It looks as though Forsyth will be getting two long-time wishes filled at once. Plans for both a new Starbucks and for the demolition of the dilapidated old Ann’s Deli building by I-75 were approved by the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission/Design & Review Board on Feb. 22.
Project engineer David Stonieki said they estimate it’ll take 30 days to get a building permit and the new prototype Starbucks with drive-thru will take about three months to complete. So Monroe Countians could be buying Starbucks coffee in Forsyth by the end of June.
Forsyth had labeled the old Ann’s Deli site as blighted and it has been frequently discussed as a location the city should improve because it is one of the first things visitors see. Reportedly the property had been tied up in an estate settlement for several years and unavailable for development.
Forsyth economic development director Tammie Pierson said the Starbucks team has met with all of the city department heads and gone through all application procedures with the city. She brought the plans to the Design & Review Board for discussion before Starbucks proceeds with its investment in the site. Pierson said the project will probably require variances from the city for lighting, signage and parking, but the Starbucks team isn’t ready for those applications, yet.
Starbucks representatives Madison Rieke and Stacey Buckley attended the Design & Review Board meeting virtually. Board member Phillip English asked if environmental studies have been done at the site. He recalled that at one time the site was a gas station and the gas tanks weren’t removed when the station closed.
Buckley said she has a document that says there was a Chevron station at the site and that its gas tanks were pulled in 1989 and no further action was needed. Pierson said this is a national company that requires higher environmental standards than the state’s requirements regarding contamination levels. Rieke said there will be work done on the site to help with stormwater.
Board member Ben Granitz asked about traffic plans since the location is in an awkward spot for entering and exiting Lee Street. Board member Kathy Rowland commented that drivers often turn the wrong way into traffic as they leave the site, which is adjacent to Watts Service Center. City manager Janice Hall said that she has asked Georgia Department of Transportation multiple times about changing the entrance and exit, but DOT has denied all requests. She said Starbucks has also asked for changes without success. She said the plan is to add signage to help direct drivers. Hall said if a left turn is allowed out of the site, drivers would be crossing five lanes of traffic, which DOT won’t allow.
Pierson told the Starbucks representatives that she will be in touch with them on the next step. The application was submitted by Engineer David Stonieki of Peachtree Corners. The address given for the site is 318 Russell Parkway. Sketches of the prototype building and the drive-through and parking configuration were provided to Design & Review.