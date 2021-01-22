This is the first report from the 2021 Legislative Session. Senator John Kennedy, Representative Robert Dickey and I will be submitting reports on a rotating basis during the session.
The session began on Monday, January 11. The first days is ceremonial with the members being sworn in. I was honored to have my wife, Donna, by my side as I was sworn in to begin my second term as Representative from District 141.
In The House, on the first day, we also elect The Speaker and The Speaker Pro-Tempore. I was honored to cast my vote for Speaker David Ralston and Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones. They are both outstanding people who will lead The Georgia House well as they both have for several years.
On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address in The House Chamber. The Governor’s message began by observing that 2020 was a very difficult year which it obviously has been. However, I applaud him for his assertion that Georgians are resilient and that we will get through the difficulties we have faced and that we will prevail as a great state in which to do business and raise a family.
In particular, the Governor pointed out the success of our economy, even during these challenging times. Since July 1, 2020, a significant number of new jobs have been created and more than $6 billion have been invested in our state with more than half of that invested in areas outside of metro Atlanta. Growing the economy in rural Georgia remains a priority for the Governor as well as many members of the General Assembly.
During a very difficult year, the Georgia economy has performed surprisingly well. The Governor announced that there will be no budget cuts in his proposed budget nor any proposal for any tax increases.
The second week after the session begins is devoted to Joint House and Senate Budget hearings which will begin on Tuesday, January 19. I am not a member of the Appropriations Committee but will attend the hearings to learn as much as I can about the budget. Obviously, our state budget is very important as funding for all the services Georgians need are addressed.
In 2021, a very high legislative priority is legislation that will deal with our election process in Georgia. Unfortunately, confidence in our election system is at a very low point and that must be addressed.
As in so many other areas of life, COVID 19 had a great impact on our elections in 2020. More than ever before, mail in ballots were used heavily and the signature verification process on mail in ballots has come under great scrutiny and has caused great suspicion. There are also allegations of irregularities in the ballot collection and ballot counting process of the vastly increased number of mail in ballots.
Both of these areas of concern, as well as some other issues, must be addressed. We must take legislative action to restore confidence in the election system in Georgia. It will be a difficult challenge and will probably be very controversial with strong differences in the positions of the two parties. However, we must restore confidence in our election system in Georgia.
I am honored to serve as Representative from the 141st House District and I am working hard to be effective. If I can answer any questions or help you in any way, please contact me at my Atlanta Office at 404 656 0152 or my Macon Office at 478 477 2324. You can contact me by email at dale.washburn@house.ga.gov.