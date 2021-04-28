March 1
• Three Oaks Construction of Macon to Yong Mi Davies, 85 Adams Drive, Forsyth, map 055A, parcels 004 and 005, $410,000
• Walter F. Doyle, Jr., 10226 Hwy. 87, Juliette, to Jonathan E. Murner, 739 Taylor Road, Monroe County, map 107, parcel 065A, $295,000
• LMH Construction, Inc., P.O. Box 102, Bolingbroke, to David Steward Hudson, 110 Loraine Forest Drive, Macon, map 103B, parcel 003, $369,900
• Jody Andrew Hammond, 790 Unionville Road, Barnesville, to Vanessa Pines, 677 Unionville Road, Barnesville, map 014, parcel 052, 1.495 acres, $199,500
• Main Street Properties, Inc., 481 Virginia Street, Forsyth, to Bobby Pope, Jr., 228 Jeffery Way, Forsyth, map 064A, parcel 020, $55,000
• Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., to Conner Caprara, 4227 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, 4227 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, map 053D, parcel 038, $274,000
March 2
• Willie J. Dumas, 114 Sharp Street, Forsyth, to Lucio A. Castillo, 114 Sharp Street, Forsyth, Monroe County, map F27, parcel 020, $25,000
• Eddie L. Stallworth and Abigail M. Stallworth, 308 Freedom Drive, Forsyth, to Nadine R. Bembridge, 252 Fannin Lane, McDonough, 104 Leeland Grove Way, Monroe County, map 026L, parcel 077, 2.62 acres, $19,500
• Dexter McKinney and Latarice D. McKinney, 14220 Madrigal Drive, Woodbridge, VA, to Nadine R. Bembridge, 252 Fannin Lane, McDonough, 104 Leeland Grove Way, Monroe County, map 026L, parcel 077, 2.62 acres, $19,500
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, Inc., 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, to Mike Summers Allen, 441 Barbara Court, Forsyth, 441 Barbara Court, Forsyth, map 054B, parcel 083, $270,125
• SPH Property One, LLC, 4343 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 390, Scottsdale, AZ, to Petranella Ladine Ross, 61 Heron Cove, Jackson, 61 Heron Cove, Jackson, map 012H, parcel 014, $179,000
March 3
• Lexicon Government Services, LLC, 750 Hammond Drive, Atlanta, to Richard D. Dozier, 80 Rum Creek Drive, Forsyth, map 033, parcel 001, $335,000
• Ingram & Legrand Lumber Company, P.O. Box 1037, Forsyth, to Aaron Chase Hallman, 104 S. Knotty Court, Forsyth, 154 Creekside Trail, Monroe County, map 056A, parcel 032, $31,000
• Persons Timberland, LLC, 4922 Brittany Drive, Macon, Larry P. Randall, Lot 8 Edge Row, Forsyth, map 090, parcel 025A, 14.807 acres, $89,500
• James E. Pace, Jr., P.O. Box 676, Forsyth, to Donald B. Leonard, 520 El Dorado Drive, Macon, 101 Chase Lane, Monroe County, map 026A, parcel 023, $65,000
• Susan W. Kerr, P.O. Box 6825, Tampa, FL, to Michael D. Laux, 135 Champions Drive, Forsyth, 135 Champions Drive, Forsyth, map 035, parcel 010B, $490,000
• Robert L. Fuller, 237 Pebblebrook Lane, Macon, to Robert B. Kidney, 114 Molded Stone Place, Warner Robins, Monroe County, map 038A, parcel 022 and 023, $46,000
March 4
• Joyce K. Redd, 1655 Dames Ferry Road, Forsyth, to Land Kare Management, LLC, 221 McCowan Road, Forsyth, 1655 Dames Ferry Road, Forsyth, map 078, parcel 034A, 8.2 acres, $321,000
• Peggy T. Wilson, 657 Harbour Shores Drive, Jackson, to Rolland G. Keller, 126 Baxley Road, Pooler, 301 Lakeshore Drive, Monroe County, map 012A, parcel 092, $225,000
