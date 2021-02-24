January 4
Scott Thomas Smith, 104 Chastain Drive, Forsyth, to Willis Clyde Odom, 114 Conifer Driver, Forsyth, 114 Conifer Driver, Forsyth, map 053B, parcel 035, $253,000
Dennis Keith Arrington, 117 Mt. Pleasant Road, Carrollton, to Richard Nemyer, 181 North Hickory, Jackson, 181 North Hickory, Jackson, map 012c, parcel 060 and map 012c, parcel 061, $32,000
Zion Presbyterian Church, 222 Audubon Place, Macon, to Redeemer Baptist Church of Macon, Inc., 1444 Walker Road, Byron, 7219 Hwy. 87, Monroe County, map 112, parcel 013K, 9.39 acres, $279,000
January 5
Suelou Land & Lumber, LLC, 130 Industrial Park Road, Forsyth, to Shane Comer, 102 Partridge Drive, Macon, Old Popes Ferry Road, Monroe County, map 102, parcel 022B, $70,000
Jaqueline DeLeon, 6468 Northwest 78th Place, Parkland, FL, to Irvin Jack Stephens, 802 Cottage Hill Drive, Macon, 802 Cottage Hill Drive, Macon, map 109A, parcel 074, $191,000
Dronda Harvil, 399 Plantation Way, Apt. 2218, Macon, to James Shannon, IV, 747 Gose Road, Forsyth, 747 Gose Road, Forsyth, map 079B< parcel 007, $125,000
Oswald Family Investments, LLP, 1541 Dean Forest Road, Savannah, to Central Georgia Commercial Properties, LLC, 305-A Equipment Court, Lawrenceville, map 102A, parcel 020, $120,968
James Jenkins, 985 East Jefferson Avenue, Suite 300, Detroit, MI, to Brian K. Brooks, 2091 Smith Road, Forsyth, 2205 Smith Road, Forsyth, map 015, parcel 068, 19 acres, $100,00
Peggy J. Jones, 898 Hillview Road, Hampton, to Richard Lee Nemyer, 181 Hickory Drive, Jackson, 181 Hickory Drive, Jackson, map 012C, parcel 062, $97,520
Gregory D. Beni, 111 Tomkins Creek Trail, Forsyth, to Susan H. Millwood, 111 Tomkins Creek Trail, Forsyth, 111 Tomkins Creek Trail, Forsyth, map 051A, parcel 019, 1.322 acres, $114,000
January 6
Life Built Homes, LLC, 3390 Hwy. 42 South, Locust Grove, to Richard Clower, 230 Mt. Pleasant Road, Hampton, Monroe County, map 015A, parcel 131, $72,750
Tamieka D. Loftley, f/k/a Tamieka D. Strickland, 3755 Walden Road, Macon, to Yakeacia D. Bowden, 104 Cedar Ridge Road, Forsyth, 104 Cedar Ridge Road, Forsyth, map 040A, parcel 105, $147,000
Little Deer, L.P., 119 College Street, Macon, to Edith Tapley, 6692 Vinson Road, Macon, Jenkins Road, Monroe County, map 091, parcel 001, 5.01 acres, $29,000
January 7
Steven Daniel Millwood, 1050 Dames Ferry Road, Forsyth, to Eric Brandon Brock, 1852 Westminster Way, Atlanta, Monroe County, map 076, parcel 002G, $117,000
Mark A. Smith, 208 Loraine Forest Drive, Macon, to David Anthony Morgan, 212 Kyndal Lane, Forsyth, 212 Kyndal Lane, Forsyth, map 055A, parcel 036, $365,900
C&H Land Investments, LLC, 106 Clearwater Plantation Drive, Macon, to Cross Creek Manor Properties, 350 Riverdale Road, Macon, Charles Johnson/Durham/Winston Road, Monroe County, map 111, parcel 112, 69.347 acres, $260,000
Jessica Margaret Bailey, n/k/a Jessica Herndon, 765 N. Confederate Drive, Macon, Bobby D. Daniel, 75 Christie Court, Stockbridge, 211 Mayfield Road, Monroe County, map 038, parcel 012B, $97,000
January 8
Persons Timberland, LLC, 4922 Brittany Drive, Macon, to Wendy Lynn Moore, 428 Joseph Chandler Drive, Macon, Edge Road, Monroe County, portion of map 090, parcel 025A, 6.063 acres, $50,000
Claude E. Cason, 164 Hayes Circle, Rex, to Arturo Jose Rodriguez, 1416 Hosea L. Williams Drive, NE, Atlanta, 8 Lakeview Road, Jackson, map 012A, parcel 036, $120,000
January 11
Sam J. Smith III, 185 Buttrill Road, Jackson, to Jack Randall Preston, 2573 Hwy. 20 East, McDonough, Old Indian Springs Road, Monroe County, map 050, parcel 005, $95,000
Paul Jason Mann, 205 Clear Springs Lane, Peachtree City, to Eric Neal Hall, 5905 Northern Dancer Driver, Macon, Jennings Lane, map 103, parcel 33B, $138,000
Eileen Indree Leary, 1934 Reedy Creek Road, Forsyth, to Amy Elisabeth Wright Cooper, 101 River Overlook, Forsyth, 101 River Overlook, Forsyth, map 026S, parcel 013, $477,500
January 12
