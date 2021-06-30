A free, new workout group strong on faith and fellowship is coming to Forsyth starting next Tuesday, July 6. B.J. Fair of Forsyth has been part of F3, a nationwide workout group, in Macon for several years. F3 is a national network of free, peer-led workouts for men. Its mission is to plant, grow and serve small workout groups for men for the invigoration of male community leadership. And now it’s launching a Forsyth group. See ad on page 6A for more information and website www.f3macon.com for more information.