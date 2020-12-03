It appears only two Forsyth businesses, the Tift College Drive Waffle House and America’s Best Value motel on Frontage Road, may have to be torn down to make room for the new I-75 truck lane project several years down the road.
That seems to be the biggest takeaway after the DOT released more specific plans for the I-75 north truck lane plans last week. The DOT has provided the city of Forsyth with wall-sized images of the proposed construction route of I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes from the I-475 and I-75 merge at Monroe County’s southern border to McDonough. The DOT is taking public comment on the project until Dec. 15.
Mayor Eric Wilson said the maps show only five “potential displacements” in Forsyth, the two businesses and three homes. He said the DOT plans to put a roundabout at the Tif College bridge that would require the Waffle House to go. Wilson said DOT has been responsive to the City of Forsyth’s concerns about the impact on Forsyth businesses and residences. He said besides the Waffle House and America’s Best Value motel, the lanes may also affect two occupied homes behind Zaxby’s and one unoccupied home.
A video of the route is available on-line at https://majormobilityga.com/projects/i75cvl/. A live, virtual presentation and Question & Answer Session is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The large pictures of the project available at the City of Forsyth provide an additional source of information for those who may have limited internet access or may prefer to view the proposed construction in a printed format.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., the Monroe County Board of Commissioners will host a viewing of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Virtual Public Information Open House for the I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes. Citizens can attend the viewing in the Board’s regular meeting chamber on the third floor of the county administration building at 38 West Main Street. While full details of the virtual meeting have not yet been released by GDOT, the event is expected to include opportunities to ask questions. For more information visit https://0014203-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/
One of the first parts of the project will be replacement of overpass bridges at Pea Ridge Road and High Falls Road in Forsyth. Maps of the proposed detours for use while these two bridges are being replaced are available at the City of Forsyth.
City Manager Janice Hall said she is trying to find the best way to display the large pictures of the project, most likely in the Welcome Center and/or Alderman Hall (corner of North Lee Street and Adams Street). Mayor Eric The lanes shift from the right side of Northbound I-75 to the median (between general travel north and southbound lanes as they go through the city of Forsyth) and then move back to the right of existing I-75 lanes as they continue toward McDonough.This change was made after city officials expressed concern about the construction disrupting the Forsyth business district along I-75.
The purpose of the I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes project is to improve safety and flow of traffic for both commercial trucks and non-commercial vehicles by separating the two on northbound lanes. As commercial truck traffic increases because of increasing commerce, particularly due to expansion of the ports of Georgia’s coast, congestion and accidents have become of increasing concern to all I-75 travelers.
For more information on viewing pictures and information at the city of Forsyth, call 478-994-5649.