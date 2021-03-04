Forsyth is about to go from a two Waffle House town to one as the Lee Street restaurant closes for $800,000 in renovations.
Waffle House officials said the Lee Street location will be closed for about 3 months once they begin a renovation that will include all new plumbing, wiring along with exterior improvements. Monroe County issued the permit in January but work has yet to begin. Employees of the Lee Street Waffle House told the Reporter that they know it’s coming but don’t know when. Those employees will be transferred to other Waffle House stores until the renovations are complete.
Server Mandy English of the Tift College Drive Waffle House said they know they will be Forsyth’s only Waffle House for a while and she hopes they can handle the crowds.
“We think we’re ready for the storm,” said English, noting they’ll pickup some of the staff from the Lee Street store.
The Tift College Drive store is reportedly in danger of being demolished from the planned addition of truck lanes on I-75 but not date has been set for that.