• Carlen Massey McCoy, 2775 Masseyville Road, Macon, to Robert Benjamin Moody, III and Sherri S. Moody, 644 Millrun Court, Macon, Monroe County, map 097, parcel 013L, $128,500
March 5
• Newton Timber Company, LTC, P.O. Box 5938, Forsyth, to Georgia Properties, Inc., 815 Cherokee Road, Gainesville, Monroe County, Map 077, parcel 005, 282.833 acres, $848,499
• DSPS Investing, LLC, 13500 Pearl Road, Suite 139-320, Strongsville, OH, to Henry E. Melton of Panama City, FL, Watson Road, Monroe County, map 073A, parcel 003, 1.74 acres, $10,000
• Charles and Jennefer M. Kinkead of Port St. Lucie, FL, to DSPS Investing, LLC of Strongsville, OH, Watson Road, Monroe County, map 073A, parcel 003, 1.74 acres, $8,000
• Keith and Kristi Minter of Fayetteville, to Joe H. Appling, Macon, Bollingridge Drive, Monroe County, map 080A, parcel 012, 4.1 acres, $45,000
• Jerome and Lauren Rozelle Moore of Jackson, to Larry Varnado II, 421 Strickland Loop, Forsyth, 421 Strickland Loop, Forsyth, map 051, parcel 075, $193,000
• Jill Butler, 4926 Hwy. 42 North, Forsyth, to Cliff D. Boone, 200 County Club Drive, Forsyth, Monroe County, portion of map 037, parcel 018A, $100,000
March 8
• Rise Funding, LLC, 1550 Madruga Avenue, Miami, FL, to Veronica Dumas-Dewberry, 138 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, 138 Old Brent Road, Forsyth, map 042, parcel 009A, 4.42 acres, $196,000
• Jennifer Ashley Mastronardi, 111 Whirlaway Court, Forsyth, to Timothy Wade Avera, 111 Whirlaway Court, Forsyth, map 015A, parcel 020, 2.25 acres, $405,000
• Lomar and Jane E. Phelps, 609 Forest Pointe Drive, Forsyth, to Robert and Susan M. Brenner, 609 Forest Pointe Drive, Forsyth, map 026L, parcel 018, 2.73 acres, $680,000
• W.R. Bean & Son, Inc., 3821 US Hwy. 82 West, Sylvester, to Manty Tree, LLC, 1230 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, Monroe County, map 099, parcel 004 and map 106, parcel 001, $1,623,798
• Craftsman II, LLC of Locust Grove to David Mark Grayson, 117 Heights Avenue, Forsyth, map 026R, parcel 009, 2.61 acres, $588,300
• Capshaw Development of McDonough to Zachary Fair, 201 Homestead Circle, Forsyth, Forsyth, map 036B, parcel 010, $352,521
March 9
• Leighanne Harbuck Bowen Estate, 85 South Lee Street, Forsyth, to Watson Realty Group, 2020 Howell Mill Road, Suite 214, Lakeside Drive, Monroe County, map F24, parcels 017B and 017C, 1.186 acres, $23,000
• Craftsman II, LLC, 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to Billy Lee Adkins, 107 Heights Avenue, Forsyth, Heights Avenue, Monroe County, map 026R, parcel 004, 1.42 acres, $584,750
• The Wright Family 1959 HH Hardin Trust, 4530 Harris Trail, Atlanta, to Georgia Properties, 815 Cherokee Road, Gainesville, Monroe County, map 077, parcel 005A, 73.372 acres, $308,162
• Jim Brennan and Pamela Englebert, 122 Freedom Drive, Forsyth, to David L. Navarro, 122 Freedom Drive, Forsyth, 122 Freedom Drive, Forsyth, map 026G, parcel 035, 1.65 acres, $390,000
• Aimee W. Harvey, 227 Fern Drive, Forsyth, to Kyle Austin Byrd, 227 Fern Drive, Forsyth, map 053A, parcel 020, $158,000
• LKM Properties, of Locust Grove to Amanda Elaine Sams Brooks, 4685 Old Griswoldville Road, Macon, 295 Strouds Road, Culloden, map 009, parcel 002B, $175,000
March 10
• Kimberly Provorse Sorrentino of Commerce City, CO, to Alyssa and Kyle Clark, 163 Ruby Road, Jackson, map 012A, parcel 222, $86,000
