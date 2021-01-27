Dec. 1
• WOD Timber Company, Inc. 3250 Waterville Road, Macon, to SAAH Properties, LLC, 6086 Forsyth Road, Macon, Monroe County, map 045, parcel 001A, $665,898
• Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., 5311 Felles Way, Forsyth, to Mitchell F. Bunce, 1753 Reedy Creek Road, Forsyth, 5311 Felles Way, Forsyth, map 053D, parcel 062 $277,900
• Kimberly D. Taylor, 3030 General Lee Road, Macon, to SPH Property One, LLC, 4343 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 390, Scottsdale, AZ, 81 Heron Cove, Monroe County, map 012H, parcel 014, $161,040
Dec. 2
• Justin T. Blackburn and Jessica L. Blackburn, 31 Scofield Lane, Jackson, to Tammy Lavone Daly, 201 Hickory Road, Jackson, 31 Scofield Lane, Jackson, map 102H, parcel 008, $156,000
• John Robert Staples and Kathryn Denis Staples, 2075 English Road, Forsyth, to John Michael Griffin, 882 Smith Road, Forsyth, Monroe County, map 028, parcel 014D, $510,000
• Ginia Grace Weaver, 762 Ivy Pope Road, Tallapoosa, to Komisarow Enterprises, L.P., 4725 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite 155, Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 054, parcel 009D, $27,500
• Ginia Grace Weaver, 762 Ivy Pope Road, Tallapoosa, to Komisarow Enterprises, L.P., 4725 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite 155, Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 054, parcel 009B, $17,500
Dec. 3
• Joe Herndon and Sylvia Herndon, 15 Doe Drive, Juliette, to Jonathan D. Long, Juliette, 15 Doe Drive, Juliette, 15 Doe Drive, Juliette, map 101A, parcel 055, 2 acres, $215,000
• Jesus Zamora and Leslie Anne Zamora, 375 West Dundee Road, Apt. 547, Wheeling, IL, to Cameron Hearn and Sherri R. Hearn, 125 Conifer Drive, Forsyth, 125 Conifer Drive, Forsyth, map 053B, parcel 008A, $379,900
• Trinity Home Ventures, 1480 Montpelier Road, Forsyth, to Wesley E. Cone, 500 Constitution Drive, Forsyth, 1480 Montpelier Road, Forsyth, map 055, parcel 026H, 15.36 acres, $36,000
• Louise P. Young, 250 Quail Drive, Burkeville, Texas, to Trinity Home Ventures, 1480 Montpelier Road, Forsyth, 1480 Montpelier Road, Forsyth, map 055, parcel 026H, 15.36 acres, $20,460
• Clay C. Grant, 940 Weldon Road, Forsyth, to Jacob Blake Pressley, 1064 Teagle Road, Jackson, 545 Collier Road, Monroe County, map F05, parcel 033, $6,000
Dec. 4
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, Inc., 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, to Katherine Hedglin Wright, 101 Carters Way, Forsyth, 101 Carters Way, Forsyth, map 066A, parcel 035, $340,000
• Jackie Walton Ezike, 7880 Chase Woods Drive, Jonesboro, to Cheryl J. Sneed-Jones, 3775 Greenbriar Road East, Macon, Zonia Drive, Monroe County, map 082, 007P, $16,500
• Edith Tapley, 6692 Vinson Road, Macon, to Robert Gerald Pye, Jr., 79 Pineview Drive, Forsyth, 277 Creekside Trail, Forsyth, map 056A, parcel 025, $379,900
• April M. Wilkins, 1621 Tallulah Street, Atlanta, to William E. Harp, P.O. Box 524, Williamson, 388 Lakeshore Drive, Monroe County, map 012A, parcel 188, 0.43 acres, $22,600
• Charles T. Williams, 2033 Johnstonville Road, Forsyth, to Charro Thomas Bryant and Christi Brooke Bryant, 161 Boxankle Drive, Forsyth, Boxankle Drive, map 040, parcel 046, 1 acre, $10,000
• Hodes Investments, LLC, 200 Chalet Cove, Centerville, to Guy Faircloth, 12 Creekside Trail, Forsyth, 12 Creekside Trail, Forsyth, map 056A, parcel 044, 1.683 acres, $325,000
• Robert G. Pye, Jr., 277 Creekside Trail, Forsyth, to Allyssa Dawn McGee, 79 Pineview Drive, Forsyth, 79 Pineview Drive, Forsyth, map F22, parcel 001, $185,000
