Mary Persons High School valedictorian Elizabeth Bennett is following in the steps of her mother, Cherie Bennett, who was the valedictorian of the 1991 class of Macon County High School.
But the top student in the Class of 2021 said she didn’t set out do that.
“It just kind of happened,” said Bennett. “We’re different though because she’s much more interested in literature and history while I’m more focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)."
The daughter of Glenn and Cherie Bennett of Forsyth, Elizabeth finished with an average of 107.965 (out of 100). She had the unique opportunity recently to tell Yale University, where she had been accepted, that she wouldn’t be attending. Instead, Bennett has chosen Georgia Tech as her college destination. Bennett said she wants to be in medical research and Tech has the best career options, coop program and engineering program that fit her interests.
“Tech’s engineering program is not even comparable (to Yale),” said Bennett.
She noted that Yale is better known for its political and academic connections, while Tech is highly regarded for its research and engineering functions.
Bennett said Tech also offers the best of both worlds in that she’ll still be close to home, but will have a big-city environment that’s different from home. While she played in the band at MP, she said doesn’t plan on pursuing music through the school but is interested in branching out into new interests and clubs in college.
Bennett will basically be a sophomore when she arrives on campus. She has gotten the maximum score of 5 on eight AP classes and is taking five AP classes this year.
As for giving a valedictory address, Bennett said she’s got to get to work writing her speech because the school only confirmed on Monday that was the top graduate.
“It kind of snuck up on me,” said Bennett. “I have to get on that.”
She did get to practice giving a speech as the STAR student at Mary Persons, the student with the top SAT score, but that only to the middle school students.
“And I was still scared,” laughed Bennett.
Bennett only took the SAT twice, once her sophomore year and once her junior year. She bettered her first score by 90 points on the second one, in which she amassed 1560 points out of a perfect 1600. Her verbal and math scores were well balanced with 770 on the former and 790 on the latter. She said she didn’t do a lot of preparation for the test, letting the knowledge and test-taking skills she has acquired over her academic journey stand her in good stead.
Asked about the disruptions the COVID pandemic has caused in her junior and senior years of high school, she says it has made her more excited to begin college. She is ready for more challenging face-to-face academic interactions with instructors and peers and hands-on work in labs.
Bennett said she would advise younger students who want to do well in school to take hard classes.
“Even if they make you nervous, they will teach you so much more,” she said. “Develop curiosity. If you want to learn, then school is fun.”
In addition to working hard at AP classes and putting in over 300 hours of work on a science project that qualified her and fellow student Sarah Boyer for the international science fair last year, Elizabeth is a member of the Mary Persons marching band. She plays piccolo in the marching band and flute in the symphonic band. She is one of the leaders of the flute choir, a small group ensemble, and is in Tri Mu, the music honor society.
Bennett is president of Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society, and is in Biology Club. Both groups tutor students and help organize the STEM/STEAM nights at the middle school and elementary schools. She is also on the Mary Persons literary team, responsible for writing the argumentative essay.
Besides working on her successful science fair project on the affects of cobalt on daphnia, Bennett also noted the positive academic experience of attending of the Georgia Governor’s Program with a major in math. She said the “taste of everyone passionate about learning” made her eager for college.
Bennett entered Hubbard Elementary as a 3rd grader when her family moved from Decatur to Monroe County. She has one younger brother, Grayson. In addition to being valedictorian, her mother was also STAR student of her class at Macon County High (Montezuma). Her father works with River Edge, and his work has included Monroe County Schools for the last two years.