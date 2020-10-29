September 1
• Kendrick T. Barkley, Forsyth, to Meredith Homes, Inc., McDonough, Clayton English Road, Monroe County, map F20, parcel 018A, $16,000
• Ralph A. Pippin, Jr., 350 Lee King Road, Forsyth, to Patricia B. Fort, 350 Lee King Road, Forsyth, 350 Lee King Road, Forsyth, map 079, parcel 003D, 1.44 acres, $135,000
• Diane M. Thompson, 98 Riverview Road, Jackson, to Mark G. Thompson, 207 13th Street, NE, No. 2411, Atlanta, Riverview Road, Monroe County, map 025A, parcel 036, 4 acres, $23,745
• Leigh A. Beasley, McDonough, to Scott T. Smith, 114 Conifer Drive, Forsyth, 104 Chastain Drive, Monroe County, map 026H, parcel 023, $430,000
• Lisa L. Kent, 404 Rutland Road, Tifton, to Jeremy Bata, 102 Lovetts Ridge Drive, Juliette, map 108K, parcel 002, 1.02 acres, $290,000
September 2
• Paxton Taylor, 120 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth, to Bartram Adm Properties, LLC, 120 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth, map F26, parcel 149, $625,000
• Georgia Properties, Inc., 3111 Paces Mill Road, Suite C-300, Atlanta, to Dallas Ryan Brown, 2330 Kellytown Road, McDonough, Castleberry Road, Monroe County, map 074, parcels 027 & 028, 10 acres, $60,000
• Chad William Crawley, Macon, to Steven G. Stidham, 320 Hickory Road, Jackson, 310 Buck Creek Road, Monroe County, map 012C, parcel 091, 1 acre, $15,000
• Jennifer Christine Beall, 1001 Jenkins Road, Forsyth, to Kari Anne Griffis, 131 Deer Ridge Trail, Macon, map 108F, parcel 015, $279,000
• Ingram and Legrand Lumber Company, P.O. Box 1037, Forsyth, to Avery Blake Raney, Jr., 2469 Kingsley Drive, Macon, 199 Creekside Trail, Monroe County, map 056A, parcel 023, $28,000
• Ted Hamlin, 1252 Jason’s Way NE, Townsend, to Lindsay Brooke Webb, 60 Williamson Drive, Macon, map 102, parcel 132, $276,000
• Sheryl B. Stephens, 5920 Northern Dancer Drive, Macon, to Jonathan Joyner, 5920 Northern Dancer Drive, Macon, map 109, parcel 007, $788,000
• Timothy S. Culp, 2500 Allison Drive, Sarasota, Fla., to Courtney Stepp, 169 Sapphire Circle, Juliette, map 108B, parcel 009, $264,900
September 3
• Jose A. Osorio, 405 Trinkle Court, Stockbridge, to Hector Mario Estevez-Lopez, 506 Forest Drive, Forsyth, map 026L, parcel 025, $25,000
• Joseph Larry Peters, 128 Winsor Way, Macon, to Jennifer Gunnell Turner, 275 Harrison Road, Juliette, map 101, parcel 020, $330,000
• Bradford W. Rogers and Christina Lynn Rogers, 61 Jackson Drive, Forsyth, to Keilah Jones, 61 Jackson Drive, Forsyth, map 066A, parcel 052, 350,000
• Jody Andrew Hammond, 790 Unionville Road, Barnesville, to Claire M. Humphrey, 693 Unionville Road, map 014, parcel 052, 1.495 acres, $194,500
• George P. Wilson, 5645 Highway 42 S, Forsyth, to Clinton Marshall Keller, 4880 Highway 42 S, Forsyth, 4880 Highway 42 S, Forsyth, map 034, parcel 007B, $175,000
September 4
• Plantation Investors, LLC, 6525 Shiloh Road, Suite D-200, Alpharetta, to Big Peach Car Wash, LLC, 131 Park Drive, Forsyth, North Lee Street, Forsyth, map F25, part of parcel 005, 1 acre, $400,000
• Audrey L. Case, 293A Tift College Drive, Forsyth, to Edward Whitehouse, 116 River Overlook, Forsyth, map 026A, parcel 022, 1.54 acres, $620,0000
• Carl and Glenda T. Ellington, 301 Cimarron Court, Macon, to Keven Duane Lance, 112 Lotus Point, Macon, Monroe County, map 094D, parcel 017, $42,500
• Craftsman II, LLC, Locust Grove, to Roy E. Gilbreath, III, 405 River Overlook, Forsyth, map 026A, parcel 057, 1.26 acres, $30,000
