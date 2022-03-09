The Georgia basketball team will almost certainly lose to lowly Vanderbilt on Wednesday night in the dreaded play-in game of the SEC tournament, which annually pits the two worst teams in the 14-team conference.
Thus will arrive the merciful end of UGA’s season, the worst in the history of SEC basketball. Georgia’s 1-17 conference record (6-25 overall) will live in infamy as the most dismal mark since the SEC was founded in 1932. Before the cleaning crews have finished picking up after the 7 or 8 fans who bothered to show up at Amalie Arena in Tampa for the game, the Tom Crean Era will end. First-year UGA athletic director Josh Brooks has certainly already decided to fire Crean. He saved about $3 million by waiting until the season’s nadir to make it public. Crean, the former Indiana and Marquette coach, came to UGA four years ago amidst high hopes. But he’ll end his tenure with a 41-50 record, and join a half dozen respected coaches who have seen their careers shipwrecked trying to revive the Bulldog program.
And here we arrive at the age-old quandary: what in the #$%% is wrong with Georgia basketball?
Just 8 weeks after Georgia football re-claimed pre-eminence by famously de-throning Alabama as National Champs, the other marquee Bulldog program is ending yet another season in total failure. That failure is more painful to UGA fans and alums not only by the contrasting success of football, but also for the fact that “football school” rivals like Tennessee and Auburn are competing for basketball titles.
It’s not like Georgia doesn’t have home-grown basketball talent. Georgia currently has 21 natives in the NBA, ranking the Peach State 7th among all states. Georgia has been among the tops in the nation for producing the most 5-star high school players. Only one of them, Anthony Edwards, was convinced to find his way to UGA. He lasted not even a full season when the COVID panic shutdown Crean’s most-promising team just before the SEC tournament. Edwards left later that year for the NBA, and Crean’s program began a tailspin from which it never recovered.
In fairness to Crean, UGA’s basketball problems didn’t start with him. My dad loves to tell the story about when he was in school in the mid 1960s. The basketball coach was named Red Lawson. One year Lawson led his men up to Lexington, Ky. to play the No. 1 Wildcats of legendary coach Adolph Rupp. It was a big deal, he probably thought. When he resurfaced in Athens a few days later, the men of the city were puzzled.
“Where you been Red?” they wondered. “Hunting?!?”
Then as now, nobody seemed to care about Georgia basketball. I guess Lawson was OK with that though. He posted a 112-241 record over 15 seasons leading the Bulldogs. He probably was glad his friends thought he was merely shooting at deer every winter.
I grew up on Tobacco Road in North Carolina where basketball is king. As a boy, I cried when the Tar Heels lost. The ACC tournament always started at noon on Fridays and there were always several of us who wired up Sony Walkmans in our shirts so we could listen to the UNC game during school. And we didn’t just follow basketball. We played pick up hoops all the time. I developed a mean left skyhook that I sometimes still display on the New Providence court in Smarr.
Having grown up in basketball-crazed North Carolina, it was surprising when I came to UGA. I would open the sports pages in the winter hoping to read about March Madness. Instead it was all about football recruiting. Basketball was just something to kill time until the UGA football spring game.
But now that Georgia football has re-established itself, it’s time for success to spread to other sports. With his first big hire, AD Josh Brooks has a chance to find a new coach who’ll finally give UGA fans a basketball program worthy of the tradition and high standards of the university.
Some have opined that Brooks should go after legendary coach Rick Pitino. He has certainly won championships. During his previous stint at Louisville, Pitino reportedly paid his mistress $3,000 to have an abortion. Yeah, maybe not.
But perhaps Brooks can learn from the success of the Kirby Smart hire. Smart is, of course, a Bainbridge native who has loved the Bulldogs from childhood. Though undersized, he played in red and black in the 1990s, became known for his passion, found success in other places and came home to bring his alma mater a National Title.
There’s another guy out there with a very similar biography. A native of Rome, Ga., Chad Warner was a walk-on for UGA basketball in the 1990s, playing for Hugh Durham and Tubby Smith, in hindsight two of the best coaches Georgia has had. Like Smart, Warner was a graduate assistant at UGA, in 2002-03, and then worked his way up the college ranks as an assistant coach at William & Mary and Hamden-Sydney. He was able to return to Georgia for his first head job in 2007 at Shorter University in his native Rome.
He guided Shorter from NAIA to NCAA Division II starting with the 2012-13 season. The Hawks posted 21 wins and won the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I national title. He was named the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association (GABCA) Division II Coach of the Year in 2013.
Warner then joined the Valparaiso staff that led the program to one of its most successful seasons ever in 2016-17. The Crusaders won 24 games and claimed a share of the Horizon League regular season title, the program’s fifth regular season title in the last six years. Valpo also advanced to the postseason for the seventh straight season, earning an NIT berth. One of his players, Alec Peters, was selected in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.
And in 2017 Warner was named head coach by Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla. He has led the Saints to unprecedented success. This year Warner is 21-7 record including a berth to the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional on Saturday.
“The Saints have experienced unprecedented success and transformed into a conference and national contender” under Warner, says the school.
In 2020-21 the Saints got their first ever wins over Division I opponents, defeating Central Michigan and North Florida.
Flagler set a program record going 11-1 in Peach Belt Conference play, culminating in the program’s first PBC regular season and tournament championships. Warner then guided the Saints to their first-ever NCAA Division II Elite Eight appearance, tearing through the NCAA South Regional. Flagler beat perennial power University of Alabama-Huntsville in the South Region title game to secure a spot in the Elite Eight, where the Saints scored a 70-69 win over No. 7-ranked Truman State. Warner’s group became just the third team in Flagler NCAA Division II era to advance to the national semifinals. Warner was named the 2020-21 NABC South Region Coach of the Year and Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year. In sum, Warner took two teams that had never been to the post-season and took them to the Final 4. If UGA needs a turnaround specialist, and heaven knows we do, then Warner is the man.
Yes I’m a little biased. Warner and I were friends and fraternity brothers at Georgia. I remember him as smart, competitive and very confident, even cocky. He reminded me quite a lot of another mutual acquaintance during our time at UGA, a guy named Kirby. Warner turns 46 on Thursday, which happens to be Mr. Smart’s age.
UGA has tried it the other way with basketball. We’ve hired “respected coaches” from around the U.S. — Jim Harrick, Dennis Felton, Mark Fox and Tom Crean. We have very little to show for those hires, save for an NCAA penalty. Why not try a plucky over-achiever who loves this state, loves the red and black, and has succeeded at other places? It seems to be working out pretty well in that other sport.