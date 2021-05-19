CULLODEN - A Culloden institution, Lockett’s Kuntry Kitchen, has closed its doors after 23 years serving soul food in this Monroe County hamlet.
Fannie Lockett told the Reporter that she lost her husband, Buck, son and a grandson earlier this year and that has made it more difficult. However Lockett, 85, who lives in Roberta, said she probably could’ve kept going except the health department wanted them to replace everything with brand-new equipment.
Lockett had just retired from Bibb Mill Co. 23 years ago when she saw the quaint brick Shell station on Hwy. 341 was vacant and approached Sara Jean Ray about opening a restaurant there. Only later did they realize that Lockett’s mother, Mary Lizzie Respess, helped raise Ray back in the 1930s.
“It’s truly been a family business,” said Ray.
Ray said Lockett did a great job.
“She loved people and they love her,” said Ray. “She was so close to her customers.”
Lockett’s became a draw for diners with big appetites. She hosted bus groups and motorcycle clubs amidst her many Monroe County regulars.
Lockett’s was an old-school meat and two side Southern food restaurant.
The mammoth fried chicken, pork chops, meat loaf, homemade turnips and potato salad, black-eyed peas and green beans were among the favorites. And she offered a full menu of desserts including Granny Lockett’s famous banana pudding.
A ”Wall of Fame” in the restaurant included a football autographed by former NFL star Jim Kelly and a photograph of Lockett with Chick-fil-a founder Truett Cathy.
Lockett said she’s been cooking since she was 9, about 1945.
Culloden won’t be totally without a restaurant. There’s still the Chevron that offers food at the roundabout. And soon the former Lockett’s will have a new tenant as well. Ray said a Yatesville family is fixing up the place and plans to make it a Mexican restaurant. Ray said they plan to open by July 4.