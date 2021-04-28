The Reporter this week presents a Q & A with Jamie Waters, the long-time chef at Grits Cafe. After a year away, Waters is returning to open the downtown Forsyth eatery under new owners Richie Jones, Brian Adams and Ryan Griffin on Wednesday.
MCR: What years were you here before and what did that experience mean to you? I think you met and married your wife here so Grits must be a special place for you.
JW: I started Jan. 3, 2003 at the ripe age of 26. I quickly came to love everything about the town of Forsyth & Grits Cafe, including my wife, Leslie Waters. I proposed to her in the old “ Side Car” aka The Bar at Grits Cafe in December 2009. Grits has always been the cornerstone of our relationship so this whole turn of events is like something out of a book.
MCR: What have you been doing since leaving and share a little bit about how this new opportunity came about?
JW: After being “replaced” on April 14, 2020, I admittedly wallowed and licked my wounds for a while. Also, Corona Virus began. I took a position as Executive Chef of Bearfoot Tavern in downtown Macon in August. The plan was for that to be a stepping stone on the way to opening Marrow 41 in Bolingbroke with Cesare Mammarella. As the time to open drew near, the feeling wasn’t quite right. Nothing at all against Cesare, it just didn’t feel like my dream. No matter how badly I thought I wanted it to be. I backed out of Marrow 41 because I didn’t feel like my heart was in it. One day while driving around North Macon and questioning what I wanted out of life, I realized that all I really wanted was to be back home, in Forsyth at Grits. But it seemed absolutely preposterous to even daydream about something so unlikely. Also that same afternoon I got a text from Natasha Phillips at the Fountain of Juice (FoJ). I took a part time position at FoJ to be a part of a team while trying to figure out what I was going to do with my life. Miraculously, while making sandwiches at FoJ, I got a text from an old friend, Brian Adams, informing me that he, Richie Jones and Ryan Griffin had purchased Grits. The rest is history in the making. LOL.
MCR: I understand you’ll be given full control to shape the menu etc., with your expertise. So what changes will patrons notice and what will not change? What menu items will remain and what new ones will be added?
JW: As far as the menu, honestly not too much will change. I had been really involved in all of that for many years. We will still vary our menu seasonally twice a year (spring/summer and fall/winter). Daily soups, Blue Plates and Features aren’t going anywhere! We still hope to host a few “events” each year, be that wine dinners, art exhibits with wine and hors d’oeuvres, etc. I most definitely want to showcase the talents of my Sous Chef, Davis Wells, as much as possible. Davis has a wealth of knowledge and unbridled passion for all things culinary. Keep an eye out for house dry aged beef features among other things coming from his beautiful mind!
MCR: Forsyth has added several new restaurants in recent years. Does that change how you plan what to offer and how has that changed the dynamics of downtown Forsyth?
JW: I’m literally over-the-moon excited that Forsyth has added so many options over the last few years. My Sous Chef, Davis Wells, went walking around the square last week and bought the kitchen crew lunch from Tacos & Tequila and The French Market. As long as we stay on our game of consistently taking care of people and cooking delicious food, the rest will take care of itself.
MCR: I’m getting hungry. What are the runaways and blue plates this week?
JW: Good try. Soups, runaways and Blue Plates haven’t been decided on yet.
MCR: Obviously staffing is a huge challenge for restaurants and many businesses right now. How hard has that challenge been and how many “Grits alumni” are rejoining the team?
JW: Restaffing has by far been the most challenging part of this venture thus far. Crazily, including my wife & I, probably about 24 out of 31 employees on our team have worked at Grits previously. I truly can’t say enough about what that means. We just scored 100 on our opening health inspection! Our team did that. Not me, not Leslie, not Davis... The team at Grits Cafe! Like I’ve always said, “if you mess with one grit, you get the whole bowl.”