Flavorz Eatery, which officially opened on Oct 24, is the newest hotspot in town to grab a bite to eat. Run by Chris Andrews and his fiancee Jasmine Webb, the eatery sports a variety of different foods, including wings, chicken tenders and Philly cheese steaks. Andrews, who’s a Forsyth native, says it’s long been a dream of his to operate his own restaurant.
“If you’re from Forsyth, you know that we’ve had the same restaurants here for a long time. I think people in the area are hungry for something new. When this building became available, I saw an opportunity to go forward with starting the restaurant. Me and my fiancee, who’s my partner and co-owner, have done a lot of cooking in the past. We’ve always enjoyed making food for friends and neighbors. Most of the menu consists of food we’ve just enjoyed making for people over the years. We both like serving people and making them happy. It’s a great feeling seeing customers enjoy the food.” Andrews says, getting the business off the ground was especially hard this year with everything that’s been going on.
“I had first made plans to start the eatery at the beginning of the year and after COVID hit, I kind of got discouraged. I decided not to rush into it and just took my time. Luckily, everything panned out. It was a little scary because I didn’t want to invest money and time into this business and then not be able to fully operate.”
Andrews says the restaurant is following CDC guidelines to ensure that all customers feel comfortable coming inside. The Eatery encourages customers to wear face-masks and has disposable masks available should anyone need one. There’s also a cap on the number of customers allowed in at one time and currently no inside dinning. Andrews has set up a couple of areas outside where people can eat if they wish.
“A lot of people are still very wary of COVID and we want them to feel safe at our establishment. This thing is still not over and until it is, we’ll continue to promote social distancing.”
The Eatery has seen a huge turnout of customers in this first week since opening. Nothing is pre-cooked ahead of ordering, which guarantees that customers will always get a fresh meal. For that reason, wait times can be a bit long, particularly during lunchtime. According to Andrews, customers shouldn’t show up expecting fast food. The restaurant does have call-in services for customers wanting to order in advance, which speeds up the pickup process. The restaurant’s menu was compiled based on different popular cuisines. Andrews says the wings have probably been the biggest hit so far.
“One of my personal favorites and customers favorites has to be the wings. We have a few different flavors that have been very popular. I recommend the honey hot lemon pepper wings but there’s a flavor for everyone. If I had to name a second favorite, it’d probably be the Philly cheese steak. I love a good Philly cheese. We serve the type of food you just can’t help but crave every now and then. I just tried to come up with a menu that most people wouldn’t mind eating on a regular basis.” According to Andrews, there may be a few additional menu items coming in the foreseeable future
“I wouldn’t say the menu is fully complete, but it was a good starting point for us. Right now, we only have the catfish and tilapia. I’d like to add a few more types of fish. All my products come from the Atlanta area right now, which I’m not particularly happy about. I’ve been talking with a local store owner who sells seafood products about doing business together, so hopefully that works out. We’ll soon be introducing daily specials, just to keep the menu fresh and spice it up a little. I also hope to start catering for events down the road. I’ve worked as a caterer before and have experience with it. I think that’s the natural next step.” In addition to being an Eatery, the restaurant is also an operating corner store with a variety of shelfed products.
“We carry just about any item you might need on a daily basis, from Tylenol and Advil to Band-Aids and snacks. The idea was to create a place where people that live nearby can stop for supplies without driving all the way to Walmart. We want to cater to the needs of the community. Being from here, I hope this business will provide a service to the people I grew up around and have known for so long. We encourage people to come shop here for essentials. It’s a family environment. I’m a family man with four kids. We want to be open to everyone in the community.”
Andrews says Forsyth has always been an area with high traffic volume and he’s surprised more restaurants haven’t been started in the area. Being close to I-75, the eatery hopes to entice some hungry interstate commuters.
“I hope we can get a lot of traffic off the interstate. That would be great. But we’ve already had so many people from Monroe and the surrounding counties come and support us the last few days. A lot of them are people we’ve met over the years. It seems like the words spreading really fast about the place opening. I’m very proud of the Eatery and grateful for all the love Monroe County has shown us.”
Flavorz Eatery is located at 140 Powerhouse Road and is open 10am to 8pm Tuesday through Saturday. Discounts are available for seniors, police and teachers. To place an order in advance, you can reach the Eatery at (478) 993-2193.