location for the homes in agricultural land was odd and that it would make more sense to build them somewhere more urban like downtown Forsyth. Williamson also echoed concerns about traffic, stating that he’d like the road to be paved and not gravel with so many residents.
After some discussion and a failed motion for denial by Connie Gantt, the Board unanimously decided to defer on a decision until more information could be provided about fire planning and other concerns. The board will revisit the issue at a later time.
Also on Monday, Nov. 23 the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Forsyth met to hear a request from Emami for a variance to build two tiny houses on a lot near downtown Forsyth. Economic Development Director Tammie Pierson told the Commission Emami notified her he would not be able to attend the meeting but would send a representative to explain his plans and answer questions.
The city Planning & Zoning meeting was scheduled to begin one hour before the county Planning & Zoning meeting. When no representative had arrived 20 minutes into the meeting, P&Z voted to table the variance request until its next meeting.
The variance request is to build two tiny houses (400-600 square feet each) on a .151 acre parcel of land at the corner of East Morse Street and Cedar Street (one block from N. Lee Street). The lot is currently vacant and is zoned Mixed Use, which has a minimum square footage requirement of 1,500 sq. ft.
Pierson said Emami plans to rent the two tiny houses. There are three rental houses on adjacent lots on Cedar Street between Morse Street and the railroad.