With one unit of Plant Scherer scheduled to close next year and many power companies replacing coal plants with cheaper natural gas ones, Monroe County commissioners are beginning to think the unthinkable: how would they stay solvent if something happens to the county’s biggest taxpayer.
“We know it’s coming,” said District 2 commissioner Eddie Rowland, “so let’s start searching for solutions. It would definitely have a big impact.”
Plant Scherer’s contributions to the county tax base are staggering. The owners pay more than $10 million in property taxes to the county government and school system annually. Broken down, Scherer funds roughly $5 million of the school system’s $44 million budget and about $4 million of the county’s $33 million budget. And Craig Bell of Georgia Power tells the Reporter that they estimate that Plant Scherer paid another $1.3 million in sales taxes to the county, BOE and cities of Forsyth and Culloden in 2020. If that goes away?
“It’s concerning,” said District 4 commissioner George Emami. “It scares me from spending any more money. We’ve got to build up our savings for when that day comes.”
To be clear, Georgia Power hasn’t announced any plans to close Plant Scherer. In fact, the owners just added $3 billion in environmental technology to limit pollution. Plant Scherer is still the nation’s largest coal plant until Unit 4 closes in 2022. Florida Power and Light owns Unit 4 and has said it’ll close the unit next summer after it was unable to sell it. All told, 290 coal plants have closed in the U.S. since 2010. And fracking has made natural gas more plentiful and therefore cheaper than coal for generating electricity. Moreover, Plant Scherer is now 39 years old and a coal plant’s average life span is about 50 years. Add on top of that a new anti-coal administration in Washington, and commissioners say there’s good reason to be concerned.
“I don’t want to leave this sitting on someone else’s desk,” said Rowland. “I don’t have an answer, but it’s on my mind.”
For guidance, Monroe County commissioners may turn to nearby Putnam County. When coal-fired Plant Branch closed there in 2008, that county lost a third of its tax revenue. The plant paid property taxes on a value of $245 million in 2007. A year later, it was gone.
“It was painful,” Putnam County commission chairman Billy Webster told the Reporter. Webster was just a district commissioner in 2007 when the plant closed. He said Putnam County at the time, like Monroe County now, boasted of having one of the lowest property tax rates in the state.
“It was a great incentive to get people to move here,” said Webster. “But we lost our title to that.”
Putnam County commissioners raised the millage rate by 7.5 mills from 2008-2011 to try to make up the loss, which amounted to one third of the county’s total $12 million budget. The toughest part, said Webster, was the loss of Plant Branch’s $3 million per year in sales taxes, double what Plant Scherer pays. Webster said they were lucky in Putnam County that they had built up some savings over the years so they didn’t have to make a huge one-year hike in property taxes.
Webster said as property around Lake Oconee has skyrocketed in value in recent years, Putnam County has finally begun to recover from the loss of Plant Branch.
So what’s his advice for Monroe County commissioners.
“Don’t take anything for granted,” said Webster. Webster said at one time Georgia Power talked about doing the expensive upgrades to Plant Branch being imposed by the Obama administration. But as costs kept escalating, they finally gave up and closed the plant.
“Anticipate the worst could happen,” said Webster. “Try to get your finances in order so you can withstand the impact if it does occur. Because it will be painful.”
Rather than closing, some Georgia Power coal plants have converted to natural gas, like Plant Yates in Coweta County. Calls to Coweta County officials to determine the tax implications of that weren’t returned by presstime.