Dec. 7
• Thomas Lee Vaughn, 1853 Hwy. 42 North, Forsyth, to J.E. Roush & Company, 336 Logwall Church Road, Forsyth, Monroe County, map 053B, parcel 001A, $25,000
• Amanda Skelton, 44 Old Stopper Road, Forsyth, to Christopher D. Langford, 44 Old Stopper Road, Forsyth, 44 Old Stopper Road, Forsyth, map 060, parcel 050, $29,000
Dec. 8
• Cambeaux Construction, LLC, 120 Golden Drive, Forsyth, to Brandon Allen Rosier, 109 Fairway Run, Forsyth, 111 Fairway Run, Forsyth, map 026C, parcel 047, $38,000
• John Patrick Smith, III, 410 Plantation Drive, Macon, to Larry J. Small, 410 Plantation Drive, Macon, 410 Plantation Drive, Macon, map 108G, parcel 021, 3.486 acres, $279,900
• Hugh Sosebee, 99 Country Club Drive, Forsyth, to Keith Corley, P.O. Box 945, Forsyth, Monroe County, map F04, parcel 013, $60,975
Dec. 9
• Laura L. Daniel, 6080 Hwy. 42 North, Forsyth, to Jerry E. Hawkins, 77 Jennifer Drive, Forsyth, 77 Jennifer Drive, Forsyth, map 054, parcel 063, 1.93 acres, $339,000
• Capshaw Development Company, LLC, 450 Racetrack Road, McDonough, to Sean E. Watson, 89 Homestead Circe, Forsyth, 89 Homestead Circe, Forsyth, map 036B, 052, $298,990
• Randy A. Sewell, 226 Bay Lane, Nashville, GA, to Juventino Esparza Esquivel, 1392 Freeman Road, Forsyth, Freeman Road, Monroe County, map 048, parcel 005, $28,000
• Tyrus Lloyd Carroll, 4984 Blanton Mill Road, Williamson, to Shabanali Jabbarcheloei, 555 Pioneer Trail, Jackson, 549 Pioneer Trail, Jackson, map 012D, parcel 037, $175,000
• Michael B. Ford, 119 Oakwood Drive, Forsyth, to Malcolm F. Walthall, P.O. Box 1203, Macon, Monroe County, map 054A, parcel 012, $35,000
• William David Ogletree, 3 Causeway Court, Apt. 112, Fairfield, Ohio, to Laurence Anthony Byrne, 208 Hilltop Circle, Macon, 491 Collier Road, Forsyth, map F05, parcel 035, $40,000
• Donna K. Vandable, 45 Lullwater Drive, Apt. 1215, Richmond Hill, to David Earl Simpson, 260 West Johnson Street, Forsyth, Monroe County, map F16, parcel 013, $152,000
• Amber M. Cardell, 204 Jackson Street, #D10, Newnan, to United Bank as Custodian for Elizabeth Neisler Rift, P.O. Box 628, Griffin, 79 Maplewood Drive, Monroe County, map F22, parcel 007, $104,500
Dec. 10
• Glen Walters, 110 River Overlook, Forsyth, to Stephen L. Turner, 110 River Overlook, Forsyth, 110 River Overlook, Forsyth, map 026A, parcel 019, $590,000
• Barbara S. Howell, 137 Forsyth Landing Court, Forsyth, to William L. Toney, Jr., P.O. Box 2066, McDonough, 530 Lakeshore Drive, Monroe County, map 012A, parcel 200, $142,000
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, Inc., 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, to James C. Donald, 206 Huntington Court, Macon, 170 Kyndal Lane, Monroe County, map 055A, parcel 058, $65,000
• Justin M. Loftin, 536 Virginia Street, Forsyth, to George Lee Pierson, Jr., 536 Virginia Street, Forsyth, 536 Virginia Street, Forsyth, map F38, parce 031, $182,000
Dec. 11
• American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to Timothy William Redford, 105 Tee Drive, Forsyth, 105 Tee Drive, Forsyth, map 026I, parcel 036, 1.61 acres, $625,000
• James W. Hardin 12979 Hwy. 74, Forsyth, to Glen Franklin Saunders, Jr., 101 Donna Kay Court, Bonaire, Monroe County, portion of map 046, parcel 016D, $108,900
• William Charles Hampton and Martha Jane Hampton, 136 Evergreen Drive, North Fort Myers, Fla., to Roger Payton Varnadore, 2068 Abercrombie Road, Culloden, Monroe County, portion of map 009, parcel 010B, 32.96 acres, $82,400
