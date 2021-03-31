February 1
• Angela Walls, 123 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth, to Chaz Eric Ritchie, 123 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth, 123 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth, map F26, Parcel 143, $177,000
• Mildred A. Heffernan Estate, 2903 Henry Street, Augusta, to Tracy Bryant and Bridget Bryant, 295 Newton Road, Juliette, Hwy. 83, Monroe County, portion of map 009, parcel 001C, 100.093 acres, $290,269
• Ingram & Legrand Lumber Company, P.O. Box 1037, Forsyth, to Edith Tapley, 6692 Vinson Road, Macon, 17 Creekside Trail, Monroe County, map 056S, parcel 003, $29,140
• Ingram & Legrand Lumber Company, P.O. Box 1037, Forsyth, to Scott Bolton, 224 Williamsburg Circle, McDonough, 170 Creekside Lane, Monroe County, portion of map 056A, parcel 018, $22,165
• Ingram & Legrand Lumber Company, P.O. Box 1037, Forsyth, to Scott Bolton, 224 Williamsburg Circle, McDonough, 63 Creekside Court, Monroe County, map 056A, parcel 035A2, $20,900
• Danny Parden, 9408 Surf Drive, Panama City, FL, to Edith Tapley, 6692 Vinson Road, Lot 2 Jenkins Road, Monroe County, map 090, parcel 008C, $30,000
• Ingram & Legrand Lumber Company, P.O. Box 1037, Forsyth, to Edith Tapley, 6692 Vinson Road, Macon, 1124 Josey Road, Monroe County, map 056A, parcel 001, $29,500
• James E. Barth, Jr., 4528 Timber Wolf Road, Cheyenne, WY, to Dalton T. Mosely, 1023 Sutton Road, Forsyth, 1023 Sutton Road, Forsyth, map 052, parcel 029, 3.01 acres, $105,000
• R & L Chambers Enterprises, LLC, 3210 Needlegrass Lane, Harmony, FL, to Bartram ADM Properties, LLC, 124 East Main Street, N., Hampton, 162 Town Creek Road, Monroe County, map 053, parcel 039 and map 053, parcel 038, $250,000
February 2
• Kellie Spence Hughett, 521 Harbour Shores Drive, Jackson, to Russell D. Brissette, 646 Lakeshore Drive, Jackson, 50 Penn Drive, Jackson, map 012A, parcel 034, $80,000
• 21st Mortgage Corporation, 2601 Main Street, Irvine, CA, to Shannon Marie Baldridge, 1483 Hwy. 83, Forsyth, 1483 Hwy. 83, Forsyth, map 052, parcel 006A, $120,000
• Chaz E. Ritchie and Jamie G. Ritchie, 64 Cabiness Road, Forsyth, to Robert S. Vinson, 353 Heritage Drive, Macon, 353 Heritage Drive, Macon, map 102, parcel 209, $305,000
• Douglas R. McNabb and Suzanne Z. McNabb, 1035 Interlaken Way, Anderson, SC, to Donald A. Baker, 2097 Rocky Plains Road, Covington, 41 Lakeshore Drive, Jackson, map 012E, parcel 038, $110,000
February 3
• Brenda J. Kellar, 101 Camellia Drive, Forsyth, to Angela and Richard Neal, 3311 Northside Drive, Hopeville, 101 Camellia Drive, Forsyth, map 078A, parcel 008 and map 078A, parcel 009, $47,148
• David J. Martin, 454 Music Row, Forsyth, to Torie Walker Claybough, 454 Music Row, Forsyth, 454 Music Row, Forsyth, map 079B, parcel 020, $114,050
• Berrian L. Davis, 426 Pierce Chapel Road, Cairo, to Daniel Early Buxton, 391 RIvermist Road, Juliette, 391 RIvermist Road, Juliette, map 112C, parcel 047, $650,000
• Persons Timberland, LLC, 4922 Brittany Drive, Macon, to Johnny K. Elliott, 301 Stonebrook Circle, Byron, Edge Road, Monroe County, map 090, parcel 025A, $85,000
• Capshaw Development Company, LLC, 450 Racetrack Road, McDonough, to Brandon L. Anderson, 200 Homestead Circle, Forsyth, 200 Homestead Circle, Forsyth, map 036B, parcel 088
• BMC Real Estate, LLC, 8824 Estes Road, Macon, to Walthall Oil Company, 2510 Allen Road, Macon, Hwy. 41, Monroe County, map 092, parcel 009E, 110.66 acres, $495,000
• BMC Real Estate, LLC, 8824 Estes Road, Macon, to Malcom F. Walthall, 113 Lovetts Ridge Drive, Juliette, Hwy. 41, Monroe County, map 092, parcel 009E, 5.55 acres, $100,000
February 4
