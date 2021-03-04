Forsyth gave initial okay to Charlie Pelt’s plans for a two-story building on James Street. Pelt has a State Farm Insurance office in downtown Forsyth at 12 E. Johnston Street, but he is planning to build a new office for himself in space that has room for one or more additional offices. He bought land from St. James Baptist Church on James Street and with the help of local engineering firm Bryant Engineering has developed plans for an office building across the tracks from the Forsyth Depot.
Jennie Barfield of Bryant Engineering presented plans for the building to Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission/Design & Review Board on Feb. 22. The board gave unanimous approval to the design plan, which is for a two-story building with brick on front and siding in back. American Craftsman Homes/All American Exteriors plans to occupy part of the offices. The site plan includes a retention pond. The site is off of Railroad Ave., but the lot is narrow so that the side of the office building faces Railroad Ave.
In other business the Planning & Zoning Commission approved a sign variance requested by Forsyth Cable Net. The request is to illuminate the monument sign at the building Forsyth CableNet bought from Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
The request says the lighted sign will help customers identify the new location. The plan is to insert LED bulbs in the existing monument sign in front of the building on Lee Street and replace the sign panels with polycarbonate panels so that the bulbs aren’t visible.Commission chair Steve Coleman asked if there were any similarly lighted signs in the city, and the sign was compared to one at Harbin Repairs on the square. The variance request will now go to Forsyth city council for final approval after it is advertised for public input.