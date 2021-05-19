Excitement is growing around the Square this week as business prepare for their biggest weekend of the year in Monroe County. Practically all businesses in the area are participating in the event and a few of them spoke with the Reporter over the weekend.
Denise Buff of the 1823 Artisan Guild at 20 North Jackson Street said their store will be closed during the week leading up to the affair to get everything exactly right such as an art show featuring works by students who live in Monroe County. She said kids were invited to participate by emails to schools, posts on social media and on the Guild’s website at www.the1823artisangallery.com. The response was so great, that an entire area of the store will be filled up the students’ art.
The location is a popular spot for people of all ages wanting to learn a variety of art skills from painting to basket weaving to calligraphy. Classes are kept small so that there is more of a one-on-one connection between the teachers and students. Denise said students are so happy to learn they can be creative after they finish their projects.
Denise also said a lot of the members of the guild, who are all types of artisans from the local area, are bringing in new works for the festival that has yet to be seen.
Matt McGee of the Georgia Ace Hardware, one of the most familiar businesses on the Square, said their store will be extending their hours on Saturday to around 5 or 6 and that there will be a new addition to the store. He was tight-lipped about what the new addition will be, saying he is keeping that a secret but is inviting everyone to his store to find out.
Just next door to the hardware store, at the A-1 Title Pawn, owner Jimmy Chambliss said they’re having a big sale on ammunition, guns, and tools. They are also having a couple of raffles for a Scoops gift card and a piece of jewelry. Chambliss said there will be free drinks and snacks for the kiddies who stop by. He believes it’s going to be a big day.
John Ersoy of The French Market said he is excited about the festival and since they’ve only been open a little over three months a lot of people will be seeing them for the first time. He is inviting folks to stop by, say hi and enjoy some delicious food.
At Sol Tacos & Tequila, Brandon Castillo said they are happy to be back in business after having to close for a week recently due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the restaurant. His father, Lucio Castillo, owner of the establishment, was hospitalized in Emory after contacting pneumonia but fortunately is now on the mend. The restaurant was completely sanitized and deep-cleaned during the closing. Brandon said they are featuring Forsythia Margaritas for $6 and regular margaritas for $5.
At the Hometown Boutique, at 51 West Johnston Street, the owner said the will be open both Saturday and Sunday and are offering on the spot embroidery for all-in store purchases. They will also be selling custom T-shirts for $15, and all baby items are on sale for 10% off. She also said there will be free ice-cold drinks and snacks.
Audrey Barr at the Sage and Sparrow said she is super excited that the festival is back this year and that the store would be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Forsythia Days and will be offering specials over the weekend along with snacks and champagne.
The newest business in town, The Old Mill Market will be participating in the Festival for the first time. Owner Eddie Rowland said they are excited and will have fresh baked products, fresh local meats, vegetables as well as a lot of craft items. He said they have a lot of great items and they hope to see everyone Saturday and Sunday.
Two Pickled Okra employees, Jesus and Otto said they have a lot on the menu for the Forsythia Festival such as some good cheese steak, burgers, wraps and an open bar. They said if you want a real treat, add fried pickles to your burger and welcome you to stop by and try it out.
Caleb Mitchell, manager of Jonah’s on Johnston, welcomes everyone to the eatery which will be open both days. He says pizzas, calzones, pastas, wings will be waiting. The restaurant is expecting a large crowd over the weekend.
So y’all come on out and enjoy the weather on the Square this weekend while supporting our local businesses and eateries.