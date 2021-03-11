Forsyth man receives warrants after overdosing on heroin
A Forsyth man who overdosed on heroin around 2:42 p.m. on Feb. 26 now has warrants against him for drug possession placed by deputy Matthew Mimbs after he was found unresponsive by his grandmother at a Brandywine Drive home.
Mimbs spoke with the grandmother who said her grandson had been staying with her for a few days. She said his father dropped him off and said he was not to leave the house. She stated that earlier in the day, he left with a woman to possibly get drugs. She said after he returned home, she went to lay down for a nap. She said she then heard him talking to someone, so she went to see who he was talking to. She stated he would not answer the bedroom door, and when she opened the door, she found him unresponsive, face down on the floor.
EMS was able to get the man responsive, and he walked to the ambulance. While in the back of the ambulance, deputy Dustin Ramsey asked the man for consent to search his pockets, and he consented. In his front left pocket, Ramsey found a cigarette box that contained a clear bag with a white powdery substance. The man told the deputies it was heroin. In his front right pocket, there were two unused syringes.
His grandmother consented to a search of his room and said she doesn’t want any drugs inside her house. A marijuana grinder was found hidden beneath his mattress. The man was taken to Navicent Health and warrants were being sought against him for heroin possession and possession of drug-related objects.
Man wearing 1 shoe climbs a six-foot fence, steals camera
An unknown man climbed over the fence onto the property of a Buck Creek Road home and stole a $299 camera before taking off into the woods behind the house around 11 p.m. on Feb. 26. A woman showed deputy Peyton Henderson and Cpl. Nicholas Ortiz the location where the man ran, and the deputies spotted him with a flashlight in the woods.
The deputies asked him to come out of the woods, but the subject cut his flashlight off and ran deeper into the woods. Ortiz and Henderson were unable to locate the man. Video footage showed a man around 6 feet tall, wearing a grey jacket, grey socks, and only one shoe taking the camera off a fence.
Man at Al’s Market hits woman’s son in head
A man was charged with battery and trespassing after a woman at Al’s Market on North Lee Street told Cpl. Bruce Hughley that the man had been picking on her mentally challenged son on Feb. 27. She said they went into the store and next thing she knew, the man was hitting her son in the head. Her son was holding his head but appeared to be ok. The mother said she would take him home and if he needed to go to the hospital, she would take him later.
The subject was later seen walking toward Frontage Road and charged with two counts of trespassing and simple battery.
Speeding Florida woman jailed for suspended license
A Florida woman went to jail for driving with a suspended license after she was stopped by officer Richard Maddox on I-75 N near Tift College Drive for speeding at 93 mph around 4:33 p.m. on Feb. 27. After running the woman’s license, he determined it was suspended out of Florida for failure to pay traffic fines. She was handcuffed and taken to the Monroe County Jail. She agreed that her female passenger would be allowed to drive her red Kia Rio from the scene.
Man with multiple personalities jailed for theft
A guest at America’s Best Inn on North Frontage Road told officer Arthur Musselman that a man entered his vehicle and took a bag containing clothing on Feb. 28. The theft was witnessed by another guest who contacted the front desk clerk and asked her to contact the owners of the vehicle about the theft.
The witness waited for about 30 minutes and then decided to contact the victim himself. The witness and the victims then confronted the suspect and escorted him back to his room where he had placed the stolen items and waited for police.
When Musselman arrived he spoke with the victims who explained what had happened and pointed out some of the stolen items from the room’s doorway. The officer then spoke with the suspect, who denied stealing the items and stated he didn’t know where they came from. He said his shoulder hurt and said his other shoulder was broken. EMS to checked him and said that he was fine.
While being taken to jail, the suspect began carrying on a conversation with himself in the backseat of the patrol car with two different distinct personalities, one was angry and domineering and the other quiet and submissive. A warrant was completed on-line and submitted for approval by the judge.
Man shouting to himself at Burger King taken to hospital
Officer Cody Maples responded to a call at Burger King on North Lee Street about a suspicious man speaking to himself and shouting around 6 a.m. on March 1. The man told Maples he was homeless and asked him to look at a man kidnapping a woman but there was nothing there. The officer asked if he could help him in anyway, but the man replied he could go anywhere he pleased on his own two feet. He then left after refusing help.
Due to the man’s mental issues, Maples and Cpl. Kimberly Barnett spoke with the court clerk and filed an order to apprehend. Around 2:30 p.m. the man was seen on Tift College Drive walking in the direction of Ingles. Maples took him into custody, and he was taken to Navicent Health.