• WKB Properties, LLC, 106 Anderson Avenue, Fort Valley, to James Jarrett Anderson, 245 Clayton English Drive, 245 Clayton English Drive, map F21, parcel 020, $143,000
• Tony Boland, 243 Williamson Drive, Macon, to Lewis F. Hall, 243 Williamson Drive, Macon, 243 Williamson Drive, Macon, map 102, parcel 124, $255,000
• Donald Norman Dunlap, 1112 Spruce Hollow Lane, Powell, TN, to Reynolds Properties, LLC, 222 New Dunbar Road, Byron, Pate Road, Monroe County, map 107, parcel 034, 65.91 acres, $275,000
• Evelyn Jarrell Chiles, 867 Wimbledon Drive, St. Simons Island, to Reynolds Properties, 222 New Dunbar Road, Byron, Pate Road, Monroe County, map 107, parcel 034B, 10 acres, $41,724
• Edith Tapley d/b/a Tapley Construction, 6692 Vinson Road, Forsyth, to Alec Justin Murphy, 111 Creekside Trail, Forsyth, 111 Creekside Trail, Forsyth, map 056A, parcel 021, 2.559 acres, $424,900
February 8
• Amanda Jane Cook, 9263 Hwy. 87, Juliette, to JARM, LLC, 479 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ, Christian Road, Monroe County, map 106, parcel 048, 171.2 acres, $130,000
• Elizabeth Haywood Gillespie, Trustee, 734 Mockingbird Lane, Claxton, to The Haywood Family Foundation, 734 Mockingbird Lane, Claxton, Renouf Road, Monroe County, map 030, parcel 014, 3.54 acres, $22,000
• Persons Timberland, LLC, 4922 Brittany Drive, Macon, to Michael Hull, 5925 Northern Dancer Drive, Macon, Edge Road, Monroe County, portion of map 090, parcel 025A, 70.846 acres, $322,500
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, Inc., 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, to Lucas Richardson, 219 Jackson Drive, Forsyth, 219 Jackson Drive, Forsyth, map 066A, parcel 016, $349,900
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, Inc., 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, to Robert Asmus, 208 Carters Way, Forsyth, 208 Carters Way, Forsyth, map 066A, parcel 028, $319,900
• Three Oaks Construction and Development, Inc., 2918 Riverside Drive, Macon, to Evan Brooks, 61 Laurel Ridge, Forsyth, 61 Laurel Ridge, Forsyth, map 054A, parcel 029, $290,000
• Douglas Pace Hodges, 5427 Bowman Road, Suite 416, Macon, to Ralph Denis Burger, 107 Woburn Lane, Macon, 107 Woburn Lane, Macon, map 082A, parcel 012, $120,000
• James W. Carter, 1332 Blvd. Lorraine SW, Atlanta, to Christian Hughey, 422 Douglas Creek Road, Flovilla, Camellia Drive, Monroe County, map 078, parcel 030C, 2.03 acres, $10,000
• Justin G. Shinkovich, 1203 Washington Drive, Moody, AL, to Lorenza Rosario Perez Cortez, 256 Saddleview Trail, Riverdale, Oak Hill Drive, Monroe County, map 079A, parcel 015, 2.11 acres, $10,900
• Nirmal N. Das, 641 N. Rivoli Farms Drive, Macon, to Lester L. Cole, 1125 Irongate, Macon, 412 Irongate, Macon, map 094D, parcel 016, 2.63 acres, $18,500
February 9
• Kenneth Lee Gerdes, Jr., 102 Fairway Run, Forsyth, to Joseph Eugene Grimmett, Jr., 82 Chriswood Drive, Forsyth, 82 Chriswood Drive, Forsyth, map 067, parcel 050, 3.3 acres, $480,000
• James Parks, 1359 Jenkins Road, Forsyth, to Leon Young, 1359 Jenkins Road, Forsyth, 1359 Jenkins Road, Forsyth, map 091A, parcel 007, 6.31 acres, $584,000
• PTW Properties, LLC, 124 Newnan Street, Carrollton, to Andrew Jeffrey Sager, 215 Castleberry Road, Forsyth, 245 Castleberry Road, Forsyth, map 074, parcel 026, $177,000
• Nancy Anderson Honeycutt, 223 Pebblebrook Lane, Macon, to Brian Crabtree, 273 Madison Street, Macon, 11 Juliette Road, Juliette, map 077, parcel 035, $29,900
• PTW Properties, LLC, 124 Newnan Street, Carrollton, to Jonathan Mitchell, 243 Castleberry Road, Forsyth, 243 Castleberry Road, Forsyth, map 074, parcel 026, $179,400
• James Roush, 58 Logwall Church Road, Forsyth, to Todd P. Greer, 195 Airstrip Road, Jackson, 615 River Overlook, Monroe County, map 026F, parcel 058, $29,900
