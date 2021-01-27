To the Editor:
ell, I am now “off the porch” and what a wonderful visit with Will and his new book “On the Porch”! It is certainly an interesting collection of columns and I thoroughly enjoyed reading every word of every one of them.
The first thing I learned was that he has a good sense of humor and I love that in anyone. I love to tease and joke with people.
The next thing I learned was that Will has an appreciation for recording history and what better way than in the pages of a regularly published newspaper! I, for one, was sorry to see letter writing fade away to email and text messages as so much information and/or knowledge is now vanishing with the touch of the delete button. When I was in Vietnam, my wife and I wrote letters to each other every day for 364 days. Years later all of those letters were trashed because we “just didn’t need that old box any more”. How I wish now that I could go back and read about so many things and events that have faded from my memory forever.
Dennis Parker
Buena Vista