Woman finds wallet full of cash at Circle K
A good Samaritan found a wallet containing $235 and 7 debit cards outside of the Circle K on Harold G. Clarke Parkway on March 1 around 6:41 p.m. and gave the wallet to officer Shenita Bell. Bell found a phone number inside the wallet that belonged to a traveler on his way Huntsville, Ala. The man said he would return for his property in a couple of days.
Shoplifter tries to leave Ingles with a buggy full
A woman said her mind was scrambled when she walked past the registers at Ingles around 2 p.m. on March 1 with a cart loaded with over $1,100 worth of groceries. She told officer Cody Maples she was headed to her car to get her card to pay. Maples learned the woman had an arrest warrant out of Bibb County.
Investigator Thomas tried to put the woman in handcuffs, but she became irate and began pulling away. After struggling with her for a few minutes the officers were able to cuff her and took her to jail. The Ingles staff said she was trying to leave with $1,117.50 of items.
Florida man awaits warrants for MDMA possession
A Florida man went to jail on two drug counts and his female passenger was released with a warning for marijuana possession around 1:04 p.m. on March 1. Deputy Dustin Ramsey detected a red 2016 Kia Soul doing 92 mph near Hwy. 18 on I-75 S and while trying to catch up to the vehicle he saw the driver fail to maintain his lane. The driver pulled over just south of the exit 185 on-ramp and Ramsey asked him for his license and while issuing citations, asked if there was anything in the car he needed to know about. The man responded that there was a “blunt” his girlfriend had smoked. Ramsey asked if the “blunt” was marijuana and he replied that it was.
In the passenger side door, there was a Dunkin Donuts cup with beverage and a plastic bag inside of it. Ramsey took the plastic from the cup, which contained a crystal-like substance. The female passenger admitted it was MDMA. Also, inside of the cup was a plastic bag which contained a small plastic baggy with a white powdery substance. She said it was also MDMA. The driver said it was all his. He was handcuffed and arrested.
A small amount of marijuana was located inside of the center console, and the woman claimed the marijuana was hers and she was released with a warning. The driver was taken to the Monroe County Jail where he awaits warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a speeding citation.
Two men ordered to leave Weldon Rd home
Two men refused to leave a home on Weldon Road and deputy Dalton Mosely responded to the disturbance after a woman called to complain around 2:45 p.m. on Mar. 1. The deputy spoke with one of the men who told him he had no idea the woman wanted him out of the house. He said she wanted the other man to leave, not him.
The woman told Mosely she wanted both men to leave, and he told them they both needed to leave and if they returned, they would be taken to the Monroe County Jail. One man left on foot and Mosely took the other to a house on Lee King Circle.
Couple caught with drugs taken to jail
A Lithonia man and his female passenger went to jail for drug possession after Lt. Chad Beck saw a blue 2017 Nissan Maxima with an expired tag speeding at 89 mph. He stopped them on I-75 S after they pulled into the weigh station around 3:04 p.m. on March 1. The driver’s window was only slightly down but Beck could smell marijuana. He asked the driver for his license and about the expired tag and the female passenger spoke up and said the car belonged to her. She told Beck her birthday was yesterday, and Beck asked for her license also.
Asked about the marijuana smell, the woman said she had smoked inside the car. A tin can inside her purse contained several bags of marijuana, THC edibles and two bags of mushrooms.
Asked about the drugs, both subjects looked confused and did not want to speak about the drugs. The woman then said she didn’t know the mushrooms were there and then the driver said the mushrooms were his. Neither admitted the package of edibles belonged to them. All the drugs located were in one container in the female’s purse. They were both arrested and taken to jail.
‘You got me’
K9 Zibby alerted for drugs on a silver 2011 Saab and a Carroll County man went to jail for marijuana possession. Around 3:45 p.m. on March 1. Cpl. Thomas Haskins stopped the vehicle near North Lee Street and the driver told Haskins the passenger in the backseat owned the car. Dispatch said the passenger had a warrant for his arrest, however the agency would not extradite him.
Haskins noticed a Mason jar with a metal lid in the seat pouch directly in front of the passenger. Haskins went to his patrol vehicle and when he returned, he saw that the mason jar had been pushed down and hidden in the seat pocket. He also observed a green leafy substance, which appeared to be a marijuana bud, on the floor of the vehicle.
He ordered the passenger to exit the vehicle and asked him what was inside the Mason jar and the man denied knowing anything about it. He also denied hiding the jar.
Haskins asked for consent to retrieve the mason jar, however he was refused. Sgt. Keven Williams then deployed K9 Zibby which alerted on the vehicle.
Marijuana and a grinder were found inside the jar. When the corporal confronted the man, he said, “You got me.” He was handcuffed and charged with marijuana possession and possession of drug-related objects. The other man and the vehicle were released.