• Taylor Built, LLC, 111 River Shoals Drive, Forsyth, to Caleb Mack Barber, of Griffin, 512 River Forest Drive, Monroe County, map 026A, parcel 067, $45,000
March 11
• James Earl Pace, Jr., P.O. Box 676, Forsyth, to SPAC, LLC, 508 River Overlook, Forsyth, Monroe County, map F14, parcels 018 and 018B, $400,000
• Capshaw Development Company, LLC of McDonough, to Gregory Andrew, 80 Homestead Circle, Forsyth, map 036B, parcel 077, $358,990
• Timothy and Debra S. Kennedy of Macon, to Ashley M. Cohran, 115 Hickory Road, Jackson, map 012H, parcel 007, $179,900
• Three Oaks Construction of Macon to Jennifer Mahle Delong, 205 Carters Way, Forsyth, 205 Carters Way, Forsyth, map 066A, parcel 030, $359,900
American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to Bruce Michael Hopkins, 290 Preakness Way, Forsyth, 290 Preakness Way, Forsyth, map 015A, parcel 115, 1.1 acres, $443,050
• Vincent Langford of Covington to Clifton G. Fleming of Fayetteville, Hillcrest Lane, Monroe County, map 025D, parcel 020, 11 acres, $72,000
• Land Holding Company, LLC, P.O. Box 26524, Macon, to Carl Pergerson, 124 Abberly Lane, Macon, Monroe County, map 091, parcel 019, $75,000
• Land Holding Company of Macon to Ricky Bennett, 5900 Columbus Road, Macon, Monroe County, map 091, parcel 019, $154,000
March 12
• Ashley Cohran, 115 Hickory Road, Jackson to Terricka Renae Childress and April Devita Walker, 145 Circle Street, Forsyth, 145 Circle Street, Forsyth, map F04, Parcel 009G, $124,000
• Tara Moscardelli, 3438 Ridge Avenue, Macon, to Bryan T. Hinson, 136 Red Fox Run, Macon, map 113, parcel 107A, $162,500
• Wesley B. Arnold, 237 Reedy Creek Road, Forsyth, to Hunter Lee Bass, Forsyth, 237 Reedy Creek Road, Forsyth, map 067, parcel 010, 1.077 acres, $127,000
• Jeffery S. Sterling, 467 Christian Road, Juliette, to Denise Starr, 467 Christian Road, Juliette, map 111, parcel 072, 6.82 acres, $385,000
March 15
• Timber Assets, LLC and FJH, LLC of Atlanta, to Timbereast, LLC of Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 014A, parcels 021, 022, 023, 024, and 025, 22.781 acres, $91,120
• Timber Assets, LLC and FJH, LLC of Atlanta, to Timbereast, LLC of Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 026, parcels 020A, 020B, and 020C, 5.559 acres, $11,634
• Timber Assets, LLC and FJH, LLC ofAtlanta, to Timbereast, LLC of Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 028, parcel 012, 3.01 acres, $8,875
• Edward Joseph Hefferman and John Joseph Hefferman of Augusta, to Albert E. Hyatt, 60 Old Zebulon Road, Forsyth, Hwy. 341, Monroe County, map 009, parcel 001C, $105,000
• Mitchell Custom Homes, LLC, 2399 Old 341 West, Culloden, to Daryl Owen Masterson, 114 Champions Drive, Forsyth, 114 Champions Drive, Forsyth, map 035, parcel 010R, 2.943 acres, $435,500
• Ocmulgee Bluff II of Macon, to William Lee Shackelford, 415 Irongate, Macon, 215 Irongate, Macon, map 094D, parcel 005, 4.04 acres, $56,500
• Kathy Lynn Wray N/K/A Kathy Lynn Defore, 2735 Bonner Gilbert Road, Lizella, to Benjamin Giovannetti, 355 Tommys Trail, Forsyth, 216 Tommys Trail, Forsyth, map 060, parcel 040, $45,000
• Capshaw Development of McDonough, to Concedric Ramon Taylor, 220 Homestead Circle, Forsyth, 220 Homestead Circle, Forsyth, map 036B, parcel 090, $387,590
March 16
• Baldwin Brooke, LLC, 5816 Columbus Road, Macon, to Oren Hall Harden III, 2257 Heath Road, Suite A1, Macon, 204 Aylesbury Lane, Monroe County, map 082A, parcel 032, $25,000
