Monroe County commissioners on Jan. 19 fired the company that was picking up garbage from its recycling centers and instead bought a grapple truck for $205,000 and will resume doing it themselves.
The county has paid the company, F-5, $175,000 per year to haul trash out of the county’s convenience centers for several years. But county manager Jim Hedges said F-5’s service has deteriorated and that the company didn’t respond to letters to complaint he sent. He said F-5 is often coming days later than promised resulting in overflowing bins, and that the prior week they hadn’t shown up at all. As a result Hedges said they’ve heard a lot of citizen complaints on Facebook about full bins.
Hedges said county road superintendent Junior Watts found a grapple truck for $205,000 that will allow the county to take over the service itself again, as it did before F-5 was hired. The truck is twice the size of the one the county had, holding 44 tons, and can be used in the rain.
Hedges said they would need to hire an operator but that the truck would pay for itself in two years by not having to pay F-5.
“That’s a no-brainer,” said commissioner George Emami.
“Service will be much better,” added commissioner Eddie Rowland.
Commissioners approved the purchase unanimously and SPLOST funds will be used.