• Steven and Jennifer C. Clausen, 2066 Drew Allen Road, Williamson, to Ashley and Amanda Bailey, McDonough, 500 Crescent Drive, Monroe County, map 026M, parcel 019, 3.38 acres, $50,000
September 8
• Frances W. Mitchell Estate, 412 Johnston Street, Forsyth, to Kenneth S. Donaldson, 412 Johnston Street, Forsyth, 412 Johnston Street, Forsyth, map F07, parcel 012, $220,000
• The Bank of New York Mellon, Anaheim, Calif., to Devko Enterprises, LLC, 2623 Azalea Trail Lane, Lawrenceville, Monroe County, map F09, parcel 026, $77,250
• Kevin Lance, 112 Lotus Point Drive, Macon, to Michael David Jones, 1112 Irongate, Macon, 1112 Irongate, Macon, map 094D, parcel 013, $679,900
• Mary Willene Johnson, 5426 SW 78th Terrace, Gainesville, Fla., to Butler Family Holdings, LLLP, P.O. Box 7468, Macon, Yellow Creek Road, Monroe County, map 057, parcel 033, $61,000
• Jeffery Hunt Johnson, 4101 Audubon Drive East, Mobile, Ala., to Butler Family Holdings, LLLP, P.O. Box 7468, Macon, Yellow Creek Road, Monroe County, map 057, parcel 032, $61,000
• Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., 8219 North Crossing Court, Fortson, to Ernest James, Jr., 5339 Felles Way, Forsyth, map 053D, parcel 0610, $263,400
• Bradford M. Jones, 61 Jackson Drive, Forsyth, to Ronald Dean Patterson, 156 Sapphire Drive, Juliette, map 108C, parcel 003, $229,000
• Ron Anderson, 1225 South Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD, to Mitchell Smith, 800 Amelia Street, Locust Grove, McMullen Road, Monroe County, map 039, parcel 064, $129,000
• Greystone Investment Holdings, LLC, 2859 Paces Ferry Road SE, Suite 1140, Atlanta, to Capshaw Development Company, LC, 450 Racetrack Road, McDonough, Forsyth, map 036 B, parcel, 015, map 036B, parcel 016, $250,000
• Stephen and Janet Leftwich, 3926 Brookdale Court, Jacksonville, Fla., to William L. French, 29 Garr Road, Jackson, map 024O, parcel 344E, $15,000
• Kay W. Tribble, 1445 Highway 18 W., Gray, to John Proctor, 1405 14th Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Abercrombie Road, Monroe County, map 034, parcel 005A, $40,000
• Phillip and Joyce Piotrowski, McDonough, to Russell W. Butler, 590 Harbour Shores Drive, Jackson, 12 Harbour Shores Drive, Jackson, map 012, parcel 025, $45,000
• Pensco Trust Company Denver, CO, to Alvin Burnice Arnold, 736 Marshall Drive, Macon, Hillcrest Lane, Monroe County, map 025D, parcels 022, 023, 023A, & 023B, 13.33 acres, $123,000
• Kyle A. Hand, 752 Phillips Church Road, Baxley, to Joshua A. Carroll, 730 Dunblane Drive, Macon, 730 Dunblane Drive, Macon, map 103D, parcel 054 $650,000
September 9
• Evelyn Jarrell Chiles, 867 Wimbledon Drive, Saint Simons Island, to Topstone Companies, Inc., 2208 Ingleside Avenue, Macon, Pate Road, Monroe County, map 107A, parcel 018, $10,000
September 10
• Carolyn Morris Davis Bittick, 385 Stokes Store Road, Forsyth, to Elise M. Edgeman, 32 Newton Street, Forsyth, 32 Newton Street, Forsyth, map F321, parcel 011, $145,000
• Taylor Scott Calhoon, 34 Kyndall Lane, Forsyth, to Traci J. Courson, 34 Kyndall Lane, Forsyth, map 055A, parcel 010, $410,000
September 11
• Carolyn S. Gantt, 88 Clayton English Drive, Forsyth, to Ramael Davis, 285 Blount Street, Forsyth, Forsyth, map F19, parcel 021, $124,900
• Hugh D. Sosebee, Jr., and Rebecca Sosebee Corley, 99 County Club Drive, Forsyth, Cindy H. Seymour, Forsyth, 555 Park Circle, Forsyth, map F06, parcel 013, $169,000
• American Craftsman Homes, Inc., Locust Grove, to Robert T. Mote, 103 Tee Drive, Forsyth, map 026I, parcel 037, 1.2 acres, $485,150
September 14