William Chris Isenhower, 746 Weldon Road, Forsyth, to Regan Maria Milholen, P.O. Box 699, Haddock, 5253 Juliette Road, Monroe County, map 097, parcel 038, $68,000
January 13
Kimberly Herringdine, 1440 Biles Road, Jackson, to Linn Ricci Estes, 328 Pattillo Road, Jackson, 159 Towaliga South Road, Monroe County, map 025A, parcel 0138, 5.4 acres, $22,500
Patrick C. Patton, 6034 Peake Road, Macon, to Reynolds Properties, LLC, 222 New Dunbar Road, Byron, Monroe County, map 107, parcel 020, 430.5 acres, $2,233,875
Jennifer F. Prickett, 116 St. James Street, Forsyth, to Richard Morris Cardell, P.O. Box 595, Stockbridge, Watsons Crossing, Monroe County, map 073A, parcel 020 and map 073A, parcel 021, $19,000
January 14
Campion Capital, Inc., 10 Applecross Court, Macon, to Richard D. Fair, 111 Essex Place, Forsyth, Campion Circle, Monroe County, map 109, parcel 031C, 1.21 acres, $90,000
K. Matthew Cheek, 6019 Rivoli Drive, Macon, to Holly Garretson, 2649 Riverview Road, Macon, 2649 Riverview Road, Macon, map 103D, parcel 056, 0.83 acres, $85,000
American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to Reid Thomas, 121 North Belmont Way, Forsyth, 121 North Belmont Way, Forsyth, map 015A, parcel 093, 1.81 acres, $449,750
Tammie White Zach, 3198 Hwy. 83 North, Forsyth, to Joseph W. Herndon & Sylvia S. Herndon, 3198 Hwy. 83 North, Forsyth, 1698 Hwy. 83 North, Forsyth, map 063, parcel 011B, 5 acres, $215,000
January 15
Persons Timberland, LLC, 4922 Brittany Drive, Macon, to Deborah L. Grant, 3888 Hannaberry Place, Buford, Edge Road, Monroe County, portion of map 090, parcel 025A, 6.321 acres, $50,000
January 19
FItco Healthclub, LLC, 767 McCowan Road, Forsyth, to Bradley Ray Perry, 472 North Lee Street, Forsyth, 472 North Lee Street, Forsyth, map F14, parcel 038, $68,000
Ruth Jenkins and Harry Jenkins, Sr., 343 Torbet Drive, Forsyth, to Matthew Anthony Peterson, 15179 Hwy. 87, Forsyth, 15179 Hwy. 87, Forsyth, map 085, parcel 005C, 8.22 acres, $259,000
Christopher M. Hewett and Wanda Kaye Pippin Holland, 82 Pineview Drive, Forsyth, to Ricky A. Mangham, 740 Fawn Road, Forsyth, 1584 Freeman Road, Monroe County, map 048, parcel 007G, 7.65 acres, $23,000
American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to Tina L. Harvey, 205 Chastain Drive, Forsyth, 205 Chastain Drive, Forsyth, map 026H, parcel 050, 1.13 acres, $564,250
Abb B. Fry and Helen Carol Fry, 212 Abington Court, Macon, to Bradford W. Rogers and Christina L. Rogers, 56 Reedy Creek Road, Forsyth, Hwy. 42 North, Monroe County, portion of map 036, parcel 014, 12.435 acres, $92,545
Three Oaks Construction and Development, Inc., 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, to Doye Engrid Green, III, 119 Carters Way, Forsyth, 119 Carters Way, Forsyth, map 066A, parcel 034, $329,900
Robert S. Donner, 5631 Kentucky Downs Drive, Macon, to Todd Edalgo, 220 Providence Blvd., Macon, 7 Stirling Court, Monroe County, map 103D, parcel 010, $84,500
Baldwin Brooke, LLC, 5816 Columbus Road, Macon, to Howard Lawton Griffin, Jr., 1091 Overlook Pkwy, 604, Macon, 106 Cross Creek Circle, Monroe County, map 108J, parcel 004A, $411,850
J. Paul Pannell, Jr. and Sue Ann B. Pannell, 116 Frank Dunn Drive, Forsyth, to Sean P. Boland, 116 Frank Dunn Drive, Forsyth, 116 Frank Dunn Drive, Forsyth, map 052, parcel 008B, $175,000
USC Timber Holdings, LLC, P.O. Box 240, Warthen, to Land Holding Company, LLC, P.O. Box 26524, Macon, Monroe County, map 091, parcel 019, $606,060
January 20
Amber P. Lawson, 888 Indian Lake Trail, Macon, to Pretty Pretty Good Investments, LLC, P.O. Box 480, Haddock, Old Dames Ferry Road, Monroe County, map 111, parcel 080, 1.46 acres, $78,000
Thad Carter, P.O. Box 1270, Douglas, to Backroads Trading Company, LLC, P.O. Box 26524, Macon, Monroe County, map 045, parcel 008, $463,433
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 8952 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppell, TX, to Michael Inguli, 148 Lower Martin Road, Forsyth, 148 Lower Martin Road, Forsyth, map 86, parcel 19B, $130,000.
