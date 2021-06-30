May 3
• Daniel and Ashley McCain, Flovilla, to Emily Lynne Bell, Forsyth, 320 Sunset Circle, Forsyth, map F17, parcel 041, $191,000
• Meredith Homes, Inc, McDonough, to Marvin Lee King, Forsyth, 213 Josey Road, Forsyth, map 043A, parcel 004, $210,000
• Meredith Homes, Inc, McDonough, to Allen Vance McGiboney, Forsyth, 1200 Bunn Road, Forsyth, map 078, parcel 039C, $350,000
May 4
• George H. Hartwig, III, Bonaire, to Paul H. Pierre, 310 Plantation Drive, Macon, map 108G, parcel 030, 2.8 acres, $390,000
• Scattered Lots, LLC, Atlanta, to Joan Seay Kempf, Hiawassee, map 026E, parcel 015, 1 acre, $40,000
• Georgia Properties, Inc., Gainesville, to Daniel L. Newton, 33 Forsyth Landing Court, Ponder Trammell Road, portion of map 077, parcel 055, 5.802 acres, $48,000
• Erik H. Leonhard to Jonathan W. Leonhard, 529 Gose Road, Forsyth, map 079, parcel 031, $66,000
• Brantley D. and Ann Evans Horne to James W. Webb, 3474 Hwy. 83 S, map 019, parcel 021D, 1.367 acres, $190,000
• Bobby Donald Cole, Jr., Roswell, to Kristin Seymour, Eatonton, 1943 Hwy. 83 N, map 064, parcel 014, $90,000
• Melissa A. Russell, 2460 Dames Ferry Road, to Terry Fordham, 2786 Boxankle Road, map 026, parcels 035, 036, and 037, $300,000
May 6
• Stone Mountain Industrial Park, Atlanta, to Madison Lumber Products, Macon, map 102, parcel 042, $200,964
• James C. Hill, Jr., Baltimore, MD, to Madison Lumber Products, Macon, map 109, and part of parcels, 11, 002, and 003, $52,444
• Walter E. and Donna N. Smith, Hampton, to Karen M. Duckworth, Milledgeville, 217 Crescent Drive, Forsyth, map 02GL, parcel 053, $425,000
• Capshaw Development Company, LLC, McDonough, to Cedric Eugene Head, Jenkinsburg, 221 Homestead Circle, Forsyth, map 036B, parcel 013, $347,990
• Grey Dog Properties of Georgia, LLC, Forsyth, to Gregory P. Haire, 201 Equestrian Drive, Forsyth, 105 Birch Circle, map 026F, parcel 043, $78,500
• Roy C. Stitcher, Jr., Bogart, to LMH Construction, Bolingbroke, 500 Homestead Circle, map 036B, parcel 071, 1.17 acres, $18,000
• Matthew G. Duffey, Forsyth, to Richard V. Roberts, Forsyth, 110 Lightwood Lane, portion of map 050B, parcel 030, $1,300
May 7
• Ingram & Legrand Lumber Company, Forsyth, to Stuart Hardy, 316 Old Oak Drive, Forsyth, 179 Creekside Lane, map 056A, parcel 011, $29,000
• Thomas J. Newsome, Macon, to Bridget S. Morrow, Macon, 81 Wadley Station Lane, Macon, map 102D, parcel 012, $445,000
• Georgia Properties, Gainesville, to Myka K. Duval, Macon, map 061, parcel 028, $55,000
• John Wesley Herndon, 993 Lee King Road, to Madison Lumber Products, LLC, Macon, map 102, parcel 041, map 109, parcels 006A and 002, $250,651
• Dwight C. Jones, Macon, to Madison Lumber Products, LLC, Macon, map 102, parcel 041, map 109, parcels 006A and 002, $743,428
• Dwight C. Jones, Macon, to Madison Lumber Products, LLC, Macon, map 102, parcel 041A, map 109, $1,874
• River Street Corners, LLC, Macon, Madison Lumber Products, LLC, Macon, map 102, parcel 42, $146,858
• The Martin Tract, LLC, Forsyth, to Madison Lumber Products, LLC, Macon, map 102, parcel 041 and map 109, parcel 006A, $216,106