• Joseph Lee Perkins, Jr., 200 Northside Crossing, Macon, to Shea Groebner, 146 Red Fox Run, Macon, 146 Red Fox Run, Macon, map 113, parcel 106, $405,000
• Kathy D. Piper, 1054 Ashley Hall Road, Macon, to Newberry Farms, LLC, 450 Northside Crossing, Macon, Monroe County, map 039, parcel 032C, 69.41 acres, $194,320
Dec. 14
• American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to George A. Reid, 101 Whirlaway Court, Forsyth, 101 Whirlaway Court, Forsyth, portion of map 015A, parcel 020, 3.29 acres, $482,500
• Sandra Scott Lee, 130 Starr Landing, Forsyth, to Miquel A. Marinez Romero, 130 Starr Landing, Forsyth, 130 Starr Landing, Forsyth, map 065, parcel 059, 8.81 acres, $85,000
• Annette Coker, 2474 Flair Knoll Drive, Atlanta, to Michael A. Casarow, 478 Pioneer Trail, Jackson, 478 Pioneer Trail, Jackson, map 012D, parcel 029, $92,000
• LWS Properties, LLC., 2618 Riverside Drive, Macon, to Timber Lane Farms Holdings, LLC, 3986 Lake Street, Macon, Monroe County, map 068, parcel 009, $1,435,000
• Southern Pine Plantations of Georgia, Inc., 6304 Peake Road, Macon, to Beasley Timber Management, LLC, 712 Uvalda Highway, Hazlehurst, Monroe County, map 056, parcel 005D, 1.49 acres, $14,900
• Adrian McBride, 1309 Charles Johnson Road, Forsyth, to Courtney Cantrell, 1464 Fincherville Road, Jackson, Monroe County, map 056, parcel 043, $50,000
• Hannah Marie Witherington and Cecily Oxford, 307 Sunset Terrace, Forsyth, to Joseph Douglas Barfield, 307 Sunset Terrace, Forsyth, 307 Sunset Terrace, Forsyth, map F17, parcel 050, $180,000
• Courtney Cantrell, 523 Mitchell Road, Forsyth, to Dakota Robert Caldwell, 523 Mitchell Road, Forsyth, 523 Mitchell Road, Forsyth, map F21, parcel 015D, 3.189 acres, $244,500
Dec. 15
• CSJ Investment Properties, LLC, 4256 Alba Lane, Buford, to Komisarow Enterprises, L.P., 4725 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite 155, Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 054, parcel 009B, $17,500
• JS Atlanta Joint Venture, L.P., 478 Captains Circle, Destin, Fla., to Komisarow Enterprises, L.P., 4725 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite 155, Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 054, parcel 009B, $40,040
• Steven L. Cochran, 205 Fox Crossing Road, West Columbia, SC, to Komisarow Enterprises, L.P., 4725 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite 155, Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 054, parcel 009B, $35,000
• JS Atlanta Joint Venture, L.P., 478 Captains Circle, Destin, FL, to Komisarow Enterprises, L.P., 4725 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite 155, Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 054, parcel 009D, $62,920
• CSJ Investment Properties, LLC, 4256 Alba Lane, Buford, to Komisarow Enterprises, L.P., 4725 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite 155, Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 054, parcel 009D, $27,500
• Steven L. Cochran, 205 Fox Crossing Road, West Columbia, SC, to Komisarow Enterprises, L.P., 4725 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite 155, Peachtree Corners, Monroe County, map 054, parcel 009D, $55,000
• USC Timber Holdings, LLC, P.O. Box 240, Warthen, to David Wayne Rogers and Laurie A. Rogers, 277 Charles Johnson Road, Monroe County, portion of map 054, parcel 003, 52 acres, $169,000
• Sherri Edwina Walker, 1499 Blount Road, Jackson, to Johnnie L. Knights, 140 Young Circle, Fayetteville, 214 Lakeshore Drive, Monroe County, map 012A, parcel 173, and map 012A, parcel 174, $56,000
• J.E. Roush & Company, LLC, 58 Logwall Church Road, Forsyth, to Justin M. Loftin, 1453 Rogers Church Road, Forsyth, 1453 Rogers Church Road, Forsyth, map 058, parcel 009D, $289,516