• Jason A. Balkcom and Kevin W. Balkcom, 237 Ridgecrest Drive, Macon, to Ronald G. Rowe, 237 Ridgecrest Drive, Macon, 237 Ridgecrest Drive, Macon, map 108H, parcel 037, $240,000
• Kevin and Kelly A. Van De Vusse, 1039 Ponder Trammel Road, Forsyth, to Carl Patrick Burdette, Jr., 393 West Johnston Street, Forsyth, 393 West Johnston Street, Forsyth, map F07, parcel 009, $245,000
• Patrick A. Doyle, 10226 Hwy. 87, Juliette, to Tyler T. Aldridge, 725 Taylor Road, Juliette, 725 Taylor Road, Juliette, map 107, parcel 065C and portion of map 107, parcel 065, $400,000
March 17
• Sherri Edwina Walker, 38 Jeffery Way, Forsyth, to Tammi Lynn Frazier, 314 Timberline Road, Jackson, map 024, parcel 062, $91,000
March 18
• Kevin Frank Taylor, 9 Bar None Road, Forsyth, to Dorothy Watson, 9 Bar None Road, Forsyth, Monroe County, map 062, parcel 028A, $136,500
• Daniel Brent Freeman, 90 Bridle Chase Lane, Forsyth, to Mandy Marie Freeman, 1143 Edge Road, Forsyth, 1143 Edge Road, Forsyth, map 090, parcel 026F, $55,000
• Wilkerson Group of Lubbock, TX, to Macon Real Estate, LLC, 5772 New Castle, Bettendorf, IA, Monroe County, map 108, parcel 023, $488,250
• William J. Peterman of Gray to Newberry Farms, LLC, P.O. Box 26727, Macon, Hwy. 87, Monroe County, map 087, parcel 010J, 52.32 acres, $168,000
March 19
• Kashier Corporation of Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Franklin J. Scott, Forsyth, 208 Montpelier Avenue, Forsyth, map F36, parcel 022, 1.205 acres, $173,000
• Redbone Brothers of Macon, to William Glenn Noland, 4501 Hwy. 42 North, Forsyth, map 050, parcel 001A, 5.12 acres, $335,900
• GDR-GA of Milton, to Heath D. Hawkins, 106 Devonshire Court, Forsyth, 108 Devonshire Court, Forsyth, map 026M, parcel 055, 1.04 acres, $30,000
• Land Holding Company of Macon, to John Vincent Spivey, 2249 South Bay Drive, Jonesboro, Monroe County, map 091, parcel 019, $171,000
• Robert Warren Barnes and Rebecca Carpenter Barnes, 8638 Whittle Road, Macon, to Tony L. Boland, 8638 Road, Macon, Monroe County, map 094B, parcel 024A, $287,500
• George Zachary Brown II, 1012 Flint Road, Forsyth, to Joann Cook Owens, 162 Ed Davis Road, Butler, Monroe County, map 031, parcel 027E, 3.17 acres, $76,600
• Sarah H. Smith, 214 Lorraine Drive, Macon, to Jessica Lynn Smith, 103 Lorraine Forest Court, Macon, 103 Lorraine Forest Court, Macon, map 103B, parcel 018, $86,250
March 22
• Scattered Lots of Atlanta to The Everwood Group 360 of Locust Grove, 103 Forest Overlook, Monroe County, map 026B, parcel 046, $52,500
• James T. and Alberta Love, F/K/A Alberta White, 0 Brent Road, Forsyth, to Matthew Mimbs, 4009 High Falls Road, Jackson, 0 Brent Road, Forsyth, map 042A, parcel 018, $10,000
• Three Oaks Construction of Macon to Jon Atwater of Macon, Caroline Court, Monroe County, map I03, parcel 009, $64,900
March 23
Lomer and Jane E. Phelps, 609 Forest Pointe Drive, Forsyth, to MacKenzie Noel Copeland and Holden Blake Copeland, 314 Crescent Drive, Forsyth, 611 Forest Pointe Drive, Forsyth, portion of map 026L, parcel 018, 2.21 acres, $25,000
• Carl C. Carhuff, 109 Freedom Drive, Forsyth, to Anthony L. Patti, 109 Freedom Drive, Forsyth, map 026G, parcel 003, 1.07 acres, $555,000
• Betsy D. McLendon, 47 Adam Drive, Forsyth, to Christopher Stephen Braddy, 47 Adam Drive, Forsyth, map 055A, parcel 002, 1.052 acres, $356,000