• Martha Rebecca Sosebee, 99 County Club Drive, Forsyth, to Madison Lumber Products, LLC, Macon, map 109, parcel 002 and 003, map 102, parcel 041A, $81,799
• Hugh D. Sosebee, Jr. 99 County Club Drive, Forsyth, to Madison Lumber Products, LLC, Macon, map 102, parcel 42, map 109, parcel 002 and 003, $453,253
• Clarke Real Estate Properties, Marietta, to Madison Lumber Products, LLC, Macon, map 102, parcels 42, and 041A, map 109, parcel 11, $987,384
May 10
• Ian R. Tucker, Bonaire, Richard Edward Bogan, 96 Gose Road, Forsyth, map 067, parcel 045, 2 acres, $219,900
• Estate of Tondi L. Norsworthy, Sr., Covington, to Willis Edward Skelton, McDonough, 929 Westbrooks Road, Forsyth, map 037, parcel 048, $19,900
• Janet F. Herndon, 545 Gose Road, Forsyth, to Eric Paul Lord, 211 Kent Drive, map 081A, parcels 011 and 012, 5.03 acres, $280,000
May 11
• The Haywood Family Foundation, Inc., Claxton, to William Brian McDavid, Macon, McMullen Road, map 027, parcel 027, 380.86 acres, $626,622
• William B. McDavid, Macon, to Beasley Timber Management, LLC, Hazlehurst, McMullen Road, map 027 parcel 027, 380.86 acres, $1,066,408
• Elizabeth F. H. Gillespie, Claxton to William Brian McDavid, Macon, McMullen Road, map 027, parcel 027, 380.86 acres, $294,881
• Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., Forsyth, to Brittany Phillips, 4251 Cornwall Drive, map 053D, parcel 042, $244,900
• F. Tredway Shurling, Macon, to Marcus Kyle Weldon, 4 Stirling Court, Macon, map 103D, parcel 005, $970,000
• Fireside Land, LLC, McDonough, to Patrick Morrice, Jonesboro, map 024, parcel 019N, $11,987
• Michael Darsey, McDonough, to David Delgado, 101 Leeland Grove Way, Forsyth, map 026L, parcel 074, $37,500
May 12
• Georgia Properties, Gainesville, to Emory Alexander Mutvic, Macon, Juliette, portion of map 077, parcel 005, 5.035 acres, $43,000
• Georgia Properties, Gainesville, to Michelle Rogers Edwards, 3287 Juliette Road, Juliette, portion of map 077, parcel 005, 7 acres, $49,000
• Margert Ogletree, Forsyth, to The Mighty Victory Trust, Kapolei, HI, 253 Moore Road, map 082, parcel 020E, 2.04 acres, $3,300
May 13
• Marica Celeste Hogg Linton, 333 Oakridge Drive, Forsyth, to Christina ell Elton, 76 Oak Ridge Drive, Forsyth, map F13, parcel 022
• John Thomas Thompson, The Rock, to Mark T. Lawson, 131 Andrew Court, Forsyth, Oxford Road, portion of map 009, parcel 010B, 35 acres, $95,000
• American Craftsman Homes, Locust Grove, to Michael K. Goodwin, 101 N. Belmont Way, Forsyth, map 015A, parcel 091, 1.01 acres, $433,700
• USC Timber Holdings, LLC, Warthen, to Francis A. and Cynthia M. Dolan, 11 Carter’s Way, Forsyth, Hwy. 42 S, portion of map 045, parcel 003, 29.559 acres, $120,000
• James C. Rehberg, Jr., Macon, to Travis E. and Lindsey W. Kyte, 131 Woods Road, Juliette, map 101, parcel 045, 8.78 acres, $65,800
• Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., Fortson, to Nakia Jarshay Stoudemire, 4245 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, map 053D, parcel 041, $262,900
May 14
• Gregory P. Haire, Forsyth, to Virginia K. Snedeker, 201 Equestrian Drive, Forsyth, map 026E, parcel 004, $590,000
• Georgia Disability Possibilities, Inc., Macon, to Mika Joan Ladoux, 121 Andrew Court, Forsyth, 1962 Zellner Road, map 015, parcel 010U, $20,000
