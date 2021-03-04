Monroe County’s own Austin Cox has begun spring training with the Kansas City Royals after getting a non-roster invitation to prepare for the 2021 season with the big boys.
Cox, who played at FPD and Mercer, appears to have his best shot yet at making his MLB debut this season. Cox was drafted in 2018 in the fifth round, 152nd overall by the Kansas City Royals.
Cox told the Reporter he was a kind of surprised to be one of the 32 players invited to Spring Training in Surprise, Az. with the 40 members of the Royals.
“I knew I was on the bubble,” said Cox. “But I prepared like I would make it. It was awesome to get the invitation.”
Cox has put up strong numbers in two years in the minor leagues waiting for his opportunity. He has a 9-7 record and just a 2.96 earned run average in 164 innings of work. During that time Cox has recorded 180 strikeouts, at least one per inning. He’s compiled those stats while pitching for the Royals’ rookie team in Lexington, Ky., and the Royals’ Single A squad in Wilmington, Del.
Cox made the Royals’ 60-man roster in 2020 during the COVID-shortened 4-month season. But the 23 year old didn’t make his debut — yet. He said it was a very difficult four months having to remain in the “bubble” in Kansas City from July-September during the season. Players could have no outside contact except for wives or girlfriends and had to get regular COVID tests. Cox said he never got COVID but he was quarantined four times, one time having to be isolated for 8 days.
“It was mentally straining,” said Cox.
During the off season he lived in Atlanta because that’s where his training facility is, but made frequent trips home to Monroe County to see family and friends. Cox flew to Arizona on Feb. 14 for Spring Training and will know by the end of March where he’ll be assigned this season. He said he expects to be with the Class AAA team in Omaha, Neb. or the Class AA team in Arkansas. But wherever he starts, there’s a chance he’ll eventually get the opportunity this year to pitch on the MLB stage.
“Making my MLB debut is the goal,” said Cox.
Meanwhile, he’s working hard to be ready when that happens. He’s thankful to have a group of fellow pitchers he’s grown close to in the Royals organization to help him through the rigors of COVID restrictions. Even now Cox and the Royals must test every other day and cannot sit inside a restaurant. On top of that, Cox said the Royals don’t pay players during Spring Training, only giving them a meal allowance until the season starts.
He also stays in touch with his FPD and Mercer friends by group text. All of them will be following the Royals closely this year waiting for Monroe County’s own Austin Cox to make his big splash in the Big Leagues.