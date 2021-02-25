Hey my name is Karrye Watts and I want to nominate Daniel Stickler of Monroe County for the Men at Work of 2021. Daniel Stickler has been a resident of Monroe County for all of his life. He owns FitCo Health Club in Forsyth, and also three other FitCo gyms in Middle Georgia. Not only does he do that but he also owns Southern Insurance Partners in Forsyth Ga as well. I have never met a man more hardworking and dedicated to not only his businesses but his family also. Daniel has three children and a wife. Not only does he manage his businesses that are thriving, but he also makes time to be a great father and husband to his family. This man deserves to be recognized for all of his accomplishments in Monroe County and his family. He is one that I and many others look up to and does it all. I have never heard Daniel complain about any of the trials and stipulations on anything he has cameacross running and owning his own businesses. I asked about a year ago, how he is not ever stressed or worried about anything and he told me that he likes what he does and wouldn’t have it any other way. I and many others in Monroe County appreciate all the hard work and dedication he puts into these businesses to better Monroe County and the health of others and I look forward to seeing what more great things are coming with this man behind them. Thank you for taking the time out to read my submission!
- Karrye Watts