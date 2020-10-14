Monroe County Reporter publisher Will Davis this week releases his first book, “On the Porch”, a collection of the 86 best columns from his award-winning, 20-year career.
Davis’ tales include humor, like when goats took over the Reporter office. Others are inspirational, such as the Culloden woman who gave her kidney to a teen boy she didn’t know. And of course, it wouldn’t be On the Porch if it didn’t include the scandalous, from the swingers convention that met at a Forsyth hotel to county commissioners dragging the local newspaper editor before a grand jury.
Jim Cole of Forsyth, the Mercer athletic director, said Monroe Countians will enjoy “On the Porch”.
“A great read! Will has a way of capturing the essence of life growing up in small town America. His writing style will draw you in and keep you there!” said Cole.
Rev. Benny Tate, Senior Pastor of Rocksprings Church, said readers will have to buckle their seat belts.
“This book is like Georgia weather. It changes quickly! Yes, every story is different but interesting! I learned about John Wesley, Garth Brooks, Winston Churchill, and a few of my Rock Springs members! You will enjoy!”
The book retails for $17.00 including tax and is available at the Reporter, Castleberry Drug and U-Save-It Pharmacy.
State representative Robert Dickey, the famed peach farmer, said “On the Porch” captures life in Forsyth well.
“Monroe County is the perfect setting for entertainment about Southern small-town living. Davis’ journalistic skills and observations make the perfect read for all ages. Words that come to my mind - sensitive, reflective, open to discussion, but also great appreciation for rural Georgia living and the people who have and continue to impact Davis’ life.”
Radio show host Erick Erickson agreed.
“As a subscriber to his newspaper, I can tell you Will’s columns are almost as interesting as the ones I write. And that’s high praise. You’ll enjoy being On the Porch.”
Davis has written his weekly On the Porch column in small-town papers where he’s served around Georgia for the past 23 years. Since 2007, that’s been for the newspaper he owns, the Monroe County Reporter. A graduate of the University of Georgia, Davis has won dozens of awards for journalistic excellence including First Place in Best Humor Column and Best Serious Column in the Georgia Press Association’s Better Newspapers Contest multiple times. Davis has been publisher of The Sylvania Telephone, The Sandersville Progress, the White County News and the Monroe County Reporter. Before that he served as a reporter for The Walton Tribune, The Hartwell Sun, The Oconee Enterprise and the Athens Banner-Herald.
He grew up in Raleigh, N.C. and attended Broughton High School before graduating from St. George’s School in Newport, R.I.
Davis and his wife Cassie live in rural Monroe County and have three children, Abbie, Park and Ford, two Great Pyrenees dogs and three cats, the latter of which he does not claim.