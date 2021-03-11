Monroe County commissioners on Tuesday, March 2 approved a commercial office park on Hwy. 41 at I-475 proposed by developer Otis Ingram despite neighborhood concerns.
Commissioners unanimously approved Ingram’s request to re-zone to commercial a 57.53-acre residential tract on Hwy. 41 South for creating the office park.
Owner of Ingram Timber Enterprises, Ingram asked for a conditional use with the commercial zoning because the property, adjacent to I-475, is also within 300 feet of other residential property.
Ingram said the office park would have 16 parcels averaging 2-3 acres each. He said buildings on site will be an average of 5,000 to 10,000 square feet. He said the buildings will have brick fronts with metal, block or hardie plank exterior on the sides and metal or shingle roofs. He said there will be significant green space around the buildings. He also estimated that between 80 to 160 jobs could be created in the office park.
Ingram presented a letter of support signed by about a dozen local business owners as well as a letter of support from the nearest affected resident. He said the tract’s proximity to I-475 makes it a prime spot for commercial businesses. Ingram noted there are other several other commercial businesses across Hwy. 41 South on the northern side of I-475 and said his is the only quadrant of the I-475 exit that is not already zoned commercial.
Steven Rowland of Macon-based Rowland Engineering said Ingram’s project would include a paved cul-de-sac entrance road that will line up directly across from Pea Ridge Road’s intersection with Hwy. 41 South. Ingram said the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has already advised him that a deceleration lane will likely be needed on Hwy. 41 South to account for the potential traffic increase.
Ingram said, “DOT’s going to make us do whatever we’re supposed to do to keep the highway and the interstate safe.”
Local developer Scott Wilson also spoke in support of Ingram’s project, saying there is little affordable commercial real estate available in South Monroe County for small business development.
Tuesday’s meeting came eight days after the county zoning board voted 3-0 to recommend approval for Ingram’s re-zoning on Feb. 22. After being pressed by a Bolingbroke business owner, Ingram conceded at the zoning board meeting that he has a contract to sell the re-zoned tract to Unique Auto Sales owner Justin Campbell. Although Campbell was also present at Tuesday’s meeting, little mention of Ingram’s proposed sale was made during the public hearing.
Several neighbors spoke in opposition to the project. Lance Hill and Becky Kerner, who own Clark Hill Farms off Estes Road, each said they were worried about the impact on the environment. Monroe County Zoning Officer Kelsey Fortner said that Ingram will have to do a soil erosion study, and Rowland said he intends to have a 25-foot buffer around a stream on the property.
Hwy. 41 South resident Henry Davis, who lives on the opposite side of Ingram, said he too opposed. Another Hwy. 41 South resident Annette Barnette asked if fire safety protocols would be in place at the new development and whether Ingram would have billboards. Rowland replied that the buildings would feature an automatic sprinkler system and would have an adequate road for fire trucks. Meanwhile, Ingram said he would not have billboards, and Fortner noted a billboard would require further county approval. Ingram said he will have a brick or stone entrance sign at the front.
After about an hour of discussion, District 4 Commissioner George Emami motioned to approve Ingram’s request with conditions. Emami said Monroe County needs to diversify by expanding commercial development and said the property’s close proximity to I-475 makes it an unlikely fit for residential development anyway.
Emami then stipulated that the property cannot have billboards, must have county water lines run on site at the developer’s expense, must develop and adhere to an effective soil erosion plan, must have a retention pond, curb and gutter, underground stormwater drainage, downcast lighting, either a metal roof or architectural asphalt shingles, and a 75-foot vegetative buffer that must be planted within six months of breaking ground. After Emami listed the conditions, District 2 Commissioner Eddie Rowland seconded the motion.
District 3 commissioner John Ambrose, who represents the Bolingbroke area, said he’s received almost an equal amount of calls in support of and opposed to Ingram’s project. Ambrose said he’s pleased commissioners were able to have a say by giving Ingram conditions to follow and added that buildings Campbell has erected previously for his auto sales business have been high-quality.
“This will be, I think, a good development,” Ambrose said. Commissioners then approved it 5-0.
Monroe County public information officer Richard Dumas contributed to this report.