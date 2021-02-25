I truly believe Ronnie Daniel of Dairy Queen is the perfect representation of a businessman. He leads his Forsyth community unlike any other. He is quick to sponsor community events. Tirelessly, he dedicates so much of his time to Forsyth. When he is not working the grill in his very own Dairy Queen that we begins to prepare for the day at 7am, he is organizing a bible study every Wednesday morning. He dedicates so much of his time and energy into functions within this community, such as feeding the Mary Persons Football team. He is the ideal image of a businessman that reaches his community on a much more person level. Never once a negative thing to ever say, he displays what it truly means to lead a business here in Monroe County. He is a man full of nothing but generosity, humbleness, and Godliness that a business person could strive for. It is no wonder why Dairy Queen is the most successful fast food industry of Forsyth. When a man like Ronnie Daniel is greeting you and welcoming you with such a small town feel, you can’t help but have returning customers. He has always been a selfless man willing to pour his sweat and tears into his work. There is no man more deserving of an award the way he is. He deserves recognition for the generosity and love he puts into his work.
- Andrea Walden