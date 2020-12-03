Forsyth’s city council is expected to make another big reversal on Monday, Dec. 7 and vote to annex 1,000 acres along Smith Road despite neighbor protests.
The move would be a giant flip from the Nov. 16 meeting when council voted unanimously against annexing the H & H Timberlands tract. That vote came after hearing from nearby residents opposed to the potential industrial development the annexation would bring.
But Mayor Eric Wilson told the Reporter on Monday, Nov. 30 that he was subsequently contacted by four city councilmen, Mike Dodd, John Howard, Melvin Lawrence and Greg Goolsby, who said they had changed their minds and now want to annex the property. That would give the annexation enough votes to pass.
But residents who spoke against the annexation for more than an hour on Nov. 16 said they will be back on Dec. 7 to express their opposition again.
Lewis Young, a Harper Lane resident whose back yard looks over the property, said one councilman told him he had planned to support the annexation on Nov. 16 but decided to go with the majority.
“That’s kind of gutless thing,” said Young. “So you’re gonna follow the leader? You can’t make up your own mind?”
Young said councilman Julius Stroud saved the day on Nov. 16 by opposing the annexation and said he hopes Stroud will oppose it again. He said it’s clear the landowner, H & H Timberlands, intends to sell the property for commercial development. He noted that one of the owners, Tye Hannah, admitted on Nov. 16 that no one would want to build homes that close to the interstate.
“Big money is what’s driving this,” said Young. “They’re not being truthful.”
The property would be annexed as agriculture zoning and any commercial development on the property could return to council for a re-zoning a year after the annexation.
Asked why council changed their minds, the mayor said the annexation would bring lots of positives for the city. He noted that annexing more property has been a top priority identified by council at annual retreats for the past several years.
Wilson said that H & H has offered to invest $2-$3 million in sewer lines that will bring new city revenue while also becoming a city taxpayer. As for concerns about industrial development near homes, Wilson noted that any such move would have to come back before council. Wilson said the city could add restrictions to protect nearby homes then.
Young conceded it’s a win-win for the city and property owner.
“For y’all sure, but what’s in it for us?” asked Young. “I’ve been in my house 17 years. If I want to sell it, I have to sell it now. We’re in a predicament and it seems to me like y’all don’t care.”
A retiree, Young said he won’t take the city’s action sitting down.
“I have time on my hands,” said Young, “and I will spend it campaigning against Eric Wilson.”