He works long hours, fixes the car or maybe just sets a positive tone for the home. So why not honor dad in a unique way this year for Father’s Day by nominating him as Monroe County’s Father of the Year?
Nominations are due at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, and the winner will be announced in the June 16 Reporter, just in time for Fathers Day on Sunday, June 20. The winner will receive prizes from local businesses. Email to publisher@mymcr.net, mail to PO Box 795, Forsyth, GA 31029, fax to 994-2359, or drop by 50 N. Jackson Street.