The owners of Super 8 Motel at 435 Tift College Dr., Forsyth presented a plan to develop the property adjacent to the motel to Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission/Design & Review Board on Feb. 22. The plan includes a convenience store, gasoline pumps, a restaurant and two retail spaces in a small strip mall setting.
The concept is a brick building with the convenience store in the middle, gas pumps out front and the restaurant and retail spaces on either end. Jenny Barfield of Bryant Engineering in Forsyth represented the owners in presenting plans to the Design & Review Board; she noted plans are preliminary and are still developing.
Forsyth economic development director Tammie Pierson said she wanted to bring the concept plan to the Design & Review Board at its February meeting even though plans are at such an early stage because she didn’t want the owners to spend money on engineering if the board had a problem with the concept plans.
“I just want feedback before they begin,” said Pierson. “They will be back later for variances.”
Pierson said she anticipates a need for a variance to have gas pumps in front of the store and variances for signs and lighting. Board member Martin Presley asked if there were any plans to renovate the Super 8 Motel. Pierson said ‘yes’ but not for a couple of years, after the projects being presented were complete.
City manager Janice Hall said one of the issues is that the the back of the new buildings will be facing Waffle House. She said under the plan the entrance to the corridor will be looking at the back of buildings. Planning & Zoning/Design & Review Chair Steve Coleman said the owners will have to be very careful about how the back of the buildings, as well as the front, look.
Barfield said the drive will be one-way, and the existing driveway will be realigned. The back drive will be used primarily for loading and unloading rather than accessing the businesses. Barfield said Georgia Department of Transportation plans to do away with the Waffle House on Tift College Drive [in the construction of two truck-only northbound lanes on I-75].
Asked if DOT will take any of the Super 8 property, Barfield said a small part of the property may be taken but the only effect anticipated is having to move the dumpster. She said the plan to make the back side of the building visually appealing is to have the bottom 10 feet brick, topped by an accent band and stucco above that. The driveway will be about 15’ wide; plans are to have the back of the building well lighted.
Barfield said travelers going south on I-75 will see the front of the building.
Pierson said the Design & Review Board has to look at what is actually there and can’t assume Waffle House will be gone.
“No one has a problem with the basic concept of what you want to do,” said Coleman. “There is nothing we need to vote on.”
“I take away that you’re okay as long as we address the back of the building,” said Barfield.
“I hope everything works out good,” said Coleman. “We’re pulling for you.”
The project is near I-75 exit 186. The site, including the hotel, is about 1.4 acres. The proposed building is one-story and 9,800 sq. ft. The pool at the hotel will be removed as part of the project.