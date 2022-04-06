I need to ask a serious question. If you are Christian, have you ever doubted your salvation? I ask the question, because I had a conversation with a man last week who had no assurance that he was saved. He had no assurance that he would go to heaven when he died.
So what was nagging him? He recounted that he had done a lot of crazy, wild things when he was a young man, and he “hoped” that the life he was living now and the good things he was doing “might get him into heaven," but he wasn’t sure.
First of all, the Bible says we are not saved by our good works. Ephesians 2:8-9 says,”For by grace you are saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is a gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
Second, we should not be ignorant of how Satan operates. The Bible compares him to a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour. And he would love to consume us with doubt. Oh, what a tasty treat for him! But first, he roars! It’s an intimidating roar that reverberates in the chambers of your mind, causing you to question God’s grace and forgiveness.
The Bible also says that Satan is the “prince of the power of the air.” He’s always broadcasting negativity, doubt, fear, condemnation and confusion. Maybe you picked up his signal recently. The unwelcome message may have sounded like this: “You’ve messed up too many times. You’re still making mistakes. So forget it. There’s no way you are going to heaven!”
The devil loves to bring up your past, remind you of your present short-comings and question the truth of God’s word. “Yea, hath God said?”, the serpent hisses. But if you have repented of your sins and confessed Jesus as your Lord and Savior, you are a child of God! Case closed! At least it should be.
However, the Apostle John knew that we humans sometimes struggle with doubt, that’s why he was inspired to write: “And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.” (1 John 5:11‑13).
If you are a child of God struggling with doubt, it’s time to drown out the “roar” of the devil. Hear the roar of the “Lion of Judah” instead: “I (Jesus) tell you the truth, he that believes on me has everlasting life.” (John 6:47).
I don’t hear any uncertainty in those words, do you? Why rehearse your doubts? Give the devil a migraine headache and choose faith instead. How does faith come? Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God. (Romans 10:17). Here’s one way to look at it. Faith results from listening to the right voice. So whose voice and words will you believe–Jesus or Satan? Never forget that Satan is a liar and the father of it. Plus, he’s never going to say anything encouraging about your future!
You don’t have to second guess the validity of your salvation or that heaven will be your eternal home. I love what I heard pastor Adrian Rogers say one time: “You don’t have to have a “hope-so” religion when you can have a “know-so” salvation.” The redeemed have a glorious future awaiting them!
Listen to Jesus, “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” (Luke 12: 32).
One last thing. When the devil tries to remind you of your past, remind him about his future - he doesn’t have one!
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.