• Andre Cothiere, 448 NW 46th Terrace, Plantation, FL, to Tina Cash, 255 Bowdoin Road, Juliette, Bowdoin Road, Monroe County, map 097, parcel 010F, 6.23 acres, $45,000
• Bobby J. Causey, Sr., 6112 New Forsyth Road, Macon, to Black Talon Capital Partners, LLC, 6196 New Forsyth Road, Macon, 6112 New Forsyth Road, Macon, map 108, parcel 020E, $750,000
February 10
• Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., 8219 North Crossing Court, Fortson, to Keyurbhai Patel, 4215 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, 4215 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, map 053D, parcel 036, $279,600
• Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., 8219 North Crossing Court, Fortson, to to Joshua D. Payne, 4211 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, 4211 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, map 053D, parcel 035, $270,950
• American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to Deidre D. Kendrick, 107 Tee Drive, Forsyth, 107 Tee Drive, Forsyth, map 026I, parcel 035, 1.2 acres, $590,000
• Mildred Abercrombie Heffernan Estate, 2903 Henry Street, Augusta, to Jay D. Schortinghouse, 114 Georgian Walk, Byron, Strouds Road/Hwy. 83, Monroe County, portion of map 009, parcel 001C, 30.068 acres, $112,755
February 11
• Teresa J. Parker, 280 Maynard Church Road, Forsyth, to James Richard Cox, 1238 Hardage Road, Forsyth, 1238 Hardage Road, Forsyth, map 066, parcel 017B, 1.09 acres, $62,000
• Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., 8219 North Crossing Court, Fortson, to James L. Blundell, 4221 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, 4221 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, map 053D, parcel 037, $241,050
February 12
• Greystone Investment Holdings, LLC, 2859 Paces Ferry Road SE, Suite 1140, Atlanta, to James Minkel, 156 Elkins Blvd., Locust Grove, Forsyth, Monroe County, map 036B, parcel 101, $250,000
• Joseph F. Pitman, 6591 Thomaston Road, Macon, to Terrell P. Neal, 2204 N. Hwy. 42, Forsyth, 2204 N. Hwy. 42, Forsyth, map 039, parcel 030C, $470,000
Don B. Bumgardner, 554 Billingswood Drive, Macon, to Hilliard Reese, Jr., 703 Forest Pointe Drive, Forsyth, 701 Forest Pointe Drive, Forsyth, map 026M, parcel 042, $30,000
• Matthew Murphy, 505 Llewellyn Court, Jenkinsburg, to Arman Toreihi, 504 Spring Island Way, Orlando, FL, 145 Champions Drive, Monroe County, map 035, parcel 044, $20,000
• American Craftsman Homes, Inc., 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to Jeffrey Lee Carter, 204 Tuxedo Circle, Forsyth, 204 Tuxedo Circle, Forsyth, map 026H, parcel 041, 1.11 acres, $636,550
• Ronnie L. Joyner, 100 River Overlook, Forsyth, to Frank D. McCoy, Jr. 100 River Overlook, Forsyth, 100 River Overlook, Forsyth, map 026A, parcel 014, 3.21 acres, $652,000
• Wesley E. Cone, 500 Constitution Drive, Forsyth, to Andrew Wayne Winters, 120 Essex Place, Forsyth, Montpelier Road, Monroe County, portion of map 055, parcel 026H, 10.362 acres, $75,000
February 16
• Estate of Willie Huff Moore, 304 Moore Road, Forsyth, to Nori Jane Timber Company, LLC, 3725 Vineville Avenue, Macon, 304 Moore Road, Forsyth, map 082, parcel 003, $790,055
• James Murphy, 438 East Ball Road, Jackson, to Steven Darrin Ray, Jr., 306 Hickory Road, Jackson, 306 Hickory Road, Jackson, map 012H, parcel 046, $190,000
February 17
• Martin F. Paulus, 1092 Overlook Parkway, Apt. 726, Macon, to Cameron James Collins, 120 Willow Way, Juliette, 120 Willow Way, Juliette, map 092, parcel B007, 8.34 acres, $750,000
• William A. Granich, 80 Rum Creek Drive, Forsyth, to Lexicon Government Services, LLC, 815 S. Main Street, Jacksonville, FL, 80 Rum Creek Drive, Forsyth, map 099, parcel 001, $364,500
February 18
• Foundation of the Methodist Home of South Georgia, P.O. Box 2600, Macon, to Michael Hill, 654 Farrington Drive, Forsyth, 17 Farrington Drive, Forsyth, map 081C, parcel 001, $6,000