January 21
Craftsman Homes Select, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to Michael David Mayer, 310 Preakness Way, Forsyth, 310 Preakness Way, Forsyth, map 015A, parcel 113, 2.18 acres, $520,000
William H. Osborne, Jr., 42655 Homefront Terrace, Chantilly, VA, to Megan Black, 33 Chelsea Lane, Forsyth, 33 Chelsea Lane, Forsyth, map 056, parcel 069 and map 056, parcel 070, $459,900
Barbara A. Klepsig, 5471 Thomaston Road, Macon, to Karen S. Roberts, 2103 Exchange Drive, Macon, 2103 Exchange Drive, Macon, map 109A, parcel 062, $195,000
Jason B. Maloy, 5437 Bowman Road, Apt. 301, Macon, to William D. Burton, 4 Balintore Court, Macon, 4 Balintore Court, Macon, map103D, parcel 040, $567,500
Deborah Ann Smith, 3367 Pendley Road, Austell, to James Roush, 58 Logwall Church Road, Forsyth, Monroe County, map 037A, parcel 021, map 037A, parcel 022 and map 037S, parcel 023, $50,000
Persons Banking Company, 88 North Lee Street, Forsyth, to Jeanitta Bush, 818 Rock Quarry Road, 818 Rock Quarry Road, map 001, parcel 006B, $5,985
William V. Thrift, 545 Gose Road, Forsyth, to Robert O. Mills, 163 Kent Drive, Macon, 163 Kent Drive, Macon, map 093A, parcel 051, $189,000
Foundation of the Methodist Home, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, to Kristina C. Hawkins, P.O. Box 58, Bolingbroke, map 081C, parcels 024, 025, 037, 038, 8.39 acres, $63,525
Georgia Properties, Inc., P.O. Box 1970, Jackson, to Elbert T. Wilcher, 4935 Rivoli Drive, Unit B, Macon, 1405 Dames Ferry Road, Monroe County, portion of map 078, parcel 039, 37.28 acres, $155,000
January 22
Gary D. Hiller, 205 Equestrian Drive, Forsyth, to Sean D. Holloway, 205 Equestrian Drive, Forsyth, 205 Equestrian Drive, Forsyth, map 026E, parcel 006, 1.34 acres, $624,500
Neptune Investment Group, LLC, 487 Silver Thorne Drive, Wellford, SC, to Inherent Resolve, LLC, 1404 Long Acre Drive, Macon, 66 Cheves Road, Monroe County, map 053C, parcel 027, $65,000
American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to Austin T. Abbott, 10 Triple Crown Way, Forsyth, 10 Triple Crown Way, Forsyth, map 015A, parcel 006, 1.14 acres, $425,500
Amanda J. Cook, 9263 Hwy. 87, Juliette, to Eric Conkell, 8509 Hwy. 87, Juliette, Monroe County, map 106, parcel 048, $31,111
Amanda J. Cook, 1173 Matthews Place, Macon, to Zenith Deuley, 2365 Hwy. 18, West, Gray, Monroe County, map 106, parcel 048, $207,456
Amanda J. Cook, 1173 Matthews Place, Macon, to Michael Wallace, 8403 Hwy. 87, Juliette, Monroe County, map 106, parcel 048, $26,289
Amanda J. Cook, 9263 Hwy. 87, Juliette, to Carlene Allen, 2365 Hwy. 18 West, Gray, Monroe County, map 106, parcel 048, $96,000
January 25
Henry Atkins, 9 Red Cedar Court, Forsyth, to Robert Allen Hancock, Jr., 9 Red Cedar Court, Forsyth, 9 Red Cedar Court, Forsyth, map 052A, parcel 041, $244,900
Morris J. Conner, 149 McKneely Road, Milner, to Zsolt Szilagyi, 163 Amethest Road, Juliette, 163 Amethest Road, Juliette, map 108B, parcel 014,
DKC Investments, LLC, 6310 Peake Road, Suite 200, Macon, to QuikTrip Corporation, 4705 S. 129th E. Avenue, Tulsa, OK, Monroe County, map 054, parcel 008B, 1.5 acres, $350,000
107 Beach Club Partners, LLC, 78 North Lee Street, Forsyth, to QuikTrip Corporation, 4705 S. 129th E. Avenue, Tulsa, OK, map 054, parcel 008, 1.25 acres, $175,000
