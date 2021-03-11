Monroe County residents now have two options, both equally short drives, to get the best and easiest relief for uncomfortable or unsightly veins in their legs. Vein Specialists of the South opened a new office in Locust Grove last year to go along with their home office in the historic Sears Roebuck building in downtown Macon. Both are an easy trip up or down I-75 for the best vein care in Middle Georgia.
Dr. Kenneth Harper founded Vein Specialists in Macon in 1997 and since then it has grown to become the pre-eminent vein practice in Middle Georgia. In fact, Harper was the first doctor in Georgia to perform the ground-breaking “closure” vein procedure in 2000, which revolutionized vein care. Before that, removing veins was a painstaking procedure called “vein stripping” that required a month of recovery. The closure procedure changed all that, as doctors use ultra-sound guidance to numb around the veins and seal them shut. “It opened the door for a lot of people who didn’t want the old method,” said Dr. Harper. And the technology continues to improve, making a better experience for patients. Vein Specialists can use heat, a chemical foam, or a medical grade adhesive to close veins that need treatment. “We have all the tools to figure out what’s the best treatment for that patient,” said Dr. Harper.
So why would someone seek medical help for veins? Dr. Harper said most of their patients come because they’re uncomfortable with how their veins make their legs look or feel. Others complain of spider veins or bulging veins or swollen legs. Vein disease is much more common than people realize, said Dr. Harper, more common than heart disease. And half of patients with vein disease have only mild symptoms such as leg cramps at night. Some cases of vein disease can be serious, causing blood clots that can lead to hospitalization. That’s why Dr. Harper emphasized the importance of getting seen and treated.
Many patients call their treatment from Vein Specialists a game-changer in their lives. It allows them to wear a dress, wear shorts, play with their children and do other things that they haven’t done in years. “One of our patients, a golfer, told me after successful treatment this was the first time in 25 years he was going to wear shorts in the summer,” said Dr. Harper. “What we do makes a difference. They sleep better at night, feel more comfortable, and they get their life back.” Many patients say they had no idea such a painless procedure could fix the unsightly and painful veins on their legs. Others are surprised to learn that their health insurance will cover most vein procedures.
Monroe Countians may remember that Dr. Harper used to perform surgery at Monroe County Hospital as a General Surgeon in the 1980s, before he found his calling to launch Vein Specialists. It’s grown into quite a practice over 24 years, drawing patients from all over Georgia and indeed the country. Harper credits that to making patients happy with good service, short wait times, and his first-class team of medical professionals. But most importantly, Dr. Harper credits the blessings of God on Vein Specialists. He said he has friends with similar practices in big cities like New York and Los Angeles who are shocked at the growth of Vein Specialists. “We just treat people the way we want to be treated,” said Dr. Harper. “We don’t want to be like every other doctor’s office. We want them to say ‘that was so much different’. We limit wait times, we respect other people’s time, we listen to their concerns.”
Vein Specialists is also a family business. Dr. Harper’s wife Terri joined the practice early on as a nurse and is now a family nurse practitioner. She became such an expert in cosmetic procedures that she spun off her own practice, Spa Medical, to help patients with non-surgical cosmetic services such as Botox, dermal fillers and other skin care services. Terri is a national instructor and trainer for many of the procedures she performs in middle Georgia. Additionally, she recently brought on the area’s only female board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Liana Lugo, to treat patients who desire cosmetic surgery under the Spa Medical brand.
There’s also a good chance Monroe Countians know friends and neighbors who work at Vein Specialists and Spa Medical. Dr. Ralph Delius, vascular technologist Kandi Shurley, and Spa Medical practice administration Laura McConnell all hail from Monroe County.
In 2017, Dr. Harper hired long-time family friend Phillips Jones to be CEO of Vein Specialists of the South and Spa Medical. A Macon native and graduate of Samford University, Jones spent 13 years as an officer and helicopter pilot with the U.S. Marine Corps including three tours of duty in Afghanistan. Among his duties, Jones has been a pilot for Marine One for the president of the United States, flying both Presidents Obama and Trump.
“My service with the Marines went from living in a tent in Afghanistan to, at the end, flying the president of the United States and staying in the same hotel,” said Jones. “It was a real blessing to be chosen to fly for the President. You see a personal side of presidency and their families that strips away the politics. It was a reminder that the president and families are real people performing a very difficult job.”
To get an appointment with the first-class team at Vein Specialists of the South, call 478-219-8583 to make an appointment at their office in Macon or Locust Grove. The Macon office is located 556 3rd Street, and the Locust Grove office is at 4851 Bill Gardner Pkwy.