Jordan Harbin’s plans to renovate the warehouse building behind Georgia Hardware and A-1 Action Cash Pawn Shop received unanimous approval from the Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission/Design & Review Board on Feb. 22. Harbin plans to move Harbin Repairs to the building and expand the business that repairs iPhones, personal computers, laptops, iPads and other electronic devices. Plans include a sales area, shop, offices and a studio apartment. The front of the building is on Lee Street, with the back on W. Chambers Street.
Forsyth economic development director Tammie Pierson said plans call for making new doors in the building and changing windows. Currently windows facing Chambers Street are bricked, but Harbin said these will be re-opened. Windows will match around the building.
Renovations include utilizing a loading dock to roll cargo into the shop. Harbin said he will store small trailers to use for moving big items and will put a fence around the area so that it isn’t visible from the street.
Harbin said he doesn’t own any of the parking lot adjacent to the building. City manager Janice Hall said there are city utilities underground in the parking lot and also under the loading dock. She said Harbin may have to move a planned door further down the building.
“The lift is on top of two sewer clean outs; one is close to the concrete pad,” said Hall. “Water and sewer lines that serve Lee Street businesses run right through the parking lot.”
Harbin said he will accommodate the sewer clean outs.
Planning & Zoning Commission member Martin Presley asked if Harbin planned on having tenants in the building. Harbin said one space on the back side is planned as a rental apartment. He said he had considered expanding the building vertically for more apartments upstairs but decided that plan wouldn’t work.
Pierson said Planning & Zoning/Design & Review was only to consider the exterior changes being made to the building at this time. Harbin would come back to the commission if he needed any variances for other changes or use of the building.
“I think it’s a good use of the building,” said Planning & Zoning chair Steve Coleman.