• Nathan Hyde, 1831 Reedy Creek Road, Forsyth, to Mary Rose Evans, 1831 Reedy Creek Road, Forsyth, map 056, parcel 008Q, 9.9 acres, $406,000
• James Franklin Roquemore, Edgecomb, Maine, to Stephen Eugene Green, 690 Bunn Road, Forsyth, Monroe County, portion of map 066, parcel 038, $16,240
• Deborah L. Smith, 503 Freeman Road, Barnesville, to American Craftsman Homes, Inc., Locust Grove, Whirlaway Court, Monroe County, map 015A, parcel 021, 3.47 acres, $28,500
• James Franklin Roquemore, Edgecomb, Maine, to Tommy Oliver Greene, 1734 Charlie Benson Road, Forsyth, part of map 066, parcel 038, map 066, parcel 038A, $34,300
September 15
• Kelly Harris, 250 Manor Court, Forsyth, to Christopher J. Blake Rogers, 522 Virginia Street, Forsyth, 522 Virginia Street, Forsyth, map F38, parcel 032, 1.84 acres, $200,000
• Sandra Lawrence, 3003 Audubon Drive, Macon, to Thomas A. Yeary, 198 Martin Road, Forsyth, 198 Martin Road, Forsyth, map 074, parcel 007E, $195,300
September 16
• Jonathan Glen Martin and Laura Chancie W. Martin, 460 Pate Road, Juliette, to Christopher Shannon Allgood, 1091 Overlook Parkway, Apt. 837, Macon, Klopfer Road, Monroe County, portion of map 102, parcel 015B, 4 acres, $30,000
• Jonathan and Laura Martin, 460 Pate Road, Juliette, to Winget Properties, LLC, P.O. Box 69, Bolingbroke, 284 Klopfer Road, Monroe County, maps 102 & 015F, portion of parcels 183 & 184, 1.84 acres, $160,000
• Lena R. Bittick Trust, P.O. Box 141, Forsyth, to Kevin and Kelly Van de Vusse, 1039 Ponder Trammell Road, Juliette, 393 West Johnston Street, Forsyth, map F07, parcel 009, 0.49 acres, $106,000
• Craftsman II, LLC, Locust Grove, to Bryan A. Bowers, 401 Preakness Way, Forsyth, map 015A, parcel 071, 1.03 acres, $433,500
• Tabernacle Baptist Church, 6611 Zebulon Road, Macon, to Julie Phillips, 796 College Street, Macon, Tharpe Road, Monroe County, map 059, parcel 014, 108.38 acres, $600,000
September 18
• Robert J. Bankston, III, 189 Murphey Avenue, Barnesville, to Robert Blankenship, 223 Rising Star Church Road, Jackson, 296 Knoxville Street, Culloden, map 007, parcel 007C, 1 acre, $11,000
• Robin Eric Huff, Jr., 2044 Reedy Creek Road, Forsyth, to Daniel M. Dietrich, 707 Taylor Road, Juliette, map 107, parcel 068, 2.03 acres, $169,000
September 21
• Charles and Martha Jane Hampton, 136 Evergreen Drive, Fort Myers, Fla., to Roger Payton Varnadore and Laura Elizabeth Varnadore, Forsyth, 2078 Abercrombie Road, Forsyth, map 009, parcel 010F, 3.019 acres, $20,000
• Andrew Dae Kim, 3433 Kiveton Drive, Peachtree Corners, to William Matthew Glover, 121 Andrew Court, Forsyth, Zellner Road, Monroe County, map 015, parcel 010T, 3.24 acres, $22,500
• American Craftsman Homes, Inc., Locust Grove, to Phillip John Mannella, 440 Preakness Way, Forsyth, map 015A, parcel 100, 2.07 acres, $405,000
• Ellen S. Thomas, 7989 Whittle Road, Macon, to Memorie M. Grice, 7987 Whittle Road, Macon, Monroe County, map 103, parcel 003G, 0.45 acres, $5,000
• Dorothy Jean Newsome, P.O. Box 26031, Macon, to Jordan Lee Mangham, 8965 Zebulon Road, Macon, map 082, parcel 007K, $207,000
• Steven Lee Dobson, 4750 Rogers Road, Lizella, to Cherokee I. Henry, 221 Kingswood Drive, Macon, 221 Kingswood Drive, Macon, map 113, parcel 031, $238,000
• Miriam M. Garrett, 5335 White House Plantation Road, Macon, to Robert M. Bunch, 103 Cottage Lane, Macon, map 109A, parcel003, $219,500
September 22
• Vicki Riley Corbitt, 1295 Head Road, Juliette, to Heidi L. Allen, 1298 Head Road, Juliette, map 106, parcel 015B, $615,000
September 23
