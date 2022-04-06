The Monroe County Bicentennial Committee worked together for over two years planning and coordinating the celebration of Monroe County’s 200th birthday. The group of citizen volunteers had to plan and re-plan activities and events as covid kept changing what was possible and appropriate. On March 23 members of the committee were invited to a dinner at the Monroe County Convention Center catered by Her Majesty to celebrate the successful completion of their efforts.
Ralph Bass, chair of the committee thanked everyone for being a part of the effort. He thanked the Monroe County Board of Commissioners for its support, including a donation of $5,000 to get plans started. He noted that businesses and individuals in the community stepped up so that it was never necessary to go back to the commissioners for more financial assistance.
“I’m proud of the work everyone put in,” said Commissioner John Ambrose. “You made Monroe County shine.”
Jonathan Adams, who took responsibility for heading up the celebration festival, acknowledged that he had asked his wife, ‘Why did I ever say yes?’ Adams had to plan the celebration not once but twice. After the May celebration, planned for the county’s actual birthday, had to be canceled, Adams re-grouped and planned the celebration for September.
Plaques were presented to several members of the Bicentennial Committee who put in extra efforts over the last two years. After Adams, Winifred Berry was thanked for the energy and tireless dedication she brought to the project. Lillian Davis was thanked for keeping the committee focused, and appreciation was expressed to Richard Dumas who was repeatedly the go-to person when plans didn’t go as smoothly as hoped.
Bass thanked Clarice Durden for her valuable assistance with contacts and Herbert Gantt for his help, especially with the oral history project. Bass said that Adam Ham constantly surprised him with the possibilities his technical skills offered. Nolen Howard offered insights into the Board of Education’s role over the years and took on coordinating the planting of the Bicentennial tree at City Hall. Bass said Steve Reece came later to the project than the Bicentennial Committee members but made up for lost time with videos.
Joe Reed offered possibilities and options to the Bicentennial Committee, sent handwritten thank-you notes, worked with the time capsule contents and the calendar project. Jimmy Zellner headed the time capsule project, which grew from one to two 50-year-old capsules plus the capsule for the future, and was the bookkeeper for the Committee.
Bass said Gilda Stanbery was the driving force behind the Committee’s work and brought valuable experience from previous projects. She brought tact and energy from fundraising to visual detail.
“No one knows more about Monroe County history,” said Zellner of Bass as he presented a plaque to him. “He kept us on track, made difficult covid decisions and did the displays that will be an asset for years to come.”
Bass said the Bicentennial celebration was a community effort by many individuals. Members of the Bicentennial Committee (in alphabetical order) are: Jonathan Adams (Celebration Chairman), Ralph Bass (Chairman), Winifred Berry (Entertainment), Lillian Davis, Will Davis, Chrissy Donovan, Richard Dumas (Media), Clarise Durden, Herbert Gantt (Archives), Adam Ham (Website), Nolen Howard, Tommy Moon, Joe Reed, Gilda Stanbery (Secretary), Rebecca Stone, Todd Tolbert (Finance), Rosemary Walker, Nicole Walters, Jim Zellner (Treasurer)