• Beasley Timber Management, LLC, Hazlehurst, to Keith Hughes, McDonough, Josey Road, portion of map 056, parcel 003, 10.82 acres, $79,500
• Beasley Timber Management, LLC, Hazlehurst, to Jonathan James Volante, McDonough, Josey Road, portion of map 056, parcel 003, 6.52 acres, $64,900
• Beasley Timber Management, LLC, Hazlehurst, to Kyle Ward, 59 Oakwood Drive, Forsyth, Josey Road, portion of map 056, parcel 003, 5.2 acres, $52,000
May 17
• Baldwin Brooke, LLC, Macon, to Luther VerSteeg, Macon, 294 Providence Boulevard, map 109A, parcel 050, $357,000
Scott Wilson, White Plains, to Victor Rodriquez, 109 River Shoals Drive, Forsyth, map 026N, parcel 006, $775,000
• Estate of Wyatt W. Childs to Wyatt B. Childs, 1598 Johnstonville Road, Barnesville, map 015, parcel 024A, 25.59 acres, $51,180
• The Brokery, LLC, Forsyth, to FTGAIH20, Inc., Griffin, 203 River Forest Drive, map 026B, parcel 030, $42,000
May 18
• Ownez Asset Management, LLC, Indianapolis, IN, to Eduardo Vitor Ramalho, 491 Barbara Court Lot 20, Forsyth, map 054B, parcel 092, $330,000
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, Inc., Macon, to Ownez Asset Management, LLC, Indianapolis, IN, map 054B, parcel 092, $275,000
• Steven C. and Mary Cate E. Ouzts, Macon, to Frances Adam, 180 Presidents Way, Forsyth, map 054B, parcel 055, $250,000
• Beasley Timber Management, LLC, Hazlehurst, to Ronald C. Jerald, Sugar Hill, Josey Road, portion of map 056, parcel 003, 6.46 acres, $67,000
• Jill Butler Thompson, 848 Westbrooks Road, Forsyth, to Lawrence P. Smith, 4926 Hwy. 42 N, map 037, parcel 018B, 20 acres, $425,000
• F. Tredway Shurling Family Limited Partnership, Highlands, NC, to Dakota Pyron, 2133 Hwy. 41 S., Forsyth, map 031, parcel 020, $25,700
• F. Tredway Shurling Family Limited Partnership, Highlands, NC, to Dawson Pyron, 754 Hopewell Road, Forsyth, portion of map 031, parcel 020, $25,700
• John B. Gordon, Macon, to Daniel Omer Adrien, 997 Russellville Road, Forsyth, map 046, parcel 003A, $145,000
May 19
• Wallace Bonner, Albany, to Joseph Brayden Hutcheson, 69 Lakeside Drive, Forsyth, map F23, parcel 020, $225,000
• Target Builders, Inc., Dublin, to South Georgia Custom Homes, Martinez, map 026R, parcel 005, $850,000
• Mike C. Hickman, Sr., Forsyth, Letitia Rajee Hughes, 104 Freedom Drive, Forsyth, map 026G, parcel 044, $560,000
• Ashley Miller, Forsyth, to Jeffrey Dykes Holland, 100 Manor Court, Forsyth, map 091A, parcel 079, 3.05 acres, $549,000
• Timbervest Partners III Georgia, LLC, Atlanta, to Michael E. Weldon, 1741 Wilmot Road, Barnesville, map 011, parcel 005, 217.5 acres, $434,640
May 20
• Jeanette D. Walker, Barnesville, to Jason Ryan Griffis, 868 Unionville Road, Barnesville, map014, parcel 056, $75,000
• Angela Teaver, Jackson, to Matthew W. Sanders, 165 Soringdale Road, Jackson, map 012A, parcel 250, $198,000
• Shurling Properties, Macon, to Dennis D. Scarpinato, Vero Beach, FL, map 044, parcel 25, 294.73 acres, $928,400
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, Macon, to Jon Atwater, 131 Sugarloaf Circle, Macon, map 103, parcel 009, $64,900
• BMC Real Estate, LLC, Bolingbroke, to Lester L. Cole, 8750 Estes Road, map 094, parcel 006A, $212,000
May 21
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, Macon, to Jennifer Taylor, Bronx, NY, 484 Barbara Court, map 054B, parcel 087, $260,000
