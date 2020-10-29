After 39 years of business, Thomas Deer Processing is closing its doors this deer season. Owner Ernest Thomas says the decision was made due to too much work and not enough workers. The business had already taken in around 600 deer just from this year’s bow season and was missing four of its regular meat cutters.
“One of my cutters got hurt, another works at a grocery store and got caught up with that and a couple just didn’t come out to help me this year. COVID probably had something to do with it. Just don’t have the help to get it done.” Thomas says his health is also an issue. The 78-year-old suffers from back problems, arthritis and nerve issues, making heavy lifting almost impossible.
Thomas’ recent health problems are likely from working with his hands and back all his life. Thomas has been a butcher since 1965, when he started working for Winn-Dixie in Macon as a market manager. In 1981, Thomas moved to Piggly Wiggly, where he worked until retiring at age 62. It was also in ’81 that Thomas started his business, working long nights after coming home from his day job.
“When I first started, I was raising a young boy and working full-time as the market manager, putting in 40 hours a week. I’d come home and have my young boy help me skin deer. We’d do what we could, usually one or two deer a night. Then, we had to sanitize everything down each night before starting again the next day. It was a lot of work, but I enjoyed it. Most days, I’d work 7 to 6, come home and change, come out here and work till 1 o’clock, go to bed, wake up 5:30 and do it all over again. People would ask how I do it and I just tell them, you’re either going to do it or you ain’t. And I did it. That’s why the business became what it is.”
Thomas says that first year, the business prepared about 70 deer. But over time, he kept getting more and more business and expanding operations. Now, they do 2,000+. The original chopping room was expanded into a large compound, with four walk-in freezers, rows of chopping tables and a garage full of meat racks.
“Over the years, I just kept adding. We’ve been doing hogs, cows, sheep, goats. I had to make some sacrifices along the way. If you want something bad enough, you can do it.” While the business is closing this year, Thomas is hoping that it’ll start back by next deer season.
“I’m hoping to turn the reins over to my grandson, Blaine Jones, and let him run it. I’ll give him a shot and see what he can do. I’ve had several offers from people wanting to lease my place, but I’m holding onto it for my grandson. The shop’s right behind my house, so I can still come out here and check on things. But for the most part, it’s time I stepped aside.” Thomas says closing up was a hard decision and that there was an outpouring of support on Facebook after he announced it.
“The page got a bunch of hits on Facebook. I had tried to get help here before deer season with no luck. But after I announced the closing, a whole bunch of people called offering to help. At that point though, I’d made my mind up. I wish I was able to keep going.” Thomas says he’s made a lot of friends over the years through the business.
“I became really close with all my vendors. I get my bags from a company in Missouri and they’re like family. Real nice to talk to. I made some friends up at the Monroe County Landfill and, of course, there’s all the folks I met at the grocery store that came to work for me. You have a lot of responsibility running a business. It’s important to have vendors that you can count on. I just learned as I went. And I never asked anyone to do something I wouldn’t do, which may be why my back is screwed up.”
“This is a business that started as a little shop in my backyard and just grew. I hate to go. I’ve had some great helpers. One of my guys has been with me for 30-something years. I’ve got a lady who’s been with me for 15 years, since I worked at Piggly Wiggly. All my workers take pride in what they do and I’m proud of them and what we accomplished over the years. I appreciate what everyone’s done for me and all my customers. I had a good run.”