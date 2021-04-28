Monroe County’s zoning board voted 4-1 to recommend the county drop some restrictions on the Mid-South Packing Co. on Hwy. 42 despite neighbor objections. County commissioners are expected to have the final say at their May 4 meeting.
Joseph Egloff, owner of Mid-South and nearby Rocking Chair Ranch, won initial permission on Monday to put a 4 foot by 4 foot lighted sign to help farmers find the slaughterhouse and to accept more cattle for processing during expanded hours.
Egloff, who opened last year, is currently only allowed to receive cattle from 7-9 a.m. Egloff said farmers come from far away and sometimes hit traffic or have engine trouble and can’t get there by 9 a.m. Egloff said that creates a problem because he cannot legally turn away cattle thereby keeping them in trailers that long. Egloff said he only wants to receive cattle in the morning because he has to pay a federal USDA inspector $100 per hour if they’re required to stay longer than 8 hours per day to inspect the cattle processing. But he said emergencies do happen and he doesn’t think he should have to call the county for an exception every time.
The zoning board recommended Mid-South be allowed to accept cattle anytime during business hours, which are currently 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mid-South is also currently limited to 30 cattle per week. Egloff said even in ideal circumstances he can only do about 40 cattle per week maximum, but he’d like that opportunity. He said there’s a shortage of meat processors as the U.S. learned last year during the COVID panic. He said he really can’t do more than 40 per week because the meat must hang on hooks for two weeks and he doesn’t have much room.
Neighbor Craig Martin of Hwy. 42 said it’s a rural area and he doesn’t want a lighted sign there.
“Lighted signs just scream commercial,” said Martin. “That’s what you see in town. I don’t think it’s necessary.”
Stephen Cox, who lives across the street on Hwy. 42, agreed, saying the mile marker 9 sign should be a sufficient landmark for farmers to know where to find Mid-south. But Egloff said many arrive before daylight.
“I know it sounds silly,” said Egloff, “but some farmers are not spring chickens. Mile marker signs are difficult for them to see sometimes.”
The zoning board voted 4-1 to recommend lifting restrictions on the sign, the number of cattle per week and the hours they can be received. Only new zoning board member David Hunter voted against the recommendation.
The issue is expected to go before commissioners on May 4. In other action:
• The zoning board unanimously recommended allowing James Rousch to rezone a 3-acre tract as residential from agricultural so he can build two new homes at 2854 Montpelier Road, replacing two trailers. Neighbor Jim Fletcher said he wanted to make sure the tract was as big as claimed and that no sewage ran off onto his property.
• The zoning board unanimously recommended allowing Ernest Shelton to operate a machine business at 1086 Pea Ridge Road.
•The zoning board unanimously recommended allowing Kimberly and Cooper Frazier to build a second home at 158 Charles Johnson Road.