• Katherine Persons Kelly, 5716 Regent Circle, Richmond, Va., to Garner Properties, LLC, 2229 1st Avenue South, Suite 225, Birmingham, Ala., Monroe County, map 078, parcel 014, $158,381
• James Gillis Persons, 475 Old Creek Road, Atlanta, to Garner Properties, LLC, 2229 1st Avenue South, Suite 225, Birmingham, AL, Monroe County, map 078, parcel 014, 223 acres, $158,381
• G. Ogden Persons, III, 4922 Brittany Drive, Macon, to Garner Properties, LLC, 2229 1st Avenue South, Suite 225, Birmingham, AL, Monroe County, map 078, parcel 014, 223 acres, $158,381
Dec. 16
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, to Victoria Ashlyn Wright, 137 Carters Way, Forsyth, 137 Carters Way, Forsyth, map 066A, parcel 033, $359,900
• Amanda J. Cook, 9263 Hwy. 87, Juliette, to Hannah Kell, 378 Christian Road, Juliette, Monroe County, portion of map 106, parcel 048, 0.49 acres, $2,000
• Lisa B. Moore, 5561 Woodsong Trail, Dunwoody, to Roy D. Washburn, 123 Shortleaf Lane, Gray, Monroe County, map 103C, parcel 011, 5.38 acres, $123,000
• Alton R. Fincher and Carolyn E. Fincher, 1630 Pleasant Valley Road, Monroe to Akeem Brodie, 105 Morgan Road, Juliette, 105 Morgan Road, Juliette, portion of map 106, parcel 022A, 4 acres, $204,000
• John E. Stephens, 249 Lakeshore Drive, Jackson, to Robert O. Mills, 208 Landings Ponte Land, Warner Robins, 259 Lakeshore Drive, Monroe County, map 012A, parcel 012, $104,900
• Prasad Vemuri, 67 York Place, Forsyth, to LMH Construction, Inc., P.O. Box 102, Bolingbroke, 144 Cotswold Drive, Monroe County, map 081C, parcel 031, 1.05 acres, $36,000
• CPRH, 2800 East Sunrise Boulevard, Unit 14-B, Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Dale A. Barbour, 1659 Smith Road, Forsyth, 1659 Smith Road, Forsyth, map 027, parcel 020C, $50,000
Dec. 17
• Daniel Morgan, 402 Bellerive Trace, Macon, to Christopher Wilde, 125 Fairway Run, Forsyth, 125 Fairway Run, Forsyth, map 026C, parcel 040, $569,000
• Brian Lee Lautzenheiser, 520 Folkstone, Fla., to Allison Sposito, 104 Plantation Drive, Macon, 104 Plantation Drive, Macon, map 108F, parcel 044, $325,000
Dec. 18
• Willingham Family Irrevocable Trust, 1590 Ponder Trammell Road, Juliette, to Carrie Anel Miller, 1590 Ponder Trammell Road, Juliette, 1590 Ponder Trammell Road, Juliette, map 077, parcel 002G, 7.209 acres, $157,127
• Hannah G. Kell, 378 Christian Road, Juliette, to Matthew Richard Cooling, 378 Christian Road, Juliette, 378 Christian Road, Juliette, map 111, parcel 061, 1 acre, $179,000
Brandon Pinion, 668 Lake Park North Drive, Griffin, to Larondrick Deon Sidney, 602 Lakeshore Drive, Jackson, 602 Lakeshore Drive, Jackson, map 012A, parcel 211, $172,000
• Joshua Kyle Franklin, 70 Country Club Drive, Forsyth, to Loleta F. Fenton, 523 Mitchell Road, Forsyth, 523 Mitchell Road, Forsyth, map F07, parcel 053, map F07, parcel 053A, and map F07, parcel 047, $460,000
Dec. 21
• Raymond Russel Jackson and Sheree C. Jackson, 7689 Whittle Road, Macon, to Emily K. Lloyd, 7689 Whittle Road, Macon, 7689 Whittle Road, Macon, map 103, parcel 004F, $425,000
• Clinton Land Investments, LLC, 461 High Falls Road, Jackson, to Judy Dawley, 175 Happy Lane, Jackson, 175 Happy Lane, Jackson, map 012, parcel 003A, $135,000
• Becky Roberts, 44 Lakeview Road, Jackson, to Janet M. McCormick, 6415 17th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, Fla., Monroe County, map 012A, parcel 177, and map 012A, parcel 178, $30,000
• Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., 8219 North Crossing Court, Fortson, to David C. McMurray, 4233 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, 4233 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, map 053D, parcel 039, $239,900
