Forsyth’s city council on Monday unanimously approved the re-zoning requested to develop a subdivision of about 250 homes with amenities off of Thornton Road. Of the total tract of 202 acres, most was rezoned from Residential-1 to Residential-2, which requires smaller lot sizes, and a little less than 15 acres was rezoned from Residential-1 to Neighborhood Shopping, which allows small retail businesses.
Retired yarn executive Howell Newton and developer George Emami, both of Forsyth, told council about their plans. Newton said the property has been in his family for generations and is currently owned by himself, his wife and two daughters and his brother, his wife and his son. He said when his father developed the nearby Elmwood subdivision (Newton Drive) in the 1960’s he had a master plan for developing the whole acreage. But after finishing Phase 1 and 2, “life got in the way.”
“It was always planned for residential use,” said Newton. “Above all, it will be houses with strict covenants.”
He said development is planned in four 50-acre phases and may take 10-15 years to complete. There will be a clubhouse and a swimming pool and other amenities will be decided with the input of homeowners. Emami emphasized that the development will adhere to all the city requirements for curbs, gutters and sidewalks on both sides of the streets. He said the homes will tie in to city sewer. All utilities will be underground.
In requesting Neighborhood Shopping, they asked for a restriction that no convenience-type store with gas pumps be allowed. Emami said out of respect to residents, they plan to have only shops with day-time hours.
“We’ll try to be good neighbors, especially to residents of the current Newton subdivision,” said Emami. “We want this to be something everyone who has a part in the process is proud of.”
He said they have gotten input from the Board of Education and four other residents on Thornton Road about where the entrance should be.
They said they expect to break dirt in about four months and begin building homes by the end of the year. In response to questions about an amphitheater, Emma said that was sketched on preliminary plans and will be discussed with neighbors and homeowners. Other questions were asked about an electric car charging station in the shopping area and about whether there will be a restaurant in the clubhouse, but city manager Janice Hall stopped the discussion saying that the developers would have to come back before council for approval for those types of plans.
Emami ended the discussion by saying that Serenbe Atlanta is an inspiration for the development and asking council members to view information on it to have an idea of their vision.