• Georgia Properties, Inc., Gainesville, to Kemeyan Earnest Colvard, 60 Keith Drive, Forsyth, Juliette Road, portion of map 077, parcel 005, 10.335 acres, $75,000
• Georgia Properties, Inc., Gainesville, to William B. Freeman III, 7 Rabon Drive, Forsyth, portion of map 077, parcel 005A, 5.8 acres, $44,000
• Georgia Properties, Inc., Gainesville, to Brent C. Bessey, P. O. Box 1423, Jackson, map 017, parcel 007, $56,000
• Georgia Properties, Inc., Gainesville, to Gary P. Marby, 209 Birch Court, Jackson, map 017, parcel 007, $49,000
May 24
• Jeffrey D. Holland, Macon, to Kristin Lynn Armstrong, 101 Williamson Drive, Macon, map 102, parcel 115, $330,000
• Justin A. Carter, Milner, to Michaela K. Moor 68 Tonkins Creek Trail, Forsyth, map 051A, parcel 010, $184,000
• American Craftsman Homes, Inc., Locust Grove, to Geneva Manns Turner, 280 Preakness Way, Forsyth, map 015A, parcel 116, 1.04 acres, $511,250
May 26
• Persons Timberland, LLC, Macon, to Adam Dickerson, 1644 Bass Road, Macon, McCommon Road, portion of map 064, parcel 007, 7.008 acres, $37,100
• Persons Timberland, LLC, Macon, to USC Timber Holdings, LLC, Warthen, McCommon Road, portion of map 064, parcel 007, 1.686 acres, $12,000
May 27
• David L. Snuffer, 1902 Exchange Drive, Macon, to Hollie Rebecca Holloway, 313 Waddesdon Drive, Macon, map 082A, parcel 021, $695,000
• Richard E. Fenton, 113 Fairway Run, Forsyth, to Esther Escandell, 594 Pate Road, Juliette, Goodwyne Road, portion of map 016, parcel 005, 7.587 acres, $45,522
• Elizabeth B. Morris, Macon, to David L. Snuffer, 1902 Exchange Drive, Macon, map 109A, parcel 053, $249,000
• Southern Oak Development, LLC, Macon, to Keith E. Floyd, 253 Bobby Floyd Road, Forsyth, map 079, parcel 021D, $635,000
• Earl Wayne Calhoun, 245 Four Points Road, Jackson, to Duncan R. Degroat, 14 Marvin Circle, Juliette, map 087B, parcel 0199, $160,000
• Henry Cork LLLP, McDonough, to Gregory Lee Stoppelbein, Stockbridge, Teagle Road, map 036, parcel 005, $410,000
• Southern Land and Conservancy, LLC, Macon, to Judy Elizabeth Blessett, 113 Southfork Drive, Macon, 3177 Hwy. 42 S, map 044, parcel 006A, $85,000
• Isauro Alejandro Roque, Griffin, to Cynthia Ann Hanson, 50 Mace Manor, Jackson, map 012A, parcel 140B, $75,000
May 28
• Willene Ellis White Estate, Forsyth, to James E. Calloway, 479 Stroud Street, Forsyth, 460 Chapman Drive, Forsyth, map F07, parcel 035, $50,000
• Persons Timberland, LLC, Macon, to Shalandra Denee Robertson, Ellenwood, Edge Road, map 090, parcel 025, 14.799 acres, $85,000
• Edith Tapley, 6692 Vinson Road, Macon, to Brent Eckerley, 17 Creekside Trail, Forsyth, map 056A, parcel 003, $399,900
• Lynette Mazyck, 2041 Zellner Road, Forsyth, to Anthony Velasquez, 6388 Hwy. 42 S, Culloden, map 034, parcel 017G, 5.01 acres, $50,000
John W. Pilgrim, Chamblee, to John Thomas Thompson, 704 Crawford Road, Barnesville, map 019, parcel 018, 43.47 acres, $330,000
• Terry and Sally Proffitt, Forsyth, to Jacob D. Johnson, 504 Pioneer Trail, Jackson, 475 Bolingridge Drive, Forsyth, map 080A, parcel 015, 5.51 acres, $60,000
• Cynthia Bowe Hammett, Inman, SC, to Mayra Joselin and Irma Pena, 503 5th Street, Loft C, Macon, Smith Road, map 028, parcel 025, 16.737 acres, $96,000