Citytec Design, LLC, 11555 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek, to QuikTrip Corporation, 4705 S. 129th E. Avenue, Tulsa, OK, map 054, parcel 008A, 1.66 acres, $520,000
Vernon Clete Sanders, P.O. Box 907, Forsyth, to QuikTrip Corporation, 4705 S. 129th E. Avenue, Tulsa, OK, map 054, parcel 001C and part of parcel 010B, 3.5 acres, $851,520
DKC Investments, LLC, 6310 Peake Road, Suite 200, Macon, to QuikTrip Corporation, 4705 S. 129th E. Avenue, Tulsa, OK, map 054, parcels 008B, 008, 008A, 001C, 7.91 acres, $350,000
January 26
Newton Health Services, LLC, 173 South Lee Street, Forsyth, to Legend Garden, LLC, 173 South Lee Street, Forsyth, Monroe County, map F27, parcel 029, $365,000
Watson’s Green, LLC, P.O. Box 887, Macon, to Connie George, P.O. Box 595, Stockbridge, Monroe County, map 073A, parcel 012 and map 073A, parcel013, $19,000
Carolyn Best Carby Estate, 4229 Hwy. 42 North, Forsyth, to Terry James Earl Crouser, 4229 Hwy. 42 North, Forsyth, 4229 Hwy. 42 North, Forsyth, map 050, parcel 002B, 2.29 acres, $215,000
January 27
Charles D. Pelt and Brittany Pelt, 104 River Overlook, Forsyth, to American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, 106 Bridgewater Court, Monroe County, map 026M, parcel 072, 1.73 acres, $30,000
Thomas A. Simon, 2058 S. Wilbur Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, to Eleanor Marie New McDavid, 244 Country Club Road, Macon, Monroe County, map 079, parcel 009, $291,995
January 28
Dickie Little, 2863 New Clinton Road, Macon, to Michael Levi Crook, 907 Pea Ridge Road, Juliette, 8273 Estes Road, Monroe County, map 094, parcel 022B, $36,500
John Anthony Dovi, III, 7146 Lakeside Drive, Sarasota, FL, to James Lee Evans, 81 Heron Cove., Jackson, 81 Heron Cove., Jackson, map 012H, parcel 016
January 29
Eddie Rowland, 349 Rumble Road, Forsyth, to Reference Point Land Surveying, LLC, 500 North Lee Street, Forsyth, 500 North Lee Street, Forsyth, map F14, parcel 041 & parcel 023, $200,000
Betty Ann DeGarmo Estate, 485 Virginia Street, Forsyth, to Timothy W. Christman, 115 River Shoals Circle, Forsyth, 485 Virginia Street, Forsyth, map F38, parcel 043, $161,000
Edgar Hughston Builder, 4207 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, to Devon C. Cutler, 4207 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, 4207 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, map 053D, parcel 034, $267,900
Mildred A. Heffernan Estate, 2903 Henry Street, Augusta, to John Thomas Dent, IV, and Rebecca Bryant Dent, 295 Newton Road, Juliette, Hwy. 83, Monroe County, portion of map 009, parcel 011C, 20.036 acres, $58,104
Martin J. Falle, 303 River Forest Drive, Forsyth, to John W. SIllay, 303 River Forest Drive, Forsyth, 303 River Forest Drive, Forsyth, map 026B, parcel 026, 1.02 acres, $481,650
John W. Sillay and Elizabeth S. Sillay, 61 Jennifer Drive, Forsyth, to Yulssus Lynn Holmes, 61 Jennifer Drive, Forsyth, 61 Jennifer Drive, Forsyth, map 054, parcel 061, 1.81 acres, $314,000
Wriclay Company, LLP, 4530 Harris Trail, Atlanta, to David Gerald Trevitt, 412 West Main Street, Forsyth, Monroe County, portion of map 035, parcel 004, 40.6 acres, $133,980
Wriclay Company, LLP, 4530 Harris Trail, Atlanta, to Heron Branch, LLC, 7235 Hwy. 42 South, Culloden, Monroe County, portion of map 035, parcel 004, 39.84 acres, $127,488