• Dale K. Taylor, 163 Cory Drive, Macon, to Harrison W. Harp, II, 2951 Pickett Ridge, Macon, Turk Creek Trail, Monroe County, map 091A, parcels 053 and 054, $78,000
March 24
• Frank Perez, 305 Tuxedo Circle, Forsyth, to The Everwood Group 360, LLC, 305 Tuxedo Circle, Forsyth, Monroe County, map 026H, parcel 037, $75,000
• Three Oaks Construction of Macon to Travis Brank, 5801 Zebulon Road, #217, 112 Sara Kay Lane, Monroe County, map 103, parcel 009, $65,000
• Susan Mondello, 3502 Three Oaks Court, Powder Springs, to Betty J. Haripar, 86 New Morn Drive, McDonough, 12624 Hwy. 87, Monroe County, map 087B, parcel 007, 17.4 acres, $115,000
• Ryan Kempf, 111 River Shoals Drive, Forsyth, to Thomas Scarbary of McDonough, 302 Forest Pointe, Monroe County, map 261, parcel 028, $35,000
• Paul D. Sharp, 118 Weehaw Road, Macon, to Lynn A. Daniels, 117 Park Drive, Forsyth, Monroe County, map 025, parcel 046B, $145,000
• M&A Lands, LLC, 113 Lovetts Ridge Drive, Juliette, to Hunter N. Hogan, 772 King Road, Forsyth, 772 King Road, Forsyth, map 081, parcel 051, $125,000
March 25
• Amanda Cook, 9263 Hwy. 87, Juliette, to Watson L. Flyth, 2157 Pea Ridge Road, Juliette, Monroe County, map 106, parcel 031, $145,000
• Sharon Kay Fullilove Clark of Griffin to John Pope, 214 Brushy Creek Circle, Jackson, map 012E, parcel 060, $300,000
March 26
• Burnett Building, LLC, P.O. Box 1274, Forsyth, to Janett Williams Guillaume, 305 Old Oak Drive, Forsyth, map 050B, parcel 011, 1.74 acres, $315,000
• Burnett Building, LLC, P.O. Box 1274, Forsyth, to Julia Linden Pritchett, 106 North Knotty Court, Forsyth, map 050B, parcel 041, 1.66 acres, $300,000
March 29
• The Wright Family 1959 HH Hardin Trust, 4530 Harris Trail, Atlanta, to Schelford Timber, LLC, 3520 Waterville Road, Macon, Monroe County, map 046, parcel 006, 455 acres, $870,000
• Wriclay Company, LLC, 4530 Harris Trail, Atlanta, to Schelford Timber, LLC, 3520 Waterville Road, Macon, Monroe County, map 046, parcel 005, 72.2 acres, $274,500
• Diamond Properties at River Forest, LLC, 14105 Old Sheridan Street, Southwest Ranches, FL, to Craftsman II, LLC, 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, 116 Freedom Drive, Forsyth, map 026G, parcel 038, 1.57 acres, $47,500
• Winget Properties, LLC, P.O. Box 69, Bolingbroke, to Garrett Jones, 284 Klopfer Road, Juliette, 284 Klopfer Road, Juliette, map 102, parcel 015F, portion of map 102, parcel 015B, 1 acre, $264,900
• Georgia Properties, Inc., of Gainesville, to Debra O. Bennett of Powhattan, VA, Monroe County, map 077, parcel 005, $175,000
• GA Banking Company, 6190 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta, to Michael A. Green, Sr., 806 Cornwall Drive, Kathleen, Monroe County, map 026M, parcel 034, $33,000
March 30
• Cary L. Bittick, Jr., 385 Stokes Store Road, Forsyth, to Roaring River Development Company, LLC, 6247 Hwy. 41 South, Macon, Indian Springs Drive & Phelps Street, Forsyth, map F14, parcel 007 and map F27, parcel 086, $8,000
• Kevin Morris Daniel, 83 Spelman Road, Macon, to Jonathan Ryan Hardy, 1047 Broken Arrow Trail, Forsyth, 143 Spellman Road, Macon, map I02, parcel 048, $63,000
•Three Oaks Construction of Macon, to Jon Prindle, 205 Amanda Drive, Macon, 107 Conner Court, Monroe County, map I03, parcel 009, $65,000
• Estate of Wyatt W. Childs, 1598 Johnstonville Road, Barnesville, to Jonathan Hull, 2711 Peachtree Square, Atlanta, Monroe County, map 015, parcel 024A, 7.96 acres, $36,000