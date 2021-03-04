Chef Josh Howard is ready to make Bolingbroke truly a destination as Marrow 41 opens to welcome diners. The soft opening begins Wednesday and Thursday, with the public invited to sample the menu starting Friday. But Josh asks that patrons please make reservations. He wants to make the experience the best possible, and it’s hard to know how to plan as the restaurant opens its doors for the first time.
Josh has been working in the culinary field for over 23 years. He has added to his knowledge and experience at restaurants throughout the country, from California to New York and Chicago, plus some international stints as well. But he was born and raised in Macon and has a special understanding of Southern food and what Southerners like.
“This is a unique opportunity,” said Josh. “I’ve always wanted a farm to table operation.”
He said Bolingbroke offers some great access to locally raised food, and he hopes to develop connections with local farms. He said he is keeping the menu small for the time being so that he can style the dishes and make sure they’re done well. The dining area is relatively small, seating a little over 42. There are also another 10 or more spaces at the bar.
“I love Bolingbroke,” said Josh. “It’s so quaint, the more I’m here, the more it makes sense. There are a lot of farms and a lot of really nice people.”
He said a number of locals have stopped by to introduce themselves as he has worked to get Marrow 41 ready for opening.
Josh said he makes everything from scratch. He enjoys putting a twist on familiar items, with an emphasis on keeping everything delicious. An example is fried pimento cheese sticks with remoulade jam. An entree with his signature that will be on the menu is smoked duck confit pot pie. The duck is smoked for about two hours, then shredded and combined with vegetables and aromatics, like rosemary, cooked slowly in oil and finally topped with puff pastry.
“Smoking provides amazing flavor,” said Josh. “I’ll have several smoked items on the menu.”
Desserts will also be made from scratch. Sous Chef Nick Brooks has a passion for making desserts and is bringing it to Marrow 41. Josh said he met Brooks at Natalia’s Restaurant in Macon and feels lucky to have him working with him. One specialty at Marrow 41 will be a brownie in ice cream with the brownie and ice cream flavors complimenting one another. There will be cobblers that will change seasonally with availability of local produce. He acknowledged there will definitely be peach cobbler as well as other dishes incorporating local peaches.
There will be shrimp & grits and various seafood dishes, but Josh said he wants to keep these changing and surprise patrons with new variations. He worked in a setting where he did off-the-cuff cooking at Local 11Ten in Savannah and feels prepared for the challenges of keeping his menu fresh and interesting. Local 11Ten offered a six-course tasting for two that required a lot of creativity on the part of the chef.
“I enjoy the pressure, the high pace, being ‘in the weeds’,” he said. “There are problems all the time; it’s how you deal with them.”
Marrow 41 will initially be open Tuesday-Thursday 5-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5-9:30 p.m. The plan is to add brunches later. The restaurant has a fully stocked bar with wine and liquor options and 21 draft beers on tap.
Josh moved back to Macon two years ago for family reasons. He didn’t plan to stay, but doors have seemed to open to tell him this is where he should be right now. Bolingbroke is the latest opportunity. Josh is 41; maybe there’s a message in Marrow 41 opening up to him this year.
As he envisions creating more appealing dishes with locally produced food, he also sees whole pig roasts and low country boils for groups in the future. Bolingbroke seems to have a lot of possibilities for the chef-artist who has a passion for creating food that is appealing in both presentation and taste. He also expresses his artistic talents by writing, including poetry.
Marrow 41 is at 7248 Alexander Court, near downtown Bolingbroke. It is owned by Cesare Mammarella, who has operated several successful restaurants in Middle Georgia over the last 20 years. Josh worked for Mammarella over 20 years ago at the Tic Toc Room, the first restaurant Mammarella operated in Macon. Josh said the entrepreneur says he plans on Marrow 41 being his last restaurant venture. Having known Mammarella over the years, Josh feels honored to have worked at his both his first and possibly last successful restaurant.