Woman goes to jail with lipstick all over her
A 66-year-old Duluth woman cited for DUI and traffic offenses after off duty Statham police officer Bidinger called in a BOLO on a DUI driver around 9:20 p.m. on March 1. The officer clocked the woman’s black 2015 Nissan Sentra doing 100 mph near Johnstonville Road on I-75 S. Deputy Wade Kendrick saw the vehicle fail to maintain its lane near Rumble Road and stopped her. She had only an ID and no license. The deputy could smell alcohol. She was unstable on her feet and unbalanced and Kendrick asked her about consuming alcohol prior to operating her vehicle. She admitted she had “one beer” prior to driving.
The woman had bright colored lipstick smeared all over her chin and parts of her face, as if she had difficulty putting lipstick on and was holding a lipstick tube as she was speaking to Kendrick.
She failed sobriety and breathalyzer testing. An open container of Budweiser was recovered from her vehicle within arm’s reach of the driver. Beer had been spilled in the center console as well. In the woman’s purse prescription pills were found and it was obvious by the date on the bottles and the number of pills, that the woman had been abusing them. She was cited for failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, DUI, and open container.
Man wants deputies to wake up son so he can say goodnight
A Lizella man ended up in the Monroe County Jail early March 3 after making numerous 911 calls and getting into an altercation around 5:30 a.m. The man called 911 seven times, using obscene language on every call demanding deputies go to his son’s house to have him call him to say goodnight.
Cpl. Nicholas Ortiz took one of the calls from dispatch and the man told him he wanted to know why Monroe County would not send a deputy to Ensign Road to have his 13-year-old son call him so they could say goodnight. Ortiz told him that deputies would not wake up his child to have him call him for that reason. The man then told the corporal he was not a real man and Ortiz hung up on him.
Dispatch told Ortiz that the man’s original call was to have a deputy pull over his wife because she had left the home and was a meth head. Due to him constantly calling the sheriff’s office and falsely reporting crimes on his wife, he was informed that deputies would not be harassing his wife for him. He then became even more belligerent.
The irate man again called 911 at 5:40 a.m. and asked to speak to a supervisor. He was again told that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would not go and wake his child up that early in the morning to have a goodnight call. He again became belligerent and once again Ortiz hung up the phone.
At 9:22 a.m. Ortiz was sent to Ensign Road in response to a domestic dispute called in by the same man.
Ortiz spoke with him and he said he had gotten into a argument with his wife and she had struck him 2 times in the face with an open palm and said she was inside and high on meth. Ortiz didn’t see any redness or marks on his face.
The wife said at around 3 a.m. her husband woke her up drunk and began to argue with her, so she left the home with her children to avoid an altercation with him. She said she arrived back home around 4:30 a.m. and slept in her vehicle to avoid her husband.
She said when she woke up at 7:30 a.m., she went inside her home to log into work at 8 a.m. She said her husband approached her while she was working and began to argue with her and acting aggressively. She said he started backing her into the corner by her desk. She told Ortiz when she pushed him away, he went outside and called 911.
Ortiz arrested the man and took out warrants against him for harassing 911 communication and disorderly conduct.
Mass. man fails to get through Monroe County with weed
A Massachusetts man was caught with an ounce and a half of marijuana and went to jail around 1:12 p.m. on March 3. Sgt. Kevin Williams saw the man weaving in his lane and following too closely to a tractor trailer. He stopped him near Hwy. 18 on I-75 S and immediately smelled marijuana from the rented 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. Williams asked the man if had been using his phone which he denied. A female was sitting in the passenger seat.
Asked how much marijuana was inside the vehicle, the man replied there was an ounce. A large and small bag of suspected marijuana was found in the center console and the sergeant asked the driver if it was over an ounce to which he replied it was. He was then arrested and put in the rear of a patrol vehicle. The rental vehicle was released to the female and the driver was taken to jail for following too closely and a warrant will be sought on him for possession of marijuana more than one ounce.
Woman claims ex is sending electromagnetic waves into her
A woman on Virginia Lee Boulevard told Cpl. Nicholas Ortiz that her ex-husband has been vandalizing her property around 10:49 a.m. on March 3. The woman stated that her ex-husband has been hiring people to come on her property with a super magnet and dig up her property. She said her driveway now has potholes because of the magnet. She also said that her ex-husband has surveillance cameras in the trees that send electromagnetic waves into her that is causing her pain and marks on her body.
The woman showed Ortiz potholes and the markings in her driveway and around her property and asked him what it looked like. Ortiz told her it appeared to be water marks and potholes from rain.
He asked the woman who her ex-husband was, but she only said that Ortiz knew who he was, and that the corporal was working for him. She then became belligerent and would not cooperate further.