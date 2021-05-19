Three nurse practitioners have teamed up to bring The Lookshop Aesthetics Studio to Forsyth. Sisters Jolee Hughes and Byerly Ham plus Lindsey Helms are ready to provide non-surgical enhancements, such as, botox filler, laser hair removal, hydrafacial, chemical peel and micro needling to patrons without the need to leave Forsyth.
“We emphasize safety and customer results,” said Jolee. “We’re excited to fulfill the needs here.”
The Lookshop is located at 103 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, across from Monroe County Hospital. For many years the building was the dental office of Dr. John Bowcock. The building has been completely remodeled and decorated with a fresh, clean look. It includes four private examination rooms and a comfortable reception area and waiting room with coffee bar.
The Lookshop is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. For an appointment or more information, call 478-993-1953. Follow the Lookshop on social media for new offerings and specials. Come by and shop the lines of skin care and other products. The Lookshop also offers free consultations.
“Most don’t know what they want. We will make a plan,” said Jolee. “I love to do that part.”
She and Byerly have been nurse practitioners for six years. They have been giving injectables since 2018. They have been getting the Lookshop ready to open over the last year as the pandemic forced them to slow their plans. She said they turned the extra time into the positive of not being rushed and being able to have everything ready.
“Thank you for choosing to invest in Forsyth and Monroe County,” said Chrissy Donovan on behalf of Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. “We can’t wait to see how you grow.”
“We looked at other places and kept coming back to Forsyth,” said Byerly. “We’re so excited to be here.”
She thanked the family members and friends who helped them renovate the building and get the business started, working with the entrepreneurs “at our best and worst.” She thanked Leslie who helped train them, Dee who they captured from Grits Cafe to work with them at the Lookshop and Mr. Bazemore who helped them get the business piece in place.