• Michael Darsey, 899 N. Ola Road, McDonough, to Ajesh N. Patel, 436 Tift College Drive, Forsyth, 105 Chastain Drive, Monroe County, map 026H, parcel 028, $43,000
• Randal Sanders, 5 Sandhill Crane, St. Mary’s, to John David Barger, 501 River Overlook, Forsyth, 501 River Overlook, Forsyth, map 026A, parcel 054, $640,000
• George Zachary Brown III, 44 East Johnston Street, Forsyth, to Donald Walker, 436 Hopewell Road, Forsyth, 436 Hopewell Road, Forsyth, map 031, parcel 019D, $309,000
February 19
• Georgia Properties, Inc., P.O. Box 1970, Jackson, to James Matthew Boychuk, 1128 Lake Como Drive, Lutz, FL, Lee King Road, Monroe County, map 079, parcel 021, 146.32 acres, $539,000
• Michael J. Peace and Teresa K. Peace, 17779 Main Street, Woodbury, to Bishop Herrington, 1059 Old Zebulon Road, Forsyth, 1059 Old Zebulon Road, Forsyth, map 032, parcel 003G and parcel 003H, 15 acres, $115,000
February 22
• Jeffrey C. Fowler, II, 31 Pineview Drive, Forsyth, to Eugene Wallace, 31 Pineview Drive, Forsyth, 31 Pineview Drive, Forsyth, map F22, parcel 023, $170,000
• Joy R. Webster, Trustee, P.O. Box 1098, Macon, to Mike Casteel, 5816 Columbus Road, Pea Ridge Road, Monroe County, map 092B, parcel 031, map 092B, parcel 032, and map 092B, parcel 033, $40,000
February 23
• Craftsman II, LLC, 120 Park 42 Drive, Suites A & B, Locust Grove, to Matthew B. Burch, 103 Heights, Avenue, Forsyth, 103 Heights, Avenue, Forsyth, map 026R, parcel 002, 1.31 acres, $560,000
• Sydney Greene, 650 W. Pope Road, Unit 261, St. Augustine, FL, to Joseph Larry Peters, P.O. Box 92, Bolingbroke, 7891 Whittle Road, Monroe County, map 103, parcel 004S, 3.69 acres, $95,000
• Travis J. McClanahan, 820 Singley Drive, Locust Grove, to Carlos M. Quinta, 1784 Smith Road, Forsyth, Monroe County, map 015, parcel 072, $213,000
February 24
• Glynn Edwin Stuart and Linda M. Stuart, 841 Lee Road, Macon, to Kudu Properties, LLC, P.O. Box 1392, Forsyth, 842 Indian Springs Drive, Monroe County, map F04, parcel 053, $14,000
• Karen A. Stapleton, 5309 Whitehouse Plantation Road, Macon, to The Brokery, LLC, 3200 Riverside Drive, Suite A100, Macon, 203 River Forest Drive, Monroe County, map 026B, parcel 030, $28,000
• Richard H. Brooks, 1109 Maple Drive, Griffin, to The Brokery, LLC, 3200 Riverside Drive, Suite A100, Macon, 205 River Forest Drive, Monroe County, map 026B, parcel 029, $35,000
• Rose Mary Stephens, 4116 Burning Tree Lane, Augusta, to Henry C. Holland and Angela M. Holland, 703 Buck Drive, Juliette, Buck Drive, Monroe County, map 101A, parcel 009, $38,000
• V. Clete Sanders and Mike Hickman, P.O. Box, 786, Forsyth, to Kenneth R. Glow and Barbara F. Glow, 514 Old Popes Ferry Road, Juliette, 96 Bolingbroke Circle, Monroe County, map 102, parcel 002, 4.303 acres, $47,900
• Edgar Hughston Builder, Inc., 4201 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, to Kasey D. Hall, 4201 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, 4201 Cornwall Drive, Forsyth, map 053D, parcel 033, $253,150
February 25
• Misty W. Tomberlin, 10209 Hwy. 87, Juliette, to Walter Francis Doyle, 10226 Hwy. 87, Juliette, 10226 Hwy. 87, Juliette, map 105, parcel 012, $650,000
February 26
• Estate of Dan Whitlow, 235 Old Royston Road, Canon, to Joshua H. Lance, 309 Ginny Lane, Griffin, Riverbend Road, Monroe County, map 025D, parcel 014, 1.61 acres, $7,750
• Coy Youngblood, 1797 Dean Gap Road, Blairsville, to Jonathan Preston Harris, 1827 Pate Road, Juliette, 777 Watson Road, Monroe County, map 074, parcel 009, 80.85 acres, $280,000
• Capshaw Development Company, LLC, 450 Racetrack Road, McDonough, to Scott Leasure, 210 Homestead Circle, Forsyth, 210 Homestead Circle, Forsyth, map 036B, parcel 089, $303,840