To the Editor:
I enjoyed your article on the reasons there are more chases and un-lawfulness. I understand not wanting to name the part of government that is causing all this lack of respect for the law. Your coyness was undone with your chart of the big rise in the number of chases.
It is obvious from the chart that the rise in chases and as also described as general lack of respect for the law started when Trump became president. When you have a president who believes he is above the law, you expect his subjects to believe they could be above law as well. You had me thinking you were talking about the Democrats until the chart made so obvious I was wrong.
Also when you have the local law enforcement stopping people on the interstate for window tint and tag light infractions, they are getting very close to the “stop and search” program in New York, which was outlawed.
Thank you for pointing out what a poor job Trump and his (mostly in jail) cronies are doing to encourage law abiding on our local level.
Bill Shaw
Bolingbroke