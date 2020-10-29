Debbie Menard, owner of At Ease Therapeutic Massage in Forsyth, has been named the 2020 Businesswoman of the Year in Monroe County. October is Women in Business Month and every year the Reporter names a Businesswoman of the Year in this special salute to the women who make Monroe County work. Menard is not only recognized here but also wins a free portrait sitting courtesy of Impressive Images and Jim Barber. Here’s the winning nomination:
I would like to nominate Debbie Menard for the Business Woman of the year award. Debbie is the owner of At Ease Therapeutic Massage. She has been nationally certified since 1994. Debbie used to own and operate a massage business in Warner Robins but has since transitioned to operate the business out of her home in Forsyth. Debbie takes her work very seriously. She calls her customers “clients” and keeps their privacy confidential... much like a doctor would. Debbie has helped my wife with muscle and skeletal issues. She has also loaned my wife a walker to help her while she healed from a knee injury. I have seen Debbie leave a social gathering on a Sunday to go help someone with special issues. That is not all that common in today’s “me first” world.
I know Debbie also as a very good neighbor. She has hosted two neighborhood gatherings, before Covid, at her house in a effort to get neighbors more acquainted. One remarkable thing she did for my wife and I was bring us a home cooked meal when our four year old Maltese died of kidney failure. She understood how incredibly painful it is to lose a beloved pet. Debbie also initiated replacing a U.S. flag for a local disabled veteran that had become worn at no cost to the veteran. She also insured that the flag was disposed of properly. So, on top of everything else, Debbie is patriotic.
My wife and i would like to see Debbie win this award because she is a good neighbor, friend, and astute business woman. Thank you for your consideration.
- Roger Jacobs