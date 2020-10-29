The popular French Market & Tavern in Locust Grove is opening a location in Forsyth at the former Minori’s location.
Owners Mike and Meagan Buss, who live in Forsyth, have signed a lease with building owner Otis Ingram and filed for permits with the city of Forsyth.
The Busses live in River Forest and have begun interior renovations with plans to open within a few months.
It’s expected the new French Market will include a bar and gift shop like the location in Locust Grove. The French Market is a bistro with New Orleans-style food and craft beers. The menu spans the gamut from sandwiches and burgers to seafood and steaks with southern and cajun flair. They also plan to be open for lunch on Sundays.
With the new Sol Tacos and Tequila opening two doors down last month, the news means that the Forsyth square will have all its restaurant locations occupied for the first time since Bluetick Mercantile closed nearly two years ago.
The French Market & Tavern will bring back to life one of Forsyth’s most historic courthouse square buildings. It was the long-time home of Royal Palm hotel and restaurant operated by the Antonio family where railroad passengers often stayed overnight on long trips from the Northeast to Florida. Among them was reportedly the legendary Italian mob boss Al Capone. In more recent years it was the popular Farm House Restaurant. Ingram said he is renovating the upstairs lodging area as loft apartments that should be ready to rent in January.
See more about the new French Market & Tavern in next week’s edition.