• Michael Steven Bunn, Jr., 246 Kent Drive, Macon, to Mason R. Selby, 17 Old Benton Road, Juliette, Monroe County, map 107, parcel 008H, $190,000
• Brian Yates, 375 Williamsburg Circle, McDonough, to Robert P. Harris, 961 Stokes Store Road, Forsyth, 961 Stokes Store Road, Forsyth, map 049, parcel 010A, $389,000
• John David Head, 319 E. Fourth Avenue, Rome, to Linda H. Fears, 102 Elm Court, Forsyth, 102 Elm Court, Forsyth, map 026A, parcel 047, $520,000
Dec. 22
• American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites, A & B, Locust Grove, to Joseph Heath Mathews, 120 N. Belmont Way, Forsyth, 120 N. Belmont Way, Forsyth, map 015A, parcel 088, 2.76 acres, $485,000
Roaring River Development Company, LLC, 6247 Hwy. 41 S, Macon, to C & A Beach Properties, LLC, 123 Clearwater Court, Macon, 9060 Estes Road, Monroe County, map 094, parcel 004M, 1.3 acres, $449,500
• James C. Lewis, 938 Chisholm Trail, Macon, to Camp Hope Church Properties, LLC, P.O. Box 27207, Macon, 186 Creekside Lane, Forsyth, map 056A
Dec. 23
• Andres D. Barroso, 155 Ridge Crest Drive, Macon, to George W. Lowe, III, 228 Jefferson Circle, Macon, Monroe County, map 108H, parcel 024, and map 108H, parcel 025, 2.43 acres, $250,000
Dec. 28
• Christopher J. Wilson and Jessica H. Wilson, 101 Honey Lane, McDonough, to Charles Szabo, 873 Blue Stone Road, Forsyth, 873 Blue Stone Road, Forsyth, map 064, parcel 025, $299,000
• American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites, A & B, Locust Grove, to Calandra Hunter, 91 Derby Drive, Forsyth, 91 Derby Drive, Forsyth, part of map 015A, parcel 020, 2.82 acres, $485,000
• Carlus D. Gay, III, 455 Heritage Drive, Macon, to Michele R. Collins, 455 Heritage Drive, Macon, 455 Heritage Drive, Macon, map 102, parcel 206, $299,500
• Susan Wright Cox, 2089 Maynard’s Mill Road, Forsyth, to Daniel Diez, 6251 Forsyth Road, Macon, 733 Russellville Road, Monroe County, map 046, parcel 002B, $75,000
• Mark N. Davis, 2750 Hwy. 42N, Forsyth, to Matthew Scott Purser, 491 East Lake Drive, Forsyth, 491 East Lake Drive, Forsyth, map F07, parcel 060 and map F079, parcel 059, $168,000
• James R. McMillan, 312 Watson Street, Swainsboro, to Charles James Acosta, 203 River Overlook, Forsyth, 37A Ensign Road, Monroe County, map F13, parcel 012B, $70,000
Dec. 29
• Ralph Harrison Bridges, 2741 Augustus Road, Navarre, Fla., to Ross Kistler, 250 Lee King Road, Forsyth, 250 Lee King Road, Forsyth, map 078, parcel 063, $245,000
• William Oliver Boaen, Jr., 282 River Road, Midway, to Stephen Smith, 819 Sutton Road, Forsyth, 819 Sutton Road, Forsyth, map 052, parcel 040, $229,000
• Debra F. Carter, 1092 Overlook Parkway, #822, Macon, to Blake Ellington, 133 Churchill Drive, Juliette, 133 Churchill Drive, Juliette, map 108, parcel 101, $510,000
• Paul J. Evans, 549 Sugarloaf Drive, Macon, to Kenneth C. Powers, 1434 Craddock Way, Macon, 60 Willow Way, Juliette, map 092B, parcel 004, $45,000
Dec. 30
• O. Hall Harden, III, 9 Balintore Court, Macon, to Jody Monroe Yarbrough, 9 Balintore Court, Macon, 9 Balintore Court, Macon, map 103D, parcel 045, $618,000
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, to Colaparchee Partners, LLC, 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, Monroe County, map 052, parcel 009, $490,868
• Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Inc., 35 South Lee Street, Forsyth, to Public Services Data, Inc., P.O. Box 669, Reynolds, 35 South Lee Street, Forsyth, map F27, parcel 039, $490,000