After more input from property owners on Kimball and Harris Streets, Forsyth decided to drop its plan of making these streets near the city’s public safety complex and new city hall one-way. Although property owners didn’t oppose the plan, most seemed to feel it would not have much impact on traffic safety and would be confusing, especially to visitors to the city.
“We’ve talked about this for several years,” said Mayor Eric Wilson. “Let’s act one way or another.”
Council member Chris Hewett voted in favor of making the streets one-way while the other five council members voted against the change.
Council members seemed ready to vote for the proposal on Oct. 5 when businessman/property owner George Emami made council aware he hadn’t received notice of the proposed change except by reading the advertisement in The Reporter. City manager Janice Hall said she would send letters to all property owners/businesses on Kimball and Harris Streets.
Eric Thomas of Jonah’s on Johnston and Emami attended the Oct. 19 meeting, and written responses were received from Burleigh Singleton/Tyree Smith, Steve Coleman and Jep Castleberry/Janne Foster.
“I feel like you’re solving a problem that doesn’t exist,” said Thomas, whose restaurant is at the corner of Kimball and Johnston streets. “I don’t see any problem. The more access the better.”
Emami, whose Brokery real estate office is across the street from Jonah’s, said he agrees with Thomas. He said there isn’t much traffic or parking on that section of Kimball Street. Thomas said that part of Kimball is wide enough to accommodate two-way traffic as well as a lot of foot traffic.
Emani said he is getting a lot of customers at his new Fox City Brewery who haven’t been to Forsyth before and he has been directing them to come off Tift College Drive, leading them to Harris and Kimball streets, which he considers the prettiest route into Forsyth.
The letter from Castleberry/Foster said they would support the change if the city deemed it an improvement. The letter from Coleman suggested the proposed direction of the one-ways be reversed. The letter from Singleton/Smith also suggested reversing the proposed directions and asked whether there had been a traffic study on alternative routing and potential safety risks. Emami had suggested reversing the directions at the Oct. 5 public hearing.
Wilson told council it had three choices: Drop the proposal to make Harris and Kimball streets one way, make a smaller portion of the streets than originally proposed one way or approve the proposal with the directions reversed.
“I apologize for property owners not getting notification before,” said Wilson. “We now have quite a bit of feedback. The last thing we want is to hurt business owners.”
Council discussed that the intention on changing the streets to one-way was to make it safer entering and exiting Kimball and Harris streets. Council members John Howard and Greg Goolsby said Streetscape work, which beautified Johnston Street, made Kimball and Harris more narrow. City manager Janice Hall said that even if council approved the changes they would also have to be approved by Georgia DOT since Kimball and Harris intersect a state road.
“I don’t think it’s worth it,” said council member Mike Dodd. “I’m not really a proponent of one-way streets.”