• Robinson Electrical Services, P.O. Box 398, Perry, to Alpha Investors Group, 507 Hilo Road, Fayetteville, Monroe County, map 082A, parcel 016, $46,500
• George and Lisa Marie Kitchens, 63 Rivermist Road, Juliette, to Taylor M. Harris, 135 Pea Ridge Road, Juliette, Monroe County, map 112C, parcel 019, $200,000
• John B. Wilkerson, Jr., as receiver for Jodeco Holdings, LLC, 577 Mulberry Street, Suite 1500, Macon, to Drago Properties, LLC, 101 Jonesboro Road, McDonough, Boxankle Road, Monroe County, map 025, parcel 005, $425,000
September 24
• Diamond Properties at River Forest, LLC, Southwest Ranches, Fla., to Peggy Elaine Evans, 117 Carron Lane, Stockbridge, Monroe County, map 026F, parcel 026, map 026F, parcel 031, $169,000
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, Inc., 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, to Stephen H. Tingen, 126 Mallie Drive, Forsyth, map 055A, parcel 042, $393,700
• Persons Banking Company, 88 North Lee Street, Forsyth, to James W. Herring, 687 Weldon Road, Forsyth, Monroe County, map 074, parcel 056G, $49,767
• McNeill Popper, LLC, 124 Idle Hour Drive, Macon, to Three Oaks Construction and Development, Inc., 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, Frank Bunn Road, Monroe County, map 052, parcel 009, $490,868
September 25
• Gregory and Michelle Head, 294 Rocky Creek Road, Forsyth, to Janice Blount, 98 Hickman Road, Forsyth, map 039, parcel 024F, map 039, parcel 030B, 3.29 acres, $205,000
• Georgia K. Boyd, 55 Abares Road, Forsyth, to Burton C. Opheim, 105 Chase Lane, Forsyth, Monroe County, map 026A, parcel 025, 1.1 acres, $405,000
• Bob Lee, Inc., 10 Applecross Court, Macon, to Group Three Holdings, LLC, 70 Camden Way, #504, Macon, Monroe County, map 102A, parcel 026J, $75,000
• Kudu Properties, LLC, 1061 Stokes Store Road, Forsyth, to DKC Investments, LLC, 6310 Peake Road, Suite 200, Macon, 112 North Jackson Street, Forsyth, map F26, parcel 133, $45,000
• William Turner, 975 Glenbrook Road, Macon, to Kelly Clark Harris, 250 Manor Court, Forsyth, 250 Manor Court, Forsyth, map 091A, parcel 086, 5.01 acres, $230,000
September 28
• Richard and Laura A. McDonald, 112 Tee Drive, Forsyth, to Sara and Thomas Pace., 112 Tee Drive, Forsyth, Monroe County, parcel 0261-020, 1.6 acres, $565,000
• River Forest Homeowners Association, Inc., 3300 Johnstonville Road, Forsyth, to American Craftsman Homes, Inc., Locust Grove, 204 Tuxedo Circle, Monroe County, map 026H, parcel 041, 1.11 acres, $28,000
September 29
• BMC Real Estate, LLC, P.O. Box 600, Bolingbroke, to Lester L. Cole, 1125 Irongate, Macon, Monroe County, map 094, parcel 037F, 13.89 acres, $214,240
• George M. Curtis, et al, 1808 Hopewell Road, Forsyth, to Sheila G. Campbell, 1808 Hopewell Road, Forsyth, map 043A, parcel 028, 3.76 acres, $120,000
• Kenneth G. Byrd, 1144 Klopfer Road, Juliette, to Benjamin Austin Vaughn, 20 Camden Way, Macon, map 094, parcel 029F, $568,000
• Kelly Bullington, 15 Stirling Court, Macon, to Ralph E. Delius, 15 Stirling Court, Macon, 15 Stirling Court, Macon, map 103D, parcel 009, 0.757 acres, $620,000
September 30
• Benjamin and Britt Thomason, 423 Oakridge Drive, Forsyth, to Gregory and Michelle Head, 294 Rocky Creek Road, Forsyth, Rocky Creek Road, Monroe County, map 014, parcel 024A, 30.86 acres, $125,000
• James Andrew Patterson, 179 Tara Trace, McDonough, to Eric Brandon Brock, 1852 Westminster Way, NE, Atlanta, Edwards Road, Monroe County, map 076, parcel 002B, $175,000
• Dustin Copelan Covington, 1463 Hwy. 49 N, Andersonville, to Kaleb Thomas Holton, 476 E. Mourning Dove Court, Monticello